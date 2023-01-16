CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A fatal crash has shut down the northbound lanes of Highway 17 from Chief O.F. Love Road south to the Bryan County line. Georgia State Patrol is on the scene and GSP is investigating the accident. According to the Chatham County police, there no timeline for when the road will re-open. WJCL 22 is working to learn new details about the crash and will update this story on air and online.

BRYAN COUNTY, GA ・ 9 HOURS AGO