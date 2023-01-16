Read full article on original website
Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst was the woman who jumped from a high-rise building in New York City.Westland DailyNew York City, NY
‘I Am Heartbroken,’ Her Husband Says Whose Wife Dies Trying to Save Daughter, 6, From Burning N.J. HomeWestland DailyHazlet, NJ
Dog Walker Goes Gunning for MercedesBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Mayor Adams Signs a $275 Million Dollar Deal That Looks Like a Baseball Contract, But it’s Hotels Housing MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Please respect the food: Why asylum seekers are complaining about the meals bought with the money of taxpayers?Mark StarNew York City, NY
NYC Council holds hearing on illegal, unlicensed cannabis shops
NEW YORK -- The City Council is trying to tackle the growing problem of unlicensed smoke shops popping up everywhere around the city.CBS2 discussed the matter with parents and even young teens, who had a chance to voice their concerns.In every borough, on nearly every corner, smoke shops are taking over the city, selling illegal tobacco and weed to people of all ages. Chloe-Marie Mora knows how bad the problem is."I'm concerned because I've seen it affect people my own age and how their personalities change and how quickly they can become addicted to it," the 14-year-old said.READ MORE: Mayor Eric...
NYC Council bills aim to reduce wait times for New Yorkers seeking to secure permanent housing
The general welfare committee’s oversight hearing comes at a time when the city is facing an affordable housing crisis and its shelter system is swelling with a record number of homeless people. [ more › ]
The NYC Public Housing Residents That Created A Model For Tenant Rights Activism
This story was originally copublished by Capital B News and The City. The coronavirus pandemic laid bare the critical need for affordable housing across the United States. As millions lost their jobs, many Americans were only able to remain housed thanks to the advent of COVID-19 housing policies, including eviction moratoriums and rent freezes.
NYC eviction rate continues to rise since ban was lifted, as homelessness surges
Last year, New York City landlords filed roughly 110,000 eviction notices, according to court system records. Nearly 4,400 households have been evicted since a ban on most removals ended last year. [ more › ]
Wild West: 1,400 illegal pot shops now open in NYC, already ‘reeking’ havoc
An astounding 1,400 shops have popped up around New York City that are illegally selling cannabis products — a situation that alarmed lawmakers decried as the “Wild, Wild West” during a City City Council hearing Wednesday. City Sheriff Anthony Miranda and representatives of the NYPD testified that existing laws make it difficult to immediately close illicit shops and often can issue only measly $250 fines for selling pot without a license — hardly a deterrent even after seizing illegal weed and edibles. Miranda said illegal smoke shops are “rampant throughout the city” — noting 1,400 stores are being targeted and inspected by...
East New York tenant says enough is enough after years of deteriorating conditions
One tenant in East New York says he has been dealing with deteriorating conditions for years and is putting his foot down to demand his landlord take responsibility. Adrian Robinson, 52, has been renting a room in his East New York home for over five years. Beyond what he says is insufficient heating, he says the issues run much deeper.
NYC Correction Dept. blocks watchdog from unfettered access to Rikers video footage
The board of correction provided images of deplorable conditions at Rikers Island to Gothamist last year in response to a public records request. This is a still shot of a video showing people in custody carrying an unresponsive individual to medical assistance. Videos have been an important window for outsiders into conditions at the jail. [ more › ]
Investigation finds concerning link between guardianship lawyers, case workers and judges
Eyewitness News found that guardianship lawyers, law firms or people who deal with guardianship cases who donated to judges' election campaigns were awarded guardianship appointments by those same judges.
Hochul, Adams have big housing plans; some question whether they can deliver
Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams during a joint appearance at the Javits Center in July. The two Democrats in recent weeks have been touting new plans to boost the housing stock in New York, including affordable units in Midtown and Lower Manhattan.. The two Democrats last week unveiled a host of initiatives aimed in part at producing more affordable housing. [ more › ]
Eric Adams leaves New York Police overtime pay ‘under budgeted’
New York City Mayor Eric Adams released his 2024 city budget proposal last week, grabbing the attention of some with what he proposed to allocate for overtime pay for the New York Police Department. Under the preliminary budget, the NYPD budgeted $452 million for overtime in coming fiscal year 2024.
