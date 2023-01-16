ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinesville, GA

wtoc.com

Woman dies after fire at Fairview Avenue home

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A woman has died after firefighters found her unresponsive inside a Savannah home. According to the Savannah Fire Department, firefighters responded to a home on Fairview Avenue on Tuesday around 1 p.m. Firefighters found a fire in the kitchen area and heavy smoke conditions throughout the...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Woman killed in Fairview Ave. fire

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Fire Department (SFD) responded to a call at 5914 Fairview Ave. when they found heavy smoke coming from the home just after 1 p.m. on Jan. 17. SFD entered the home and quickly extinguished the fire. When searching the structure for any victims, crews located an unresponsive woman and […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Armed person detained on Coleman Street in Portal

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office said one person has been detained after an incident involving an armed person caused lockdowns in Portal. Bulloch County deputies responded to Coleman Street for a distraught man walking around outside with a handgun. The sheriff’s office said the...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Police: Human remains found near Savannah River

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A body was discovered near the Savannah River Wednesday morning, according to the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD). The human remains were discovered in a rocky area on the edge of the river near the sugar refinery, CCPD said. Though the discovery was made locally, the Wilmington Police Department in North […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Ribbon cutting held in Midway for tiny home project for homeless veterans

MIDWAY, Ga. (WTOC) - A non-profit in Midway officially cutting the ribbon on a tiny home project for homeless Veterans today. BuddyWatch is an organization focused on helping Veterans’ mental health. The nonprofit is donating five acres of land to build a self-sustaining community that will be known as...
MIDWAY, GA
WSAV-TV

Sheriff's office presence in Portal

The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to avoid Coleman Street in Portal. Officials said they’re responding to a situation involving a subject with a firearm in the area. Sheriff’s office presence in Portal. The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to avoid...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah Police Department seeks missing teen

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are looking for a 17-year-old girl believed to be in Savannah. According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), Lakendra Sol frequents the areas of Stark Avenue, Emerald Drive, Hialeah Circle and 36th Street. SPD described Lakendra as 5-foot-9 and 165 lbs with brown eyes and black hair. If seen, call […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Fatal crash shuts down parts Highway 17

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A fatal crash has shut down the northbound lanes of Highway 17 from Chief O.F. Love Road south to the Bryan County line. Georgia State Patrol is on the scene and GSP is investigating the accident. According to the Chatham County police, there no timeline for when the road will re-open. WJCL 22 is working to learn new details about the crash and will update this story on air and online.
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Lyons Police confirm body recovered in woods over weekend

LYONS, Ga. (WTOC) - The Lyons Police Department confirms a body was recovered from a wooded area over the weekend. Children were playing in the woods when they came across human remains. Police were called and arrived on scene around 4 p.m. on Saturday. Lyons Police then called the Georgia...
LYONS, GA
WJCL

Bryan County residents learns about South Korean culture

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. — The new Hyundai Electric Vehicle plant under construction in Bryan County has already brought its share of new residents from South Korea. But are the four counties, Bryan, Chatham, Effingham, and Bulloch that will benefit most from the plant’s construction ready to welcome their new neighbors?
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Armed suspect in custody after Portal standoff

PORTAL, Ga. (WSAV) – The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office has detained a suspect who prompted the lockdown of two Portal schools on Wednesday. Around 10 a.m., deputies were called to Coleman Street for a report of a distraught man walking around outside with a handgun. Officials said the man, now identified as Jason Wilkes, threatened […]
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Children find human remains in Lyons

LYONS, Ga. (WSAV) – Human remains, believed to be those of a missing person, were found in Lyons over the weekend, according to police. The discovery was made around 4 p.m. Saturday by children playing in a wooded area off of Highway 280. According to the Lyons Police Department, they are still waiting for positive […]
LYONS, GA
allongeorgia.com

[VIDEO] Armed Driver and Passenger Flee on Foot from Bulloch Co Deputy, K-9 Nik and a Drone Locate Both

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Isaiah Rehl attempted to conduct a vehicle stop early Sunday morning. Deputy Rehl said the driver appeared to have a handgun, and as he attempted to make contact the driver drove away. Deputy Rehl then followed the vehicle to a dirt driveway where the driver and a passenger fled on foot. Another passenger stayed with vehicle and cooperated. K-9 Nik and a drone were requested. The drone detected one subject and K-9 Nik located the second. Both subjects, Antwon Simpson and Veunte Gross, were arrested and transported to the Bulloch County Jail. See the drone footage below.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA

