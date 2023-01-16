Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
LWVJC to host a series of Legislative Forums in 2023Linda SchreiberJohnson County, IA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Cedar RapidsTed RiversCedar Rapids, IA
Second Sunday Garden Forum to feature Johnson County’s Roadside Vegetation ManagerLinda SchreiberJohnson County, IA
Related
Watch: Josh Pate calls Iowa a 'mystery team' heading into 2023
The Hawkeyes are hoping to do an overhaul on their offensive production after a lackluster performance in 2022. Iowa has added five transfer so far through the NCAA Transfer Portal including Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara, Wisconsin quarterback Deacon Hill, Michigan tight end Erick All, Saganaw State offensive tackle Daijon Parker and Charleston Southern wide receiver Seth Anderson.
hawkeyesports.com
Illinois-Iowa Game Sold Out
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa announced on Wednesday that its home men’s basketball game against Illinois on Saturday, Feb. 4, has reached sellout status. The game, which is scheduled to tipoff at 1:30 p.m. and be nationally televised on FOX, will be the only regular season contest between the Hawkeyes and Fighting Illini.
Iowa vs. Northwestern postponed; Wildcats can’t field enough players
UPDATE: The University of Iowa marked the game against Northwestern as “canceled” on its online men’s basketball schedule and sent out a release announcing the game “will not be played” on Wednesday. “The men’s basketball game between Iowa and Northwestern that was scheduled for Wednesday in Iowa City will not be played due to COVID-19 […]
KCRG.com
Northwestern at Iowa basketball game postponed due to COVID-19 protocols
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The men’s basketball game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Northwestern Wildcats that was scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed. In a press release, the University of Iowa said the cancellation is due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Northwestern program. The game,...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. What do you think about these amazing pizza spots in Iowa? Have you ever been to any of these places before? If you have already visited them, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these restaurants if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite pizza places so more people can learn about them and maybe even pay them a visit the next time they are craving pizza. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in Iowa.
‘Small ball’ leads to season-best shooting night for the Hawkeyes
The word “efficient” in the dictionary is defined as “achieving maximum productivity with minimum wasted effort or expense.” In basketball, scoring as many points possible in the fewest field goal attempts possible would be the equivalent. In last night’s win over Maryland, the Hawkeyes shot a season-high 60% from the floor. Iowa head coach Fran […]
iheart.com
Winter Storm Heading Into Iowa Wednesday Afternoon To Thursday UPDATE
(Des Moines, IA) -- A major winter storm is moving into Iowa from the west. "There will be some periods of moderate to heavy snowfall." Said National Weather Service Meteorologist Rod Donovan. "Most of that's going to occur later this afternoon and especially into the evening hours is when were...
Late Kick: Iowa is a mystery program heading into 2023 season
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate says Iowa is one of college football's mystery programs heading into the 2023 season.
KCRG.com
John’s Big Ol’ Fish: Monday, January 16th, 2023
Maryland man returns to Iowa City to thank doctor, EMTs for lifesaving CPR. A Maryland man returned to Carver Hawkeye Arena over the weekend with a special message. Coming off one of the most impressive wins of the year at Michigan, the Hawkeyes should just have to play mistake free basketball to avoid a trap against Northwestern.
KCRG.com
‘I wasn’t ready’: Cedar Rapids woman shares weight loss transformation
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Kirsten Corrigan from Cedar Rapids said her weight loss journey “started eons ago.”. “I would have some success, and then at some point, I would just kind of fall away and then my weight would go back up,” said Corrigan. At her heaviest,...
KCRG.com
Registration now open for 2023 SaPaDaPaSo parade in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People can now start registering for the 2023 SaPaDaPaSo parade. The parade is scheduled for 1 p.m. in downtown Cedar Rapids on Saturday, March 11. This year marks the parade’s 48th year.
kicdam.com
IHSAA Boys Basketball Rankings: 1/16/23
Boone, Ia (KICD) – The IHSAA released their latest Boys Basketbll rankings on Monday afternoon. The Top Ranked teams are Cedar Rapids Kennedy in 4A, Bondurant-Farrar in 3A, Central Lyon in 2A, and Grand View Christian in 1A. Northwest Iowa Schools in the rankings include Remsen St. Mary’s at...
KCRG.com
Wintry mix arrives late Wednesday afternoon for slick evening drive
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The next system is still on track to move into the area later Wednesday afternoon into the evening hours. The precipitation is expected to move in after 3-4 p.m., so plan on a slick evening drive in portions of eastern Iowa. This will begin as...
The Most Expensive Colleges in Iowa and the Midwest
I think anyone who has ever attended college, or even CONSIDERED attending college, will tell you the same thing: college is expensive. But, some colleges are much more expensive than others. Using the U.S. Department of Education’s National Center for Education Statistics, the site 24/7 Wall Street put together a...
KCRG.com
Advocates share concerns over string of domestic violence fatalities in Iowa
Two people have been taken to the hospital after an RV caught fire in Cedar Rapids Wednesday morning. Former Hawkeye Matt Bullard returns to Iowa City to scout Murray for Rockets. Updated: 1 hour ago. Former Iowa Hawkeye basketball star Matt Bullard was back in Iowa City Sunday to reminisce...
KCRG.com
Body camera video shown as trial continues for Cedar Rapids man accused of murder
Covid-19 is forcing the Iowa Hawkeyes to cancel their next men's basketball game. Cleanup underway after two rare January tornadoes in Iowa. Cleanup is underway after two, rare winter tornadoes in eastern Iowa. Iowa State gymnastics team finds renewed love for the sport. Updated: 7 hours ago. Some athletes at...
KCRG.com
Two injured in Cedar Rapids RV fire
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people have been taken to the hospital after an RV caught fire in Cedar Rapids Wednesday morning. Officials said they responded to the fire at 5:45 a.m. in the 1000 block of America Drive Southwest. That’s behind hotels and a gas station, just off Wright Brothers Boulevard and 6th Street.
KCRG.com
Better Business Bureau explains credit card scam
Two people have been taken to the hospital after an RV caught fire in Cedar Rapids Wednesday morning. Former Hawkeye Matt Bullard returns to Iowa City to scout Murray for Rockets. Updated: 6 hours ago. Former Iowa Hawkeye basketball star Matt Bullard was back in Iowa City Sunday to reminisce...
KCRG.com
Univ. of Iowa Health Care to address access gap in SE Iowa City
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Although the southeast side of Iowa City is the most densely populated part of the city, an analysis by University of Iowa Health Care has shown that it actually has the fewest primary care options. Officials with the University are planning on addressing this oversight...
Residents of an Iowa City Will Pump $15,000 in Free Gasoline
Is there anything better than free gasoline? Not if you're one of the Iowans who will soon fill up your vehicle's gas tank for free. To me, getting the best gasoline price is almost like winning a game. While it seems most of the time prices are just a few cents apart, a well-timed visit to another part of the city could end up with significant savings. This Saturday, hundreds of people won't feel the pain at the pump... they'll be filling up for free. They're also going to get something free for the kids.
Comments / 0