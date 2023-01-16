ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Ironton Tribune

Seniors launch line dancing class among new activities

ROME TOWNSHIP — The Lawrence County Senior Center has been open for a little over a month at tis current location, a new building at the county fairgrounds, and its director says they are offering a new activity to take advantage of the increased space. “We started a beginner’s...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Random acts of kindness with Cabell County Schools

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s the time of year where all the focus is on Valentine’s Day, but there’s another holiday coming up: Random Acts of Kindness Week. Dr. Ashley Stephens with Cabell County Schools stopped by First Look at Four to tell us more about how you can incorporate kindness into your everyday life.
CABELL COUNTY, WV
Portsmouth Times

New outdoor gym now open

Portsmouth has had a complicated relationship with the river. For decades, Portsmouth thrived thanks to river, rails and roads that led to industry settling here. In 1937, it became an obvious threat we walled off. Industry eventually left. Water activities began slowing down. However, in recent years, with revamped River Days bringing more attention to water sports and river activities, the City of Portsmouth examining development options, and now Main Street Portsmouth and Scioto Foundation, the river is being looked at as a major resource again.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WSAZ

Masks to be required again at some area hospitals

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Mountain Health Network will be temporarily requiring masks again at most of its facilities due to high spread of COVID-19, according to a news release issued Wednesday by the company. The masking guidance will apply to Cabell Huntington Hospital, St. Mary’s Medical Center, HIMG and other...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia firefighter dies, mother passes next day

LEON, WV (WOWK) — Communities in Mason and Putnam counties are grieving after a longtime resident and hero passed away, and then his mother died the very next day. Darren Lee “Tank” Priddy, 57, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, after battling a “short illness,” according to his obituary. Priddy graduated from Buffalo High […]
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
Ironton Tribune

South Point woman specializes in macramé creations

In the two years since she started doing macramé, Kelsie Sayre’s works have become a favorite at vendor fairs, local shops and through her online sales. Sayre, a Waterloo native who lives in South Point, said she began because she was looking for something fun and calming to do in the evenings.
SOUTH POINT, OH
Ironton Tribune

Karla McClaskey

Karla Faye McClaskey, 92, of South Point, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. Mrs. McClaskey was born May 1, 1930 in Lawrence County, a daughter to the late Lawrence and Lula (Walker) Beard. Karla married the love of her life on Aug. 9, 1947, James L. McClaskey, Sr.,...
SOUTH POINT, OH
Ironton Tribune

Lawrence County Fair 2023 dates announced

The Ohio Department of Agriculture has released the dates of all of the state’s county fairs. The Lawrence County Fair in Proctorville will run July 8-15. Scioto County’s fair is set for Aug. 7-12. The Gallia County fair will be July 31-Aug. 5. The Jackson County fair will...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia hospital receiving backlash after reinstating mask requirement

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Cabell Huntington Hospital is facing backlash after reinstating their mask requirement. According to the hospital, the policy was reinstated following CDC guidelines that show high levels of community spread of COVID-19. The protocol says that hospital patients, staff and visitors are required to wear their mask inside the hospital. Hospital officials […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

5 schools placed under precautionary lockdown due to police investigation

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On Wednesday morning, five schools in the region were placed under a precautionary lockdown due to a police investigation, according to Kanawha County Schools. The five schools in the Dunbar area impacted were Raglin Center (preschool only), Ben Franklin Career Center, Dunbar Primary, Dunbar Intermediate...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man injured in Huntington, West Virginia, shooting

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Huntington Police are investigating after a man was injured in an early morning shooting. According to the HPD, officers responded to a call just after midnight Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, regarding a shooting victim in the 1700 block of Madison Avenue in Huntington. Police say they found the victim, described as […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Man sought by police in school lockdowns wanted by Metro drug unit

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County SWAT Team on Wednesday morning carried out a search warrant for a man in the Dunbar/Institute area. The team was helping the Metropolitan Drug Enforcement Network Team (MDENT) with an investigation. When the team showed up, Chief Deputy Joe Crawford said the wanted man already left.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Crews respond to house fire in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Crews responded to a house fire Tuesday in Kanawha County. Dispatchers said the fire was reported just before 3 p.m. in the 7600 block of Elk River Road North near Clendenin. Fire crews said the home was fully involved when they arrived. Residents of...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Standoff situation in Gallia County

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio — The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a tense standoff on Monday evening, as authorities responded to reports of a barricaded individual on Swisher Hill Road, near Little Kyger Road, in Cheshire Township. Deputies were dispatched to the scene and worked to establish communication with the individual to de-escalate the situation.
GALLIA COUNTY, OH

