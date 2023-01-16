ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan County, UT

Moose hit, killed on Utah freeway; Driver, passenger survive

By Spencer Burt
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CmjUO_0kFyqCRw00

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah — Two people managed to escape with little to no injuries after colliding with a moose Friday evening on Interstate 84 in northern Utah.

The animal, however, was not so lucky.

Morgan County Fire & EMS said a father and son were traveling west on I-84 just before the Taggart exit when their car hit the "large" moose around 6 p.m.

They were in a compact car, officials said, and they were initially trapped inside the vehicle. They were able to get out through one of the car's windows before first responders arrived. They were assessed by paramedics and released to family members at the scene.

The moose died from the collision.

The driver said he estimated he was driving around 70 miles per hour when the crash occurred.

"Moose are very large creatures that can stand over 7 feet tall and weigh over a thousand pounds," the fire department said in a Facebook post. "This time of year, they are looking for food and water in the lower valley and manage to find themselves crossing a road at the wrong time and coming into contact with a car."

Morgan County Fire took the opportunity to remind drivers to obey the speed limit and keep their eyes on the road in order to reduce the chance of hitting wildlife on the road. Officials also advised to look for animals' glowing eyes in the distance, have passengers help keep an eye out for animals on or near the roadway, and use high beams when visibility is low — but don't forget to turn them off when another car is approaching.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k3Q1c_0kFyqCRw00 Morgan County Fire & EMS

Comments / 4

Related
ABC 4

Woman lucky to be alive after tire crashes through windshield

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah woman is lucky to be alive after a tire came barreling through her windshield while on I-15 on Wednesday morning. According to Utah Highway Patrol, the close call happened near 2600 South. Another driver heading northbound was reportedly driving too fast...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Utahns wake up to wet, snowy roads following day of deadly crashes

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utahns on Tuesday morning faced another round of winter weather for their morning commute, leading to several crashes across the state before 6 a.m. due to standing water and snow-packed roadways. The slick road conditions come after a day of multiple deadly crashes in...
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Two Utahns injured in Idaho rollover crash

MALAD, Idaho (ABC4) – Two Utahns were taken to the hospital after their car reportedly rolled in southern Idaho on Monday morning. According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened just after 8 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16 near milepost 27 on I-15, just north of Malad. Police say a 2003 Toyota Tacoma was traveling southbound toward Utah when the driver reportedly lost control land rolled into the median, coming to a rest in the northbound lanes.
PROVO, UT
ABC 4

Disturbing New Information on Alleged Haight Family Murder-Suicide

New information shows that Michael Haight, accused of killing his family and himself, was investigated for reported child abuse in 2020. Disturbing New Information on Alleged Haight Family …. New information shows that Michael Haight, accused of killing his family and himself, was investigated for reported child abuse in 2020.
TOOELE, UT
a-z-animals.com

Utah’s Coldest January on Record Will Send Shivers Down Your Spine

Utah's Coldest January on Record Will Send Shivers Down Your Spine. In the United States, the month of January can either be characterized by pleasant warmth or freezing temperatures depending on the state in question and its weather history. When it comes to the State of Utah, the climate of the 13th largest US state is popular among people who ski and enjoy spending time outdoors. It is not unusual for professional tourists, skiers, and snowboarders to travel down to Utah during the winter season to enjoy recreational activities. That’s because of how cold it gets in the state. If you have ever been curious about Utah’s weather and the coldest January on record in Utah, this article explores the subject and a few other interesting facts about weather extremes in the state.
UTAH STATE
Idaho State Journal

Utah man who killed family faced 2020 abuse investigation

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah man who fatally shot his wife, her mother and their five kids before turning the gun on himself had been investigated two years prior for child abuse, but local police and prosecutors decided not to criminally charge him, new records released Tuesday show.
UTAH STATE
890kdxu.com

10 Utah Towns To Live In If You Hate Other People

Maybe you went to a fortune teller and she said that one day you were going to die alone. And unlike other people, you thought that sounded absolutely wonderful. If you think about it, the Grinch never had a problem with Christmas. He had a problem with other people. And that annoyance towards annoying people really seemed to be at the root of all of his problems.
UTAH STATE
upr.org

FBI warns of sextortion targeting Utah teenagers

Late Friday morning, the FBI’s Salt Lake City office sent out a press release and video to news outlets all over Utah, warning of a trend in sextortion—a practice of exhorting victims to meet demands by threatening to release compromising sexual images or information. The press release focuses...
UTAH STATE
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

35K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox13now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy