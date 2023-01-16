Read full article on original website
Lawmaker proposes fiddle as West Virginia state instrument
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A state lawmaker wants to see the fiddle named the official instrument of West Virginia. A resolution by Republican Del. Josh Holstein introduced in the West Virginia House of Delegates on Wednesday states that the fiddle has “importance and significance” in “West Virginia’s history, traditions and culture.”
WVU Extension in Harrison sets agriculture webinar series for next month
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County WVU Extension Service has announced a webinar series on agricultural topics that will be held throughout February. Each webinar will begin at 7 p.m. Mondays (Feb. 2, 9 and 16). Contact the Harrison County Extension Office by Tuesday of each week if you would like to view the webinars from the Extension Office.
Gypsy shooting
GYPSY, W.Va. (WV News) — An individual shot Monday afternoon in Harrison County suffered inj…
California storms feed systems set up to capture rainwater
LOS ANGELES (AP) — As Californians tally the damage from recent storms, some are taking stock of the rainwater captured by cisterns, catches, wells and underground basins — many built in recent years to provide relief to a state locked in decades of drought. The banked rainwater is...
One transported following single-vehicle rollover accident on Interstate 79 in Bridgeport, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — One person was transported to United Hospital Center for injuries sustained in a single-vehicle rollover on Interstate 79 Monday morning, according to Harrison/Taylor 911. The wreck occurred in the northbound lane when the vehicle rolled into the median near the Meadowbrook Road exit.
Tygarts Valley presses Notre Dame to earn 1st win
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Tygarts Valley Bulldogs controlled the glass and forced 31 turnovers en route to defeating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 67-19, at Angelo Basile Court on Wednesday evening. “The fast breaks didn’t do us any favors,” Notre Dame coach Julia Manley said. “I thought...
West Virginia 74, No. 14 TCU 65
TCU (14-4) Miller 4-7 5-7 13, O'Bannon 1-4 3-5 5, Lampkin 2-4 1-1 5, Baugh 4-6 4-6 13, Miles 8-12 4-5 21, Coles 3-6 0-0 6, Cork 0-1 2-2 2, Walker 0-1 0-0 0, Wells 0-1 0-0 0, Doumbia 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-42 19-26 65.
WATCH: West Virginia Mountaineers - TCU Horned Frogs Highlights, Interviews
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Post game interviews and highlights from West Virginia's 74-64 physical win over TCU. The teams combined to shoot 52 free throws, and each saw a player foul out in a game that looked more like an old Big East match-up than anything. WVU's Jimmy Bell had a...
Biden to tour California storm damage, see recovery efforts
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to tour damage and be briefed on recovery efforts after devastating storms hit California in recent weeks, killing at least 20 people and causing destruction across 41 of the state's 58 counties. The president, accompanied by FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell, Gov....
Nebraska 63, Ohio St. 60
OHIO ST. (10-8) Key 4-10 3-5 11, Sensabaugh 6-16 3-4 18, Sueing 1-6 2-4 4, McNeil 4-10 3-6 13, Thornton 1-6 0-0 2, Holden 1-3 4-4 6, Likekele 2-3 0-0 4, Gayle 1-2 0-0 2, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Okpara 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-56 15-23 60.
West Virginia women make statement against Baylor
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — There’s a new show in town, folks, and maybe we all ought to look in on it, considering the trend in West Virginia sports of late. On Sunday, West Virginia’s women’s basketball team beat No. 17 Baylor, 74-65.
Ohio House ex-speaker's trial in $60M bribery probe to begin
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder goes on trial next week in the highest-profile reckoning yet to arise from a $60 million federal bribery investigation that federal prosecutors call the largest corruption case in state history. The 2 1/2 years since the Republican's arrest have...
Grafton boys finish strong, East Fairmont girls win despite Novisky's record
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — The East Fairmont Bees and Grafton Bearcats each picked up team victories in high school swimming action at Alderson Broaddus University on Monday. East Fairmont earned the win in the girls team competition, finishing with 86 points to outpace Grafton (61) and Lincoln (15)....
41.8 sec left in game Bport 14 hits a 2 pt shot.JPG
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — There was never any doubt who would have the ball in her hands…
Report: Blaine Stewart to join WVU staff
Neal Brown reportedly is about to fill the final assistant coaching opening on his West Virginia football staff, and that new addition will have a familiar name. According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac, Blaine Stewart is leaving the Pittsburgh Steelers’ coaching staff to become an assistant coach at WVU.
Reep's late bucket lifts Bridgeport girls, hands Lewis County first loss
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — There was never any doubt who would have the ball in her hands for the game-winning shot. Bridgeport and undefeated Class AAA No. 6 Lewis County were tied with 16.5 seconds left in what had already been a thrilling girls basketball game Wednesday, and the host Indians had possession under their own basket. Emily Anderson inbounded to top scorer Gabby Reep, who dribbled down the left sideline to the edge of the Minutemaids’ key.
Losing streak ends with WVU’s win over Horned Frogs
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Good or bad, streaks have to come to an end … usually. West Virginia’s 74-65 victory over No. 14 TCU Wednesday night at the WVU Coliseum snapped the Mountaineers’ agonizing five-game losing skid.
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Bob Huggins TCU Postgame 1/18/23
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins shares details on the DerMarr Johnson hiring and expands on the reasons for WVU's success in defending TCU's ball screens and transition game. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a...
Column: Timing of WVU’s basketball staff change very surprising
The dismissal of West Virginia men’s basketball assistant coach Larry Harrison was surprising in its timing, coming as it did halfway through the Mountaineers’ 2022-23 campaign. Typically, such actions come at the end of the season, unless there was one precipitating event that called for an immediate separation.
Banks' 15 lead Saint Bonaventure past Duquesne 65-56
OLEAN, N.Y. (AP) — Daryl Banks III scored 15 points as Saint Bonaventure beat Duquesne 65-56 on Wednesday night. Banks also contributed four steals for the Bonnies (10-9, 4-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Chad Venning scored 12 points while going 5 of 11 and 2 of 4 from the free throw line. Yann Farell shot 4 for 4, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points, while adding six rebounds.
