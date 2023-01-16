Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘I Am Heartbroken,’ Her Husband Says Whose Wife Dies Trying to Save Daughter, 6, From Burning N.J. HomeWestland DailyHazlet, NJ
NJ Family Pulls Out of Goddard Pre-School in Wall Township After School Neglects Serious HazardsBridget MulroyWall Township, NJ
New Jersey's Best Permanent Makeup Beauty Bar: Lady ChebliBridget MulroyFreehold Township, NJ
Eat Clean Bro: America's #1 Meal Prep Service Celebrates 10 Years StrongBridget MulroyEatontown, NJ
A Step Ahead of the Curves: Alpha Fit Club is Coming to MarlboroBridget MulroyMarlboro Township, NJ
Related
Arrow shoots through a front door in Lakewood, NJ
LAKEWOOD — A resident arrived home Sunday night and found an arrow had been shot through their front door. Lakewood police Capt. Gregory Staffordsmith said the metal arrow went through the top half of the front door of a house on Engleberg Terrace and was likely shot from a crossbow. The incident is being investigated as a "suspicious incident."
thelakewoodscoop.com
Two Hospitalized after Lakewood Home Fire
Two people were hospitalized following a home fire in Lakewood this morning, officials said. The fire reportedly broke out in the kitchen of a home in Leisure Village around 9:20 AM. The two parties in the home were transported to Ocean Medical Center for treatment for smoke inhalation. The cause...
thelakewoodscoop.com
UPDATE: Man Found Inside Running Vehicle In Garage in Lakewood Has Died
The man who was found unconscious inside a vehicle in a garage in Lakewood yesterday, has died, TLS has learned. A family member who was unable to reach the 63-year-old resident smelled gas around the home and broken into the home. That’s when she discovered the man unresponsive inside his running vehicle in the garage.
thelakewoodscoop.com
DEVELOPING: Person Found Unresponsive Inside Vehicle in Lakewood
Emergency personnel are treating a man found unresponsive inside a vehicle in Lakewood, officials say. The man was discovered by a family member who couldn’t reach him, and smelled gas around the home. He was located inside a running vehicle inside the home’s garage. Emergency personnel removed the...
thelakewoodscoop.com
CHECK THIS OUT: Authorities Investigating After Arrow Shot Through Frum Lakewood Resident’s Door [PHOTOS]
A Frum Lakewood resident returning home last night was frightened upon discovering an arrow shot through his front door. The metal arrow ripped through the door and got stuck midway. The resident tells TLS there was nobody home at the time of the incident, which they believe happened around 7:00...
Alligator found in vacant lot in New Jersey
Animal rescuers in New Jersey said they are investigating the origins of an unusual non-native animal picked up in Monmouth County: an alligator.
These are the top 4 cookie bakeries in NJ
Who doesn't love cookies? Cookies are delicious for sure. As I move away from processed food at the grocery store, if we're looking for a sweet treat, it's "make it at home" or a local baker or bust!. Nothing beats the smell of walking into a local bakery with fresh...
Two of the Top 50 Hospitals in America Are in Northern New Jersey
Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center are the only two hospitals in NJ named among America’s 50 Best Hospitals. Every year, Healthgrades.com curates a list of America’s Best Hospitals – ranking the top 250, or top 5%, in the nation for overall clinical excellence. Healthgrades evaluates hospital performance for 31 procedures and conditions using Healthgrades Mortality and Complication Outcomes Methodology. (You can read more about their methodology here.)
This Is The Best Seafood Destination In All Of New Jersey
If you’re anything like me, you love a good seafood dish and in New Jersey, there are a million and one places to go. We live so close to the Jersey shore which is home to some of the most amazing restaurants in the area. I love all things seafood and eat it all and have tried just about every restaurant, but the best rate restaurant in New Jersey for seafood is a place I’ve never been before.
Hidden Gem Lunch Spot Now Has The Longest Lines In New Jersey
Who can figure out how some eateries have to close their doors and others stick around for decades?. This spot has gained such a following that it wins the awards for the longest lines to get inside. You would think that’s not a good thing until you taste what they got and then you just put on some sensible shoes and wait your turn.
Exciting Stores Announced for New Monmouth County, NJ Shopping Center
This new year has started with news of retailers closing shop. Luckily, every now and then we get good news like this. I'm sure you are very familiar with this busy intersection. Ah yes, Route 35 and Deal Road in Ocean Township. This is one of those Jersey Shore intersections...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Officers Chosen at Lakewood Industrial Commission Meeting
The board of the Lakewood Industrial Commission (LIC) elected its 2023 officers at the annual reorganization meeting of the LIC. Robert Kirschner, owner of Robert Kirschner Real Estate, Lakewood, was re-elected chairman. Other officers are Justin Flancbaum, executive director of the Lakewood Township Municipal Utilities Authority, vice chair; and Gregory Stafford-Smith, managing partner of Welcome Home Investments, secretary.
11 NJ Mega Millions tickets win $10,000
NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — They may not have won the jackpot, but 11 Mega Millions players in New Jersey won big in Friday’s drawing, lottery officials said Tuesday. Ten tickets were third-tier winners, earning $10,000 each. Another ticket was also a third-tier winner, but it’s worth $20,000 since it was purchased with a megaplier. The […]
Ocean County Asked For Parking Help
BERKELEY – Officials asked the county for help with parking issues on a road in South Seaside Park. Some roads are county roads so the county government are the only ones who can make changes to it. Berkeley Business Administrator John Camera said that the parking on 14th Avenue...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Copper Stolen from Construction Sites in Lakewood
Copper has been stolen from construction sites in Lakewood, TLS has learned. The thefts reportedly happened sometime over the weekend. Recently, many more local contractors have been setting up surveillance cameras at construction sites in an effort to deter thieves. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lakewood Police...
Community Bulletin Board: Old Bridge: Jan. 17
New Jersey Blood Services (NJBS), a division of New York Blood Center, which provides blood for local patients, is looking for a few good volunteers. The blood drive volunteer is an integral member of our team whose tasks include assisting donors with registration and/or at the refreshment area. No medical background necessary. Volunteers should be outgoing to provide friendly customer service, be able to perform tasks as needed and must provide proof of COVID Vaccination prior to volunteering. Must have transportation. All training is provided including additional precautions for the safety of our team and blood donors. For additional information call or text Sharon Zetts, manager of NJBS Volunteer Services at 732-850-8906 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday.
Exciting New Addition Coming To The Neptune, NJ Shopping Plaza
An incredibly popular craft store is getting ready to set up shop off route 66 in Neptune, and it'll be the store's fourth location in Monmouth County alone!. I always think of this place as the "I don't really need anything from here, but somehow I buy stuff" store. And...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Lakewood Accident Victim Airlifted to Hospital After Being Extricated From Vehicle [VIDEO]
A patient is being airlifted to the hospital after being extricated from a vehicle involved in an accident this evening in Lakewood. The single-vehicle accident happened shortly before 9:00 PM on New Hampshire Ave., north of Route 88. It’s unknown what caused the driver to lose control and crash into the tree.
N.J. weather: Where does our low-snow January rank? Here are the stats.
January is more than halfway over, and snow has been a no-show in most areas of New Jersey. Except for a few flakes here and there, no measurable snow has fallen so far in almost every corner of the state, according to data from the National Weather Service and the office of New Jersey State Climatologist David Robinson at Rutgers University.
Comments / 0