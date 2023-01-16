TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were trading mixed Thursday, as investors grew cautious after Wall Street's biggest pullback of the year. Japan reported its trade deficit more than doubled in December from a year earlier, to 1.4 trillion yen ($11.3 billion), while the total deficit for all of 2022 ballooned to nearly 20 trillion yen ($156 billion) as the yen weakened and soaring costs for oil and other imports far outpaced an 18% increase in exports.

