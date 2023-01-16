ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

From Weeks to ‘Moments’: How Mercedes-Benz’s Global Fashion Sponsorships Have Changed

By Cathrin Schaer
WWD
WWD
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q77P0_0kFyr9qn00

Berlin Fashion Week begins Monday — but it will be going ahead without the event’s long-standing sponsor, Mercedes-Benz .

In early December, the luxury car maker confirmed that, after 15 years, it would no longer pay to headline the event, which runs through Jan. 21.

More from WWD

“The requirements of the fashion industry, the needs of the public and the formats of Berlin Fashion Week are constantly changing,” Jens Kunath, a member of Mercedes-Benz ’s management board, explained of the move in a statement to local media. “After 15 years as title sponsor…we will now reposition ourselves in the fashion sector in Germany with a further format.”

Mercedes-Benz has been sponsoring fashion weeks around the world for 28 years. The company declined to share any information with WWD about return on its investments in fashion weeks but it is strongly associated with fashion week because of its global presence.

The Berlin announcement — in the automaker’s home country — sparked concern that it might be pulling back from the fashion sector in general.

But a spokesperson from Mercedes-Benz in Germany allayed those fears, saying the car company would remain engaged with fashion and design sectors in the future in Germany and further afield.

“In order to reach customers in the best possible way, Mercedes-Benz is continuously and individually reviewing all communication platforms in various industries, from automotive to lifestyle and fashion,” she said. “This includes the brand’s commitment to international fashion weeks and events.

“Mercedes-Benz proactively works to future-proof the responsible growth of its fashion partnerships,” she continued, noting that “the brand remains dedicated to supporting the next generation of talent.”

Each time the carmaker has ended a fashion week sponsorship, it has rolled out similar statements.

In 2015, when Mercedes-Benz dropped its sponsorship of New York Fashion Week , a relationship it had for around a decade altogether, a U.S. spokesperson told WWD that, “our relationship with fashion is not ending, and we do support fashion globally…we routinely review those events for return on investment and general engagement. In general, it’s important to note that…we will support fashion well into the future.”

When asked how many fashion weeks or events Mercedes-Benz was involved in, the spokesperson at the company’s German headquarters said the number fluctuates and that no exact tally was available.

She explained this was because different offices in different territories make their own decisions about how to engage with the local fashion sector, including who and what to sponsor.

However, with some online research, it is possible to make a rough calculation of the number of fashion weeks Mercedes-Benz has had naming rights to over the past two decades or so. It is only an estimate because it is difficult to pin down all Mercedes-headlined fashion events. In some cases, they have changed locations, formats or names — for example, the African Fashion Festival became Accra Fashion Week.

The first fashion week Mercedes-Benz sponsored was in Australia in 1995. Since then, the car maker has been paying for naming rights to fashion weeks around the world, from Africa to Asia to Eastern Europe and Latin America and everywhere in between.

That includes fashion weeks or events — often known as the “Mercedes-Benz Fashion Days” — in Ghana, South Africa, Ukraine, Hungary, Slovenia, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Zurich and Amsterdam, among many others.

Some of these events held on to Mercedes-Benz’s headline sponsorship for two years or less, whereas others — like the weeks in Mexico, Berlin, Moscow and Australia — partnered with the business for 10 years or more.

What becomes clear when tallying up all of the various fashion weeks that Mercedes-Benz has had naming rights to since 1995 is that this aspect of its marketing has been winding down since 2018.

For a long time, Australian Fashion Week was the only such event the German brand sponsored. However, from 2007 onward, the number of fashion weeks bearing Mercedes’ name grew rapidly, going from around four in 2007 to a peak of between 18 and 22 from 2014 to 2017.

By 2019, Mercedes-Benz press releases were regularly stating that the company “had a presence” at 80 fashion platforms around the world. In 2015, it was 50 platforms. Today, Mercedes-Benz’s spokesperson in Germany says it is 40. These include fashion competitions, smaller events and also the provision of luxury vehicles to VIPs at fashion weeks.

But since 2017, the number of Mercedes-Benz-branded fashion weeks has been falling. By 2022, there were only about eight fashion weeks bearing the Mercedes-Benz name. For this coming year, there appear to be just four confirmed — in Georgia, Mexico, Prague and Madrid.

