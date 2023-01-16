Read full article on original website
A scrap metal find at a flea market in the US turned out to be the Third Imperial Fabergé egg worth $33 million
The Third Imperial Fabergé Egg was created by Peter Carl Fabergé in 1887 for the Russian Tsar Alexander III and his family. There were a total of 54 eggs created for the Russian Royal Family.
Elon Musk Orchestrates Takedown of the Most Powerful Club in the World
The World Economic Forum (WEF) is currently being held in Davos, Switzerland.
North Korea sustains high defense spending with new budget
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea’s rubber-stamp parliament has passed a budget that sustains a high level of defense spending despite economic troubles as leader Kim Jong Un pushes for an aggressive expansion of his nuclear arsenal amid stalled diplomacy. State media reports indicated Kim didn't attend...
Zelenskyy ramps up pressure on Western allies to send tanks
DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy bared frustration Thursday on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum's annual gathering in Davos about not obtaining enough tanks from some Western countries to help his country defend itself from Russia. Speaking by video link at a breakfast with U.S....
Asian shares mixed after biggest Wall St retreat of the year
TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were trading mixed Thursday, as investors grew cautious after Wall Street's biggest pullback of the year. Japan reported its trade deficit more than doubled in December from a year earlier, to 1.4 trillion yen ($11.3 billion), while the total deficit for all of 2022 ballooned to nearly 20 trillion yen ($156 billion) as the yen weakened and soaring costs for oil and other imports far outpaced an 18% increase in exports.