D.A. Bragg, DOI Commissioner Strauber, NYPD Commissioner Sewell Announce Indictment in Massive Construction Industry Kickback Scheme
Construction Management Executive Robert Baselice Allegedly Led Conspiracy that Stole Millions from Developers. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., New York City Department of Investigation (“DOI”) Commissioner Jocelyn Strauber, and NYPD Commissioner Keechant L. Sewell today announced the indictment of 24 individuals and 26 companies for a wide-ranging construction industry kickback scheme that corrupted the competitive bidding process for dozens of contracts over more than 8 years. Led by ROBERT BASELICE (known professionally as Robert Basilice), 51, in conjunction with associates including LOUIS ASTUTO, 58, PAUL NOTO, 43, and FRANK CAMUSO, 59, the alleged scheme resulted in the theft of more than $5,000,000 from BASELICE’s firm’s clients.
NYPD mulls new tactic to curb rampant homelessness
More city homeless people would be threatened with costly summonses — and even jail — under a new NYPD proposal, The Post has learned. An NYPD memo detailing the proposed push toward more summonses was pitched in a meeting with police brass Friday — fewer than two months after Mayor Eric Adams unveiled what he called his “compassionate new vision’’ for the city’s homeless crisis. The missive from Chief of Patrol John Chell’s office suggests greater widespread use of ticketing for the homeless who hoard more than they can carry off in one trip and/or erect structures, according to sources and a...
Nonprofit helping thousands get help, affordable housing, and hope
QUEENS (PIX11) — The combination of unemployment and addiction during the COVID pandemic is hitting New York City’s homeless particularly hard. One group in Queens is helping the formerly homeless and people with substance abuse disorders find affordable housing. Elmcor’s mission is to help support people who may need a second chance in life, creating affordable […]
Brooklyn community activist says she was thrown out of MLK church service attended by Gov. Hochul
A parishioner who has attended Sunday Trinity Lutheran Church for years says she was kicked out of a Martin Luther King Jr. church service after speaking up when Gov. Kathy Hochul spoke. Genesis Aquino was removed by the NYPD from her parish. Video shows her being escorted out and saying,...
Afraid of being homeless? Apply for Rental Assistance Program for renters in New York to get some money
In addition to the soaring rent prices, New York renters face a number of problems. The major ones are lack of facilities and unfriendly environment. A story reveals that the median asking rent for an apartment in Manhattan is $4,000 and you cannot qualify for it if your income is not at least $160,000.
New Year, New Budget: New York City Mayor Eric Adams released a $102.7 billion preliminary budget
On Thursday, New York City Mayor Eric Adams unveiled a preliminary budget proposal totaling $102.7 billion for the next fiscal year 2024. But if the still-ongoing disagreement between the administration and City Council over the budget for the current year is any indication, this forthcoming budget will see additional opposition from an emboldened council to the mayor's plan for guiding the city through some difficult budgetary terrain.
NYC mayor Adams calling for 'coordinated effort' from mayors dealing with migrant crisis
Mayor Adams says he will be in D.C. this week speaking to the America Conference of Mayors -- many who are also grappling with a migrant surge. He is raising the issue to them on how they can develop a coordinated effort.
Drag Story Hour protesters gather outside councilman's home
NEW YORK - Drag Story Hour protests are continuing in New York City. More demonstrations are popping up in places other than public libraries. The latest was in Queens Monday at the home of a councilman. There have been protests at libraries during Drag Story Hours in Manhattan, Queens and across the country. Demonstrators who want drag artists to stop reading stories to kids move from location to location, beyond libraries.Monday, they protested outside the home of Queens Councilmember Shekar Krishnan, with his wife and kids inside. "They're saying Shekar is a pedophile, he is a groomer. They scrawled groomer on the street too,"...
Puttin' On the Ritz - The "kid glove" treatment for Allen Weisselberg
Talk about White privilege after falling in the crosshairs of the law. Allen Weisselberg is the poster boy. Rikers Island would hardly be considered New York City’s number one vacation spot. But there are certain places, dorms, and units that are more dangerous than others. And Allen Weisselberg has been designated to about the cushiest deal the jail offers. Hardly a surprise. Still, even I, who suffered a similar circumstance, am offended.
After protest from judges, New York City halts construction of a bike lane near Manhattan's courts
In Lower Manhattan, a long-promised bike lane is being delayed due to opposition from a strong group: New York's judges and court officials. The city's proposal to replace curbside parking with a protected lane along a section of Centre Street surrounded by courthouses and government structures has been under attack since last year by members of the state's judicial branch.
