West Virginia man arrested with 1lb fentanyl, 12lbs marijuana
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody after police say they found large amounts of fentanyl and marijuana in his vehicle. According to a criminal complaint, West Virginia State Police conducted a traffic stop after seeing a car with an expired inspection sticker traveling on US 119 in the Danville area. The complaint says […]
Ohio man, woman plead not guilty to West Virginia murder
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Two people accused of murder pled not guilty at their arraignment in Mason County Circuit Court on Wednesday. 32-year-old Bobby Wolford, of Cleveland, Ohio, and 25-year-old Rikki Parsons-Wise, of Racine, Ohio, were indicted for murder, robbery, conspiracy, and concealment of a deceased human body on Jan. 4. On March 8, […]
wchstv.com
Records: Man arrested in Boone County after suspected fentanyl, marijuana found in vehicle
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Boone County court records said a man faces charges after troopers searched his vehicle and found a pound of suspected fentanyl and more than 12 pounds of suspected marijuana in the trunk. Joshua Ray Lukacs, 34, of Mount Gay was being held on a...
Man arrested after absconding from home confinement to steal Nissan
CROSS LANES, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man faces Grand Larceny charges following the theft of a vehicle in the Cross Lanes area. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, the theft of a vehicle from a Pring Drive residence was under investigation by Corporal Dolin.
WSAZ
Man sought by police in school lockdowns wanted by Metro drug unit
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County SWAT Team on Wednesday morning carried out a search warrant for a man in the Dunbar/Institute area. The team was helping the Metropolitan Drug Enforcement Network Team (MDENT) with an investigation. When the team showed up, Chief Deputy Joe Crawford said the wanted man already left.
Search for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in Ohio robbery continues, vehicle impounded
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for a man considered “armed and dangerous” who is accused of robbing a home at gunpoint. Meigs County Sheriff Scott Fitch says the alleged incident happened on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 at a home along State Route 7 in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Suspect flees on foot, deputies call for backup in Hocking Co.
LAURELVILLE, Ohio — Deputies in Hocking County called for backup after a suspect fled on foot during a traffic stop. It happened in Laurelville shortly after noon today. According to initial reports, the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office had stopped an individual and the driver refused to exit the vehicle. The suspect then jumped out of the car and fled on foot toward the fire department, prompting deputies to request assistance from the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office.
wchstv.com
Deputies: Men arrested in breaking and entering after found at scene with stolen property
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said two men face charges after deputies responding to a breaking and entering found the suspects pushing a washing machine on a dolly and discovered copper wiring stripped from a breaker box in a pickup truck. Anthony Allen...
WTAP
One arrested following chase in Jackson, Wood counties
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - One person was arrested Tuesday afternoon following a pursuit with police beginning in Jackson County and ending in Wood County. According to Jackson County 911 officials, around 12:21 p.m., a chase began at the 146.5-mile marker on I-77 Northbound in Jackson County. A deputy attempted a...
California man arrested in West Virginia high-speed chase
UPDATE: (10:50 a.m. Jan 18, 2023)– The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has identified the driver in a high-speed chase that took place on Tuesday afternoon. The incident began when the driver, identified as Andrew Nathaniel Lewis of Berkley, CA, was pulled over by a JCSO deputy for a traffic violation, according to the sheriff’s office. […]
Pre-trial in case of man accused of Ohio, West Virginia murders continued for psych evaluation
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—The pre-trial conference for a man accused of a Meigs County murder has been continued pending a psychological evaluation. According to Meigs County Common Pleas Judge Linda Warner’s office, the defense for Wayne Leib Jr. requested a continuance so a psychological could be completed. The pre-trial conference was originally scheduled for Wednesday, […]
Man injured in Huntington, West Virginia, shooting
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Huntington Police are investigating after a man was injured in an early morning shooting. According to the HPD, officers responded to a call just after midnight Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, regarding a shooting victim in the 1700 block of Madison Avenue in Huntington. Police say they found the victim, described as […]
Fraud suspect tied to body found in Cross Lanes, West Virginia, freezer pleads guilty
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)– A man pleaded guilty on Tuesday in Kanawha County Circut Court to the concealment of a dead body involving the murder of a woman who was found in a freezer in Cross Lanes. According to police records, Arnold Hiller was suspected of fraud and allegedly used a debit card belonging to […]
2 arrested after allegedly attempting to steal washing machine from Kanawha County, West Virginia, home
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Two people were arrested after allegedly breaking into a house and being seen by deputies leaving with a washing machine. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says they were sent to the 500 block of Whispering Oaks Lane in Jefferson just before 3 a.m. on Monday. When deputies arrived, they say […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ross Co. deputies involved in chase
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a short pursuit on Tuesday afternoon. According to initial reports from the sheriff’s office, deputies attempted a traffic stop along Cox Road near Massieville Road shortly after 12 p.m. The driver, however, refused to stop...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Two charged with drug trafficking in Meigs County
POMEROY – A man charged with drug trafficking in December was arrested Sunday from a separate warrant and search of his home, according to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Department. David “Davie” Lawson, 49, 30958 Durst Ridge Road, was charged Sunday with drug trafficking after deputies and agents of...
Ironton Tribune
Death at adult group home being investigated
The Ironton Police Department is investigating a fight at an adult group home that left one man dead. On Sunday, the IPD got a call about a fight between two residents at Fout’s Adult Group Home, located at 803 S. Sixth St. When officers arrived, they found an unconscious...
WSAZ
Police | Man arrested; girlfriend taken to hospital covered in bruises, eyes swollen shut
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A call for help from miles away ended with an arrest on Monday in Kanawha County, according to court documents. On Jan. 16 around 5 p.m., officers responded to 9th Avenue in South Charleston after receiving a call from a woman in Georgia claiming her sister was in danger.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Vehicle flees the scene following crash in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of South Bridge Street and Eighth on a crash that occurred at 1 p.m. today. According to first responders, one person was complaining of knee pain. Another vehicle, law enforcement said, fled the scene traveling down Eastern Avenue....
