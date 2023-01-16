Read full article on original website
MaxPreps
Ohio high school boys basketball: OHSAA rankings, stat leaders, schedules and scores
Statewide Boys Basketball Games & Scores (Live & Final) This week's Ohio MaxPreps computer rankings based on class. All teams ranked. This week's Ohio MaxPreps computer rankings regardless of division. All teams ranked. State Stat Leaders. Here's a look at this season's current boys basketball statewide leaders in points, assists,...
WSAZ
5 local teams ranked in Ohio HS basketball
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With just over a month to go until the post-season in Ohio high school basketball, a handful of teams are ranked in this weeks’ Associated Press polls. On the boys side, the Minford Falcons are currently sixth in Division III. There are four girls teams ranked with Fairland sitting in the third spot in Division II. From Division III, Wheelersburg is 7th while in Division IV, Portsmouth Notre Dame is fifth with South Gallia coming in at number 10.
MaxPreps
Ohio high school girls basketball: AP and MaxPreps State Polls
MaxPreps Computer Rankings (Regardless of Division) The Top Ten teams in the Girls Associated Press Ohio High School Basketball Polls of the 2022-2023 season with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record and total points:. DIVISION I. 1. Mason (1) 13-1 112. 2. Liberty Twp. Lakota E. (2) 14-1 102. 3....
WFMJ.com
13 area players named to Ohio Coaches Association all star game
Thirteen area football players and one coach have been named to the North Roster of the Ohio High School Football Coaches Association All Star game. The games are at Massillon Paul Brown Tiger Stadium, April 29. The Divsion I-III is at 12 noon followed by the Division IV- VII game.
Ohio Sports Bettors Could Get Banned For Specific Act
Ohio sports bettors who do one specific act could be banned from sports books in the future. Ohio Casino Control Commission Executive Director Matt Schuler said he will potentially ask the commission to look into placing any bettor on a sports betting exclusion list who harasses or makes ...
WSYX ABC6
State 'deeply disappointed with the very rocky start' of sports betting in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — You’re looking at a screen, so you’ve almost certainly seen the ads trying to entice you into betting on sports events. But even though such bets became legal in Ohio on Jan. 1, many of those ads are illegal, state regulators say. Ohio’s...
WANE-TV
Airborne tires hit semi cab in Ohio, driver killed
MILLBURY, Ohio (WANE) A truck driver from Michigan died Tuesday after another rig lost a set of dual tires on I-280 in northwest Ohio. The incident took place just before 2 p.m. near State Route 795 according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. An investigation determined that a semi was...
Winning Powerball numbers for January 16 with $416 million jackpot: See all the prizes hit in Ohio
CLEVELAND — Although nobody hit the $416 million jackpot in the Powerball drawing for Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, the Ohio Lottery says there were thousands of other prizes hit throughout the state. Those prizes are listed below... $300 prize: 20 winners. $100 prize: 27 winners. $21 prize: 383 winners.
Powerball winning numbers for Monday, Jan. 16, 2023; jackpot $416 million
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Powerball lottery selected winning numbers in the Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, drawing for a jackpot estimated at $416 million. The numbers are 4-14-33-39-61 Powerball 3 Power Play 3x. The Classic Lotto numbers are 7-16-17-31-44-49 Kicker 698876. The jackpot is $4.1 million for the drawing on...
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Small Towns In Ohio For A Day Trip
Whether you’re just visiting Ohio or you’ve lived here your whole life, there’s a decent chance that you’re missing out on some truly charming small towns. Ohio’s big cities may get most of the attention, but that doesn’t mean we don’t have some wonderful hidden gems throughout the state. There are quaint, waterfront towns that rival New England, small artistic enclaves, places full of history, and so much more.
Ironton Tribune
Lawrence County Fair 2023 dates announced
The Ohio Department of Agriculture has released the dates of all of the state’s county fairs. The Lawrence County Fair in Proctorville will run July 8-15. Scioto County’s fair is set for Aug. 7-12. The Gallia County fair will be July 31-Aug. 5. The Jackson County fair will...
3 Places To Get Seafood in Ohio
If you're in the state of Ohio, you should check out these local restaurants (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you find yourself in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with this tavern. They're known for their oysters. Customers enjoy the oysters on the half shell. If you prefer your oysters to be served hot, customers also recommend the N’awlins style baked oysters. Another popular option is the restaurant's fish and chips, which feature fried fish caught in the Great Lakes and malt vinegar fries with coleslaw. If you want a seafood feast, check out the seafood tower, which includes 12 oysters on the half shell, a half-pound of peel and eat gulf shrimp, Louie dressed colossal crab, lobster tail, cocktail sauce, and pickled horseradish. If you have room for dessert, the Pearl has pies that are baked fresh every day.
3 Places To Get Wings in Ohio
Are you in the mood for some delicious chicken wings?. If the answer is yes and you're in Ohio, you should check out these local places (this list is not at all exhaustive!).
4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
3 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio
If you're a fan of a good fish fry, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means comprehensive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this beloved local restaurant serves great fish fry on Fridays. Their standard fish fry meal comes with two crispy pieces of Lake Erie walleye fried in beer batter, fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce. If you're really hungry, get the fish feast, which comes with an additional piece of walleye plus fries, mac and cheese made with 4 different kinds of cheese (smoked gouda, parmesan, cheddar, and Swiss), pierogi, coleslaw, sour cream, and tartar sauce. The restaurant also has a great walleye sandwich. In addition to being covered in beer batter, the walleye is covered in kettle-cooked chips before being fried and placed on a hoagie with slaw, arugula, tomatoes, and tartar sauce. If you want dessert after your fish fry, check out the brioche bread pudding or chocolate chip cookie pie, which is served with ice cream and caramel.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ohio Department of Agriculture announces 2023 county fair schedules
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Agriculture has released the 2023 Ohio county fairs schedule. The list, officials say, includes 94 county and independent fairs and the Ohio State Fair. The Paulding County Fair kicks off the 2023 fair season starting on June 12, with the Fairfield County...
spectrumnews1.com
Expect a rare January severe weather threat on Thursday
Our unseasonable January may become dangerous on Thursday as a potent storm system moves into Ohio on Thursday afternoon. After early morning rain on Thursday, clouds will briefly break midday on Thursday, allowing temperatures to rise well above average, soaring to near 60 degrees. By early afternoon, a potent low...
$1M lottery ticket could be in a Kentuckian’s pocket
While no one in Kentucky won the huge Mega Millions jackpot, someone did buy a $1 million Mega Million lottery ticket on Friday.
wdrb.com
'Spaceship' spotted on Kentucky hillside is a house used for out-of-this world parties
COVINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- There are stories and even videos of the unexplained darting through the night sky. "I know we're not alone," said Kim Chase. On a Kentucky hillside, there are undeniable sightings that have people talking like aliens. "Nano, nano," visitor, Angela Jackson said with a smile. A...
Nostalgic local candy shop opens in Ohio
A unique nostalgic local candy shop with a whimsical twist recently opened in Ohio. Read on to learn more. On Monday, January 16, 2023, Sweets on the Square, a new candy shop selling nostalgic treats that will remind you of childhood, celebrated the grand opening of their new Ohio store in Chardon, according to an event post on the business's Facebook page.
