New Jersey 101.5

Arrow shoots through a front door in Lakewood, NJ

LAKEWOOD — A resident arrived home Sunday night and found an arrow had been shot through their front door. Lakewood police Capt. Gregory Staffordsmith said the metal arrow went through the top half of the front door of a house on Engleberg Terrace and was likely shot from a crossbow. The incident is being investigated as a "suspicious incident."
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Two Hospitalized after Lakewood Home Fire

Two people were hospitalized following a home fire in Lakewood this morning, officials said. The fire reportedly broke out in the kitchen of a home in Leisure Village around 9:20 AM. The two parties in the home were transported to Ocean Medical Center for treatment for smoke inhalation. The cause...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

DEVELOPING: Person Found Unresponsive Inside Vehicle in Lakewood

Emergency personnel are treating a man found unresponsive inside a vehicle in Lakewood, officials say. The man was discovered by a family member who couldn’t reach him, and smelled gas around the home. He was located inside a running vehicle inside the home’s garage. Emergency personnel removed the...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

These are the top 4 cookie bakeries in NJ

Who doesn't love cookies? Cookies are delicious for sure. As I move away from processed food at the grocery store, if we're looking for a sweet treat, it's "make it at home" or a local baker or bust!. Nothing beats the smell of walking into a local bakery with fresh...
LODI, NJ
Morristown Minute

Two of the Top 50 Hospitals in America Are in Northern New Jersey

Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center are the only two hospitals in NJ named among America’s 50 Best Hospitals. Every year, Healthgrades.com curates a list of America’s Best Hospitals – ranking the top 250, or top 5%, in the nation for overall clinical excellence. Healthgrades evaluates hospital performance for 31 procedures and conditions using Healthgrades Mortality and Complication Outcomes Methodology. (You can read more about their methodology here.)
MORRISTOWN, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

This Is The Best Seafood Destination In All Of New Jersey

If you’re anything like me, you love a good seafood dish and in New Jersey, there are a million and one places to go. We live so close to the Jersey shore which is home to some of the most amazing restaurants in the area. I love all things seafood and eat it all and have tried just about every restaurant, but the best rate restaurant in New Jersey for seafood is a place I’ve never been before.
NEWARK, NJ
Rock 104.1

Hidden Gem Lunch Spot Now Has The Longest Lines In New Jersey

Who can figure out how some eateries have to close their doors and others stick around for decades?. This spot has gained such a following that it wins the awards for the longest lines to get inside. You would think that’s not a good thing until you taste what they got and then you just put on some sensible shoes and wait your turn.
PRINCETON, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Officers Chosen at Lakewood Industrial Commission Meeting

The board of the Lakewood Industrial Commission (LIC) elected its 2023 officers at the annual reorganization meeting of the LIC. Robert Kirschner, owner of Robert Kirschner Real Estate, Lakewood, was re-elected chairman. Other officers are Justin Flancbaum, executive director of the Lakewood Township Municipal Utilities Authority, vice chair; and Gregory Stafford-Smith, managing partner of Welcome Home Investments, secretary.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
PIX11

11 NJ Mega Millions tickets win $10,000

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — They may not have won the jackpot, but 11 Mega Millions players in New Jersey won big in Friday’s drawing, lottery officials said Tuesday.  Ten tickets were third-tier winners, earning $10,000 each. Another ticket was also a third-tier winner, but it’s worth $20,000 since it was purchased with a megaplier.  The […]
NEW JERSEY STATE
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Asked For Parking Help

BERKELEY – Officials asked the county for help with parking issues on a road in South Seaside Park. Some roads are county roads so the county government are the only ones who can make changes to it. Berkeley Business Administrator John Camera said that the parking on 14th Avenue...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Copper Stolen from Construction Sites in Lakewood

Copper has been stolen from construction sites in Lakewood, TLS has learned. The thefts reportedly happened sometime over the weekend. Recently, many more local contractors have been setting up surveillance cameras at construction sites in an effort to deter thieves. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lakewood Police...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
centraljersey.com

Community Bulletin Board: Old Bridge: Jan. 17

New Jersey Blood Services (NJBS), a division of New York Blood Center, which provides blood for local patients, is looking for a few good volunteers. The blood drive volunteer is an integral member of our team whose tasks include assisting donors with registration and/or at the refreshment area. No medical background necessary. Volunteers should be outgoing to provide friendly customer service, be able to perform tasks as needed and must provide proof of COVID Vaccination prior to volunteering. Must have transportation. All training is provided including additional precautions for the safety of our team and blood donors. For additional information call or text Sharon Zetts, manager of NJBS Volunteer Services at 732-850-8906 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday.
OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. weather: Where does our low-snow January rank? Here are the stats.

January is more than halfway over, and snow has been a no-show in most areas of New Jersey. Except for a few flakes here and there, no measurable snow has fallen so far in almost every corner of the state, according to data from the National Weather Service and the office of New Jersey State Climatologist David Robinson at Rutgers University.
NEWARK, NJ

