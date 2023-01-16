ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

West Virginia man arrested with 1lb fentanyl, 12lbs marijuana

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody after police say they found large amounts of fentanyl and marijuana in his vehicle. According to a criminal complaint, West Virginia State Police conducted a traffic stop after seeing a car with an expired inspection sticker traveling on US 119 in the Danville area. The complaint says […]
Ohio man, woman plead not guilty to West Virginia murder

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Two people accused of murder pled not guilty at their arraignment in Mason County Circuit Court on Wednesday. 32-year-old Bobby Wolford, of Cleveland, Ohio, and 25-year-old Rikki Parsons-Wise, of Racine, Ohio, were indicted for murder, robbery, conspiracy, and concealment of a deceased human body on Jan. 4. On March 8, […]
Man sought by police in school lockdowns wanted by Metro drug unit

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County SWAT Team on Wednesday morning carried out a search warrant for a man in the Dunbar/Institute area. The team was helping the Metropolitan Drug Enforcement Network Team (MDENT) with an investigation. When the team showed up, Chief Deputy Joe Crawford said the wanted man already left.
Suspect flees on foot, deputies call for backup in Hocking Co.

LAURELVILLE, Ohio — Deputies in Hocking County called for backup after a suspect fled on foot during a traffic stop. It happened in Laurelville shortly after noon today. According to initial reports, the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office had stopped an individual and the driver refused to exit the vehicle. The suspect then jumped out of the car and fled on foot toward the fire department, prompting deputies to request assistance from the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office.
One arrested following chase in Jackson, Wood counties

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - One person was arrested Tuesday afternoon following a pursuit with police beginning in Jackson County and ending in Wood County. According to Jackson County 911 officials, around 12:21 p.m., a chase began at the 146.5-mile marker on I-77 Northbound in Jackson County. A deputy attempted a...
California man arrested in West Virginia high-speed chase

UPDATE: (10:50 a.m. Jan 18, 2023)– The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has identified the driver in a high-speed chase that took place on Tuesday afternoon. The incident began when the driver, identified as Andrew Nathaniel Lewis of Berkley, CA, was pulled over by a JCSO deputy for a traffic violation, according to the sheriff’s office. […]
Pre-trial in case of man accused of Ohio, West Virginia murders continued for psych evaluation

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—The pre-trial conference for a man accused of a Meigs County murder has been continued pending a psychological evaluation. According to Meigs County Common Pleas Judge Linda Warner’s office, the defense for Wayne Leib Jr. requested a continuance so a psychological could be completed. The pre-trial conference was originally scheduled for Wednesday, […]
Man injured in Huntington, West Virginia, shooting

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Huntington Police are investigating after a man was injured in an early morning shooting. According to the HPD, officers responded to a call just after midnight Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, regarding a shooting victim in the 1700 block of Madison Avenue in Huntington. Police say they found the victim, described as […]
Ross Co. deputies involved in chase

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a short pursuit on Tuesday afternoon. According to initial reports from the sheriff’s office, deputies attempted a traffic stop along Cox Road near Massieville Road shortly after 12 p.m. The driver, however, refused to stop...
Two charged with drug trafficking in Meigs County

POMEROY – A man charged with drug trafficking in December was arrested Sunday from a separate warrant and search of his home, according to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Department. David “Davie” Lawson, 49, 30958 Durst Ridge Road, was charged Sunday with drug trafficking after deputies and agents of...
Death at adult group home being investigated

The Ironton Police Department is investigating a fight at an adult group home that left one man dead. On Sunday, the IPD got a call about a fight between two residents at Fout’s Adult Group Home, located at 803 S. Sixth St. When officers arrived, they found an unconscious...
Vehicle flees the scene following crash in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of South Bridge Street and Eighth on a crash that occurred at 1 p.m. today. According to first responders, one person was complaining of knee pain. Another vehicle, law enforcement said, fled the scene traveling down Eastern Avenue....
