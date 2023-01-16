ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

WSAZ

5 local teams ranked in Ohio HS basketball

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With just over a month to go until the post-season in Ohio high school basketball, a handful of teams are ranked in this weeks’ Associated Press polls. On the boys side, the Minford Falcons are currently sixth in Division III. There are four girls teams ranked with Fairland sitting in the third spot in Division II. From Division III, Wheelersburg is 7th while in Division IV, Portsmouth Notre Dame is fifth with South Gallia coming in at number 10.
OHIO STATE
MaxPreps

Ohio high school girls basketball: AP and MaxPreps State Polls

MaxPreps Computer Rankings (Regardless of Division) The Top Ten teams in the Girls Associated Press Ohio High School Basketball Polls of the 2022-2023 season with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record and total points:. DIVISION I. 1. Mason (1) 13-1 112. 2. Liberty Twp. Lakota E. (2) 14-1 102. 3....
OHIO STATE
WFMJ.com

13 area players named to Ohio Coaches Association all star game

Thirteen area football players and one coach have been named to the North Roster of the Ohio High School Football Coaches Association All Star game. The games are at Massillon Paul Brown Tiger Stadium, April 29. The Divsion I-III is at 12 noon followed by the Division IV- VII game.
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Ohio Sports Bettors Could Get Banned For Specific Act

Ohio sports bettors who do one specific act could be banned from sports books in the future. Ohio Casino Control Commission Executive Director Matt Schuler said he will potentially ask the commission to look into placing any bettor on a sports betting exclusion list who harasses or makes ...
OHIO STATE
WANE-TV

Airborne tires hit semi cab in Ohio, driver killed

MILLBURY, Ohio (WANE) A truck driver from Michigan died Tuesday after another rig lost a set of dual tires on I-280 in northwest Ohio. The incident took place just before 2 p.m. near State Route 795 according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. An investigation determined that a semi was...
OHIO STATE
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Small Towns In Ohio For A Day Trip

Whether you’re just visiting Ohio or you’ve lived here your whole life, there’s a decent chance that you’re missing out on some truly charming small towns. Ohio’s big cities may get most of the attention, but that doesn’t mean we don’t have some wonderful hidden gems throughout the state. There are quaint, waterfront towns that rival New England, small artistic enclaves, places full of history, and so much more.
OHIO STATE
Ironton Tribune

Lawrence County Fair 2023 dates announced

The Ohio Department of Agriculture has released the dates of all of the state’s county fairs. The Lawrence County Fair in Proctorville will run July 8-15. Scioto County’s fair is set for Aug. 7-12. The Gallia County fair will be July 31-Aug. 5. The Jackson County fair will...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Seafood in Ohio

If you're in the state of Ohio, you should check out these local restaurants (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you find yourself in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with this tavern. They're known for their oysters. Customers enjoy the oysters on the half shell. If you prefer your oysters to be served hot, customers also recommend the N’awlins style baked oysters. Another popular option is the restaurant's fish and chips, which feature fried fish caught in the Great Lakes and malt vinegar fries with coleslaw. If you want a seafood feast, check out the seafood tower, which includes 12 oysters on the half shell, a half-pound of peel and eat gulf shrimp, Louie dressed colossal crab, lobster tail, cocktail sauce, and pickled horseradish. If you have room for dessert, the Pearl has pies that are baked fresh every day.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Wings in Ohio

Are you in the mood for some delicious chicken wings?. If the answer is yes and you're in Ohio, you should check out these local places (this list is not at all exhaustive!).
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio

If you're a fan of a good fish fry, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means comprehensive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this beloved local restaurant serves great fish fry on Fridays. Their standard fish fry meal comes with two crispy pieces of Lake Erie walleye fried in beer batter, fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce. If you're really hungry, get the fish feast, which comes with an additional piece of walleye plus fries, mac and cheese made with 4 different kinds of cheese (smoked gouda, parmesan, cheddar, and Swiss), pierogi, coleslaw, sour cream, and tartar sauce. The restaurant also has a great walleye sandwich. In addition to being covered in beer batter, the walleye is covered in kettle-cooked chips before being fried and placed on a hoagie with slaw, arugula, tomatoes, and tartar sauce. If you want dessert after your fish fry, check out the brioche bread pudding or chocolate chip cookie pie, which is served with ice cream and caramel.
OHIO STATE
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ohio Department of Agriculture announces 2023 county fair schedules

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Agriculture has released the 2023 Ohio county fairs schedule. The list, officials say, includes 94 county and independent fairs and the Ohio State Fair. The Paulding County Fair kicks off the 2023 fair season starting on June 12, with the Fairfield County...
COLUMBUS, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Expect a rare January severe weather threat on Thursday

Our unseasonable January may become dangerous on Thursday as a potent storm system moves into Ohio on Thursday afternoon. After early morning rain on Thursday, clouds will briefly break midday on Thursday, allowing temperatures to rise well above average, soaring to near 60 degrees. By early afternoon, a potent low...
OHIO STATE
Kristen Walters

Nostalgic local candy shop opens in Ohio

A unique nostalgic local candy shop with a whimsical twist recently opened in Ohio. Read on to learn more. On Monday, January 16, 2023, Sweets on the Square, a new candy shop selling nostalgic treats that will remind you of childhood, celebrated the grand opening of their new Ohio store in Chardon, according to an event post on the business's Facebook page.
CHARDON, OH

