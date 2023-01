TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Rienk Mast scored 18 points to help Bradley defeat Indiana State 78-67 on Wednesday night. Mast also contributed 13 rebounds for the Braves (13-7, 6-3 Missouri Valley Conference). Zek Montgomery scored 18 points while going 7 of 11 from the field. Ja'Shon Henry recorded 11 points and shot 5 of 10 from the field.

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 9 HOURS AGO