However, as the company’s spokesperson also pointed out, Mercedes-Benz remains involved in many other areas, including in promoting and mentoring young designers, which it has been doing since 2009, and also with the International Festival of Fashion, Photography and Accessories in Hyeres , France.

The car company is not leaving Berlin Fashion Week altogether either. It is launching a format called “Mercedes-Benz Fashion Moments,” explaining that these will be “more flexible.”

One of these “moments” will take place in the middle of this week’s showcase in Berlin, on Wednesday. The format will likely be used again later in the year, in two other German cities, the company has told local media.

Back on Berlin’s runways in December, though, local designers were left without a sponsor for their shows. At the last minute the Berlin Senate, which runs the city-state, stepped in, offering 18 designers as much as 25,000 euros ($27,000) each so they could move ahead with their collections. The city is also funding eight conferences that will take place during this edition of Berlin Fashion Week, mostly focused on sustainability, innovation and diversity.

Unlike Mercedes-Benz, Berlin’s Senate thinks it’s a good idea to spend all this money at once.

“In the course of only a few days, it [Berlin Fashion Week] reflects all of the diversity and innovative power of the capital, and then carries it out into the world,” Michael Biel, the city’s state secretary for economics, energy and public enterprise, told WWD.

Promoting the city’s already-creative image brings more talent to Berlin, which in turn attracts investment, he said in explaining the motive for the city’s financial support. And, Biel concluded, “it’s much more efficient to concentrate funding on these flagship events, rather than distributing public funding on a small scale.”

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

How and Why Amazon Cut 18,000 Workers

The pink slips have begun flying at Amazon, as the tech and e-commerce giant let loose with its latest round of layoffs, according to a memo to employees on Wednesday, in a decision that sweeps upward of 18,000 people across the U.S., Canada and Costa Rica out the door. Aimed at reducing costs and trimming headcount, the job cuts target its Stores division, which covers both physical and e-commerce workers, as well as human resources.More from WWDSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New YorkRed Carpet Looks at 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' L.A. PremiereA Look Inside...
WWD

Beyoncé Embracing the Outdoors for Latest Ivy Park Drop

Beyoncé is headed into the woods — and the urban jungle — for the latest drop of her Ivy Park collection with Adidas. Called Park Trail, the line is intended to be a “trail-blazing expression of performance wear inspired by the resilience of the outdoors, the spirit of the streets, and the possibilities of the future,” the companies said.More from WWDPhotos of the Top Searched Met Gala Red Carpet Style StarsBeyoncé's Best Fashion Moments Through the YearsPhotos of the Most Memorable Super Bowl Halftime Show Performances What that translates into is a collection of gender-neutral performance apparel, footwear and accessories for men,...
WWD

Billy Porter Adds Lace Flair to Jumpsuit at ‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’ Season Two Premiere

Billy Porter attended the season two premiere of Disney+’s “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” on Jan. 19 in Los Angeles, wearing an avant-garde jumpsuit. In honor of the premiere of the animated series, where Porter voices the character Randall Leibowitz-Jenkins, the actor wore a jumpsuit with a white lace bodice, high collar, elbow-length sleeves and a wide-cut flare pant leg. Porter coordinated the look with glitter platform boots. He accessorized with numerous rings on his finger.More from WWDAtlantis The Royal Grand Hotel Reveal in Dubai: The Red Carpet ArrivalsRBD's Outfits Through the Years: Tours, Red Carpets and More Standout StyleSundance...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Rick Owens Men’s Fall 2023

Karl Lagerfeld liked to gently poke fun at fashion designers who moved through life dressed in a T-shirt and jeans, and not what they put on the runway, likening them to chefs who won’t eat their own cooking. Rick Owens stood backstage on Thursday morning on the same towering...
WWD

Barreling Toward $1 Billion With Inter Parfums’ Jean Madar

For Jean Madar, the road to $1 billion is paved in perfume.More from WWDMiss Universe National Costumes 2023: All the LooksInside the Beauty Inc Awards Breakfast 2022A Look at Bleached Brows, Then and Now The chairman, chief executive officer and cofounder of Inter Parfums Inc. has led the company to significant growth over the past two years, capitalizing on the boom in fragrance with licenses including Montblanc, Coach and Jimmy Choo, and snapping up a handful of new brands in the process. In 2020, the company hit $539 million in net sales; 2021 saw a jump to $879.5 million, zooming past...
WWD

Emanuel Ungaro Men’s Fall 2023

After looking to Africa and India for inspiration for his recent collections, Emanuel Ungaro men’s designer Philippe Paubert turned his eyes east, to the imagery and traditions of Japan. He played with his register, developing a samurai tiger mascot that featured on one of the most outgoing looks in...
WWD

Chanel to Unveil Cruise Collection in Los Angeles in May

CALIFORNIA DREAMING: Add Chanel to the luxury brands answering the siren call of California. The French luxury house announced on Saturday that it will unveil its cruise 2024 collection in Los Angeles on May 9. Chanel did not specify the venue for the show, but noted that it presented the cruise 2008 collection designed by its late creative director Karl Lagerfeld inside Santa Monica airport.More from WWDPerfume Bottles: An Evolution Through the AgesInside Chanel's "Le Grand Numéro" Fragrance ExhibitInside the Museum Of Modern Art Film Benefit presented by Chanel “This show is an opportunity for the house to celebrate its connections with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Ariana Grande Sings ‘Somewhere Over the Rainbow’ in a Shoppable Pink Chunky Cardigan

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. There’s no denying that Ariana Grande has a voice sent from the heavens. So, when Grande took to Instagram on January 20th to share herself singing an a cappella version of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” from The Wizard of Oz, we noted not only her angelic vocals but also her chunky blanket-jacket moment. More from WWDCritics Choice Awards 2023 Red Carpet ArrivalsMiss Universe National Costumes 2023: All the LooksA Closer Look at the Men's Fashion at the 2023 Golden Globes To our...
WWD

Inside Beyoncé’s Performance at Atlantis Royal Hotel in Dubai: The Stars, the Sequins, the Set List and the Blue Ivy Duet

Fireworks were bursting and so was the onstage glamour when Beyoncé opened her highly anticipated performance at Atlantis The Royal hotel’s “Grand Reveal Weekend” on Saturday in Dubai. The singer made a vibrant entrance in a bright yellow gown with scale-like details by Atelier Zuhra. The custom dress featured a bustier-style bodice with sheer panels and a skirt that was cut with two side slits at the center. Behind her back, she had on a full-body piece covered in feathers that gave the look a dramatic finish.More from WWDAtlantis The Royal Grand Hotel Reveal in Dubai: The Red Carpet ArrivalsRBD's Outfits...
WWD

Celebs Flock For Louis Vuitton Men’s Show, Marc Jacobs’ NYFW Plan

Rosalía Rocks: There was music and mayhem at Louis Vuitton’s Thursday afternoon show. The approach to the rear entrance of the courtyard of the Louvre was thronged by hundreds of K-pop fans, all angling to get a glimpse of star Jung Hoseok, better known as J-Hope from BTS. They lined the street carrying signs and screaming fan chants for the superstar.More from WWDFront Row at Louis Vuitton Men's Fall 2023Louis Vuitton Men's Fall 2023Yayoi Kusama x Louis Vuitton at Harrods Once inside, Rosalía performed an energetic three-song set atop a parked taxi while Usher, Tyga and Got7’s Jackson Wang head-bopped along. It was...
WWD

Natalia Osipova Isn’t Stopping With One Sold-out New York Show

Natalia Osipova, perhaps the world’s most renowned ballerina, will land in New York City this week for a one-night solo show at City Center. “Natalia Osipova: Force of Nature” is completely sold out — a testament to her prestigious reputation and New Yorkers’ hunger to experience the performing arts in this moment, particularly those with global acclaim. A principal dancer with The Royal Ballet in London, Osipova trained with the Bolshoi Ballet in her native Russia, where she stepped down as principal in 2011 in search of greater artistic freedom.More from WWDInside the American Ballet Theatre Fall GalaSolange Knowles-Scored Ballet to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Rosalía Rocks the Louis Vuitton Show

