Ironton Tribune
Husted announces grants to support Ohio’s broadband and 5G workforce
COLUMBUS — Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, who serves as Director of the Governor’s Office of Workforce Transformation has announced that $12 million in grant funding through two programs will be allocated towards supporting Ohio’s Broadband & 5G Sector Partnership as it works to implement the state’s broadband and 5G workforce strategy.
Times Gazette
Protesting solar project wages
A group of protesters organized by the Laborers’ District Council of Ohio used sky-high inflatable props of a rat and a fat cat near Wednesday the intersection of S.R. 138 and New Market Road near Buford to bring attention to issues faced by workers at a nearby solar farm project underway by California-based SOLV Energy company.
Now we know: Mike DeWine, OH lawmakers were puppets of natural gas honchos in defining methane as green energy. Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Who was behind Ohio redefining methane-based fuel as “green energy?”. Months before it was introduced and passed in a 36-hour legislative sprint, a dark money nonprofit linked to the natural gas industry pushed for legislation. We’re talking about it on Today in Ohio. Listen online...
Automated passenger vehicles, semis to be tested on rural Ohio roadways
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Drivers may see more automated vehicles on rural roads in southeast and central Ohio, where smart vehicle technologies testing will occur. Most automated driving systems have been tested in urban areas. The rural testing will help companies learn about the technologies when vehicles navigate curves, hills and in and out of shaded areas, according to a news release from DriveOhio, the Ohio Department of Transportation’s initiative to support industry and academic research and testing of smart mobility.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Homemade moonshine could become legal in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One Ohio lawmaker wants to make homemade moonshine legal in the Buckeye State. On January 11, Republican State Senator Frank Hoagland introduced Senate Bill 13 which would legalize the home distilling of alcoholic beverages in the state of Ohio. According to the proposed legislation, residents would...
Farm and Dairy
Report hemlock woolly adelgids to ODNR
COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Forestry is asking for the public’s help to keep invasive pests out of Ohio’s forests. ODNR is encouraging people to report sightings of hemlock woolly adelgids, insects that can threaten hemlock forests. HWA are tiny aphid-like insects...
What does it mean to call natural gas “green?”
Earlier this month, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed legislation to redefine natural gas as “green energy” and to require state agencies to lease out state lands for oil and gas exploration and production. With the redefinition of natural gas as “green,” Ohio follows a summer decision by the European Union aiming to provide guidance for […] The post What does it mean to call natural gas “green?” appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
WLWT 5
River otters spotted frolicking in water at Ohio nature preserve
RAVENNA, Ohio — Ohio Department of Natural Resources staff members captured a magical scene at one of the nature preserves. ODNR said several river otters were spotted frolicking through the water at Triangle Lake Bog State Nature Preserve last week. According to ODNR, river otters are native to Ohio...
DeWine, Ohio Republicans redefine natural gas as ‘green energy’ in service to fossil fuel industry
Folks in my line of work are wise to the “Friday night news dump.” It’s an old tactic used by politicians and PR types who have to release unfavorable news they don’t want anyone to see. Pols never drop good news late on a Friday afternoon (or over a holiday) when the public is less […] The post DeWine, Ohio Republicans redefine natural gas as ‘green energy’ in service to fossil fuel industry appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
JoAnn Store Closing in Ohio This Month
myfox28columbus.com
State 'deeply disappointed with the very rocky start' of sports betting in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — You’re looking at a screen, so you’ve almost certainly seen the ads trying to entice you into betting on sports events. But even though such bets became legal in Ohio on Jan. 1, many of those ads are illegal, state regulators say. Ohio’s...
Ohio witness says hovering disc-shaped object 'camouflaged' near power lines
An Ohio witness at Independence reported watching and photographing a disc-shaped object hovering near power lines at 11:27 a.m. on November 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Why the Bradford pear tree is now banned in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- On Jan. 7, Ohio joined the ranks of several other states in completely banning the sale and planting of the Callery pear tree. This tree is most easily recognizable in early spring, when it erupts in white flowers along highways, yards, and fields. For many, they are a beloved sign of warmer days ahead.
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Ohio?
The State of Ohio borders Lake Erie, one of America’s Great Lakes. But that’s just one of several massive water bodies in the state. Ohio has natural and artificial lakes where people can go fishing, boating, or camping. While Lake Erie is the largest natural lake in Ohio, the largest man-made reservoir in the state is Lake Pymatuning. Located in one of the state’s most visited parks, the sparkling Pymatuning Reservoir is one of the most popular outdoor relaxation areas that people visit for a wide range of activities. This post details all you need to know about the massive Pymatuning Reservoir, including its size, location, wildlife, and other exciting details.
ohiocapitaljournal.com
You could make your own alcohol in Ohio if new bill passes
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. A new bill introduced to the Ohio...
New Anti-Voter Laws Make it More Difficult for Transgender Ohioans to Vote
themountvernongrapevine.com
Ohio Wildlife Council Receives Proposals on 2023-24 Hunting Seasons
COLUMBUS, Ohio – January 13, 2023 – The Ohio Wildlife Council heard proposals on the 2023-24 small game, waterfowl, and wild turkey hunting seasons at its regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 11, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. Proposed 2023-24 dates...
Ironton Tribune
Lawrence County Fair 2023 dates announced
The Ohio Department of Agriculture has released the dates of all of the state’s county fairs. The Lawrence County Fair in Proctorville will run July 8-15. Scioto County’s fair is set for Aug. 7-12. The Gallia County fair will be July 31-Aug. 5. The Jackson County fair will...
Fresh, local lettuce, other greens available all year in Northeast Ohio: Here’s where
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Eating fresh, local, farm-to-table can be hard in a Northeast Ohio winter. Few farmers markets are open. When it comes to locally grown produce, most offer only root vegetables and winter greens. Oh, but fresh winter greens are a remarkable reminder of Mother Nature’s bounty, when you know where to find them.
