CBS New York

NYC Council holds hearing on illegal, unlicensed cannabis shops

NEW YORK -- The City Council is trying to tackle the growing problem of unlicensed smoke shops popping up everywhere around the city.CBS2 discussed the matter with parents and even young teens, who had a chance to voice their concerns.In every borough, on nearly every corner, smoke shops are taking over the city, selling illegal tobacco and weed to people of all ages. Chloe-Marie Mora knows how bad the problem is."I'm concerned because I've seen it affect people my own age and how their personalities change and how quickly they can become addicted to it," the 14-year-old said.READ MORE: Mayor Eric...
New York Post

Wild West: 1,400 illegal pot shops now open in NYC, already ‘reeking’ havoc

An astounding 1,400 shops have popped up around New York City that are illegally selling cannabis products — a situation that alarmed lawmakers decried as the “Wild, Wild West” during a City City Council hearing Wednesday. City Sheriff Anthony Miranda and representatives of the NYPD testified that existing laws make it difficult to immediately close illicit shops and often can issue only measly $250 fines for selling pot without a license — hardly a deterrent even after seizing illegal weed and edibles. Miranda said illegal smoke shops are “rampant throughout the city” — noting 1,400 stores are being targeted and inspected by...
Gothamist

Hochul, Adams have big housing plans; some question whether they can deliver

Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams during a joint appearance at the Javits Center in July. The two Democrats in recent weeks have been touting new plans to boost the housing stock in New York, including affordable units in Midtown and Lower Manhattan.. The two Democrats last week unveiled a host of initiatives aimed in part at producing more affordable housing. [ more › ]
straightarrownews.com

Eric Adams leaves New York Police overtime pay ‘under budgeted’

New York City Mayor Eric Adams released his 2024 city budget proposal last week, grabbing the attention of some with what he proposed to allocate for overtime pay for the New York Police Department. Under the preliminary budget, the NYPD budgeted $452 million for overtime in coming fiscal year 2024.
manhattanda.org

D.A. Bragg, DOI Commissioner Strauber, NYPD Commissioner Sewell Announce Indictment in Massive Construction Industry Kickback Scheme

Construction Management Executive Robert Baselice Allegedly Led Conspiracy that Stole Millions from Developers. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., New York City Department of Investigation (“DOI”) Commissioner Jocelyn Strauber, and NYPD Commissioner Keechant L. Sewell today announced the indictment of 24 individuals and 26 companies for a wide-ranging construction industry kickback scheme that corrupted the competitive bidding process for dozens of contracts over more than 8 years. Led by ROBERT BASELICE (known professionally as Robert Basilice), 51, in conjunction with associates including LOUIS ASTUTO, 58, PAUL NOTO, 43, and FRANK CAMUSO, 59, the alleged scheme resulted in the theft of more than $5,000,000 from BASELICE’s firm’s clients.
New York Post

NYPD mulls new tactic to curb rampant homelessness

More city homeless people would be threatened with costly summonses — and even jail — under a new NYPD proposal, The Post has learned. An NYPD memo detailing the proposed push toward more summonses was pitched in a meeting with police brass Friday — fewer than two months after Mayor Eric Adams unveiled what he called his “compassionate new vision’’ for the city’s homeless crisis. The missive from Chief of Patrol John Chell’s office suggests greater widespread use of ticketing for the homeless who hoard more than they can carry off in one trip and/or erect structures, according to sources and a...
PIX11

Nonprofit helping thousands get help, affordable housing, and hope

QUEENS (PIX11) — The combination of unemployment and addiction during the COVID pandemic is hitting New York City’s homeless particularly hard. One group in Queens is helping the formerly homeless and people with substance abuse disorders find affordable housing. Elmcor’s mission is to help support people who may need a second chance in life, creating affordable […]
Abdul Ghani

New Year, New Budget: New York City Mayor Eric Adams released a $102.7 billion preliminary budget

On Thursday, New York City Mayor Eric Adams unveiled a preliminary budget proposal totaling $102.7 billion for the next fiscal year 2024. But if the still-ongoing disagreement between the administration and City Council over the budget for the current year is any indication, this forthcoming budget will see additional opposition from an emboldened council to the mayor's plan for guiding the city through some difficult budgetary terrain.
CBS New York

Drag Story Hour protesters gather outside councilman's home

NEW YORK - Drag Story Hour protests are continuing in New York City. More demonstrations are popping up in places other than public libraries. The latest was in Queens Monday at the home of a councilman. There have been protests at libraries during Drag Story Hours in Manhattan, Queens and across the country. Demonstrators who want drag artists to stop reading stories to kids move from location to location, beyond libraries.Monday, they protested outside the home of Queens Councilmember Shekar Krishnan, with his wife and kids inside. "They're saying Shekar is a pedophile, he is a groomer. They scrawled groomer on the street too,"...
William "Dollar Bill" Mersey

Puttin' On the Ritz - The "kid glove" treatment for Allen Weisselberg

Talk about White privilege after falling in the crosshairs of the law. Allen Weisselberg is the poster boy. Rikers Island would hardly be considered New York City’s number one vacation spot. But there are certain places, dorms, and units that are more dangerous than others. And Allen Weisselberg has been designated to about the cushiest deal the jail offers. Hardly a surprise. Still, even I, who suffered a similar circumstance, am offended.
Abdul Ghani

After protest from judges, New York City halts construction of a bike lane near Manhattan's courts

In Lower Manhattan, a long-promised bike lane is being delayed due to opposition from a strong group: New York's judges and court officials. The city's proposal to replace curbside parking with a protected lane along a section of Centre Street surrounded by courthouses and government structures has been under attack since last year by members of the state's judicial branch.
