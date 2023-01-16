Moose hit, killed on Utah freeway; Driver, passenger survive

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah — Two people managed to escape with little to no injuries after colliding with a moose Friday evening on Interstate 84 in northern Utah.

The animal, however, was not so lucky.

Morgan County Fire & EMS said a father and son were traveling west on I-84 just before the Taggart exit when their car hit the "large" moose around 6 p.m.

They were in a compact car, officials said, and they were initially trapped inside the vehicle. They were able to get out through one of the car's windows before first responders arrived. They were assessed by paramedics and released to family members at the scene.

The moose died from the collision.

The driver said he estimated he was driving around 70 miles per hour when the crash occurred.

"Moose are very large creatures that can stand over 7 feet tall and weigh over a thousand pounds," the fire department said in a Facebook post. "This time of year, they are looking for food and water in the lower valley and manage to find themselves crossing a road at the wrong time and coming into contact with a car."

Morgan County Fire took the opportunity to remind drivers to obey the speed limit and keep their eyes on the road in order to reduce the chance of hitting wildlife on the road. Officials also advised to look for animals' glowing eyes in the distance, have passengers help keep an eye out for animals on or near the roadway, and use high beams when visibility is low — but don't forget to turn them off when another car is approaching.

Morgan County Fire & EMS