There was music and mayhem at Louis Vuitton’s Thursday afternoon show. The approach to the rear entrance of the courtyard of the Louvre was thronged by hundreds of K-pop fans, all angling to get a glimpse of star Jung Hoseok, better known as J-Hope from BTS. They lined the street carrying signs and screaming fan chants for the superstar.More from WWDSystem Men's Fall 2023Backstage at Amiri Men's Fall 2023Isabel Marant Men's Fall 2023 Once inside, Rosalía performed an energetic three-song set atop a parked taxi while Usher, Tyga and Got7’s Jackson Wang head-bopped along. It was an eclectic and energetic mix for the...
WWD

Paul Smith Men’s Fall 2023

Paul Smith cast his mind back to the early part of his career with a collection that was rich in pattern, texture and fabrics that he hasn’t used for a while, namely velveteen. He worked the lighter, finer velvet into cool, patch-pocket jackets, trousers and luscious puffers with vents...
WWD

Naomi Campbell Wears Statement Coat at Dior Homme’s Fall 2023 Show

Naomi Campbell attended the Dior Homme show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, wearing a coat-focused ensemble. In honor of Dior Homme’s latest runway show, the legendary supermodel wore a full Dior look, including a gray statement coat with a wrap collar detailing, a structured black suit and aviator sunglasses. She topped off the look with a pair of black square-toe boots.More from WWDRBD's Outfits Through the Years: Tours, Red Carpets and More Standout StyleBackstage at Dior Men's Fall 2023Dior Men's Fall 2023 Dior Homme’s fall 2023 runway show was designed under the creative direction of Kim Jones. The brand’s latest menswear...
WWD

Madison Avenue Is Poised for a Shopping Comeback

Madison Avenue has turned a corner. Though the former Barneys New York flagship site remains vacant and empty storefronts still pockmark the avenue, the optics are changing. The latest report from the Madison Avenue Business Improvement District paints a picture of renewal, listing several newcomers to the avenue in the past year, more on their way, and a swirl of renovations, expansions and relocations by luxury brands and retailers already present.More from WWDInside Alison Lou's 10th Anniversary Party at Mr ChowInside "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" New York ScreeningDiwali in New York Party According to the report, there were 29 shop openings along...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Episode 22: Meet Hanesbrands’ Sustainability Guru

In this episode, Arthur Zaczkiewicz, executive editor of Strategic Content Development at WWD, catches up with Chris Fox, Hanesbrands’ chief sustainability officer. Fox said sustainability is a top priority for the $6.5 billion company. But setting and reaching goals is not done in a vacuum. “Many of these issues, like climate change, are big, complex issues that nobody is going to solve on their own,” Fox said. “With packaging, for example, companies need to team up with their retailers. You need to work with a range of partners if you’re going to move the needle on any of these issues.”More from WWDCritics Choice Awards 2023 Red Carpet ArrivalsMiss Universe National Costumes 2023: All the LooksA Closer Look at the Men's Fashion at the 2023 Golden Globes Click here to listen to the episode.
WWD

Undercover Men’s Fall 2023

This collection had crafty flair, with glittering designs on denim, patches and poetry on baseball and bomber jackets and delicate beading on raincoats, trousers and beanies. Jun Takahashi was certainly busy, covering the surface of an oversized bomber with more than 100 patches and tapping a poet to add literary flair to baseball jackets, with the mysterious words, “A Wolf Will Never Be a Pet.”
WWD

Lisa Rinna Is Up for Everything and Anything in Kenzo Front Row

On Friday night, the tables were turned at the Salle Pleyel concert hall, with musical artists taking to their seats rather than the stage for the third chapter of Nigo’s tenure at Kenzo. Outside, Parisian fans had given a warm welcome, screaming in delight as the likes of rappers Pusha T, Skepta, Tyga and Kodak Black, who was carrying his one-year-old daughter Queen Yuri Kapri in his arms, came in thick and fast.More from WWDWinnie Men's Fall 2023Sacaï Men's Fall 2023 and Pre-Fall 2023Namesake RTW Fall 2023 Pharrell Williams also arrived with his family, posing with wife Helen Lasichanh and son Rocket...
WWD

Maison Mihara Yasuhiro Men’s Fall 2023

Tired of the constant noise, Mihara Yasuhiro’s fall collection was a commentary on authenticity and imitation in which he played with distressed thrift-store tropes and inventively turned them on their heads. In a former furniture store just down the street from the Arc de Triomphe, disguised as one of...
WWD

WWD

45K+
Followers
30K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy