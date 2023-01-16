Read full article on original website
Woman dies after fire at Fairview Avenue home
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A woman has died after firefighters found her unresponsive inside a Savannah home. According to the Savannah Fire Department, firefighters responded to a home on Fairview Avenue on Tuesday around 1 p.m. Firefighters found a fire in the kitchen area and heavy smoke conditions throughout the...
Fire fatality: 1 woman dead after Savannah firefighters respond to house fire
SAVANNAH, Ga. — VIDEO ATTACHED ABOVE: Your WCJL 22 News morning weather headlines. The Savannah Fire Department is responding to a fatal structure fire. At around 1 p.m., SFD received a call about heavy smoke coming from a home along Fairview Avenue near Skidaway Road. When firefighters made entry...
Woman killed in Fairview Ave. fire
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Fire Department (SFD) responded to a call at 5914 Fairview Ave. when they found heavy smoke coming from the home just after 1 p.m. on Jan. 17. SFD entered the home and quickly extinguished the fire. When searching the structure for any victims, crews located an unresponsive woman and […]
Hinesville mobile home fire displaces 1 adult, 4 children; investigation underway
HINESVILLE, Ga. — A fire at a Hinesville mobile home early Sunday morning has left five people displaced. According to the Hinesville Fire Department, the fire broke out at around 2:40 a.m. at the Shady Oaks mobile home park. Prior to firefighters' arrival, HFD said Liberty 911 advised that...
5 people recognized for saving a family during a car crash in Toombs County
LYONS, Ga. (WTOC) - Toombs County is showing their gratitude to a group of heroes that helped save an entire family. County leaders and firefighters took time this evening the recognize them. The accident happened back in Nov. on Highway 152. The five people rushed to the crashed car and...
Armed person detained on Coleman Street in Portal
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office said one person has been detained after an incident involving an armed person caused lockdowns in Portal. Bulloch County deputies responded to Coleman Street for a distraught man walking around outside with a handgun. The sheriff’s office said the...
Police: Human remains found near Savannah River
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A body was discovered near the Savannah River Wednesday morning, according to the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD). The human remains were discovered in a rocky area on the edge of the river near the sugar refinery, CCPD said. Though the discovery was made locally, the Wilmington Police Department in North […]
Ribbon cutting held in Midway for tiny home project for homeless veterans
MIDWAY, Ga. (WTOC) - A non-profit in Midway officially cutting the ribbon on a tiny home project for homeless Veterans today. BuddyWatch is an organization focused on helping Veterans’ mental health. The nonprofit is donating five acres of land to build a self-sustaining community that will be known as...
Sheriff's office presence in Portal
The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to avoid Coleman Street in Portal. Officials said they’re responding to a situation involving a subject with a firearm in the area. Sheriff’s office presence in Portal. The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to avoid...
Savannah Police Department seeks missing teen
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are looking for a 17-year-old girl believed to be in Savannah. According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), Lakendra Sol frequents the areas of Stark Avenue, Emerald Drive, Hialeah Circle and 36th Street. SPD described Lakendra as 5-foot-9 and 165 lbs with brown eyes and black hair. If seen, call […]
Fatal crash shuts down parts Highway 17
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A fatal crash has shut down the northbound lanes of Highway 17 from Chief O.F. Love Road south to the Bryan County line. Georgia State Patrol is on the scene and GSP is investigating the accident. According to the Chatham County police, there no timeline for when the road will re-open. WJCL 22 is working to learn new details about the crash and will update this story on air and online.
Lyons Police confirm body recovered in woods over weekend
LYONS, Ga. (WTOC) - The Lyons Police Department confirms a body was recovered from a wooded area over the weekend. Children were playing in the woods when they came across human remains. Police were called and arrived on scene around 4 p.m. on Saturday. Lyons Police then called the Georgia...
Bryan County residents learns about South Korean culture
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. — The new Hyundai Electric Vehicle plant under construction in Bryan County has already brought its share of new residents from South Korea. But are the four counties, Bryan, Chatham, Effingham, and Bulloch that will benefit most from the plant’s construction ready to welcome their new neighbors?
'I absolutely know it’s not 24/7': Community voices concerns about Guyton police, mayor responds
GUYTON, Ga. — On Tuesday, a Guyton police officer was put on leave because of social media posts, but community questions still remain about the division as a whole. When Guyton resident Jeremiah Chancey was asked if he felt the Guyton Police Department was open 24/7, this was his response:
Bulloch County sheriff captures suspects who runs from car with help of K9 and infrared drone
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — Two men face multiple charges after being pulled over and running from the Bulloch County Sheriff's Department. The department says that on Jan. 15, a deputy pulled over the suspects' vehicle that was traveling with no headlights. When the deputy walked towards the vehicle, one of the suspects appeared to have a gun.
Armed suspect in custody after Portal standoff
PORTAL, Ga. (WSAV) – The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office has detained a suspect who prompted the lockdown of two Portal schools on Wednesday. Around 10 a.m., deputies were called to Coleman Street for a report of a distraught man walking around outside with a handgun. Officials said the man, now identified as Jason Wilkes, threatened […]
'When your ride through Bloomingdale, there is nothing but homes:' Vice mayor proposes new town center park
BLOOMINGDALE, Ga. — If you want a new place to get outside and have fun, a new park may be on the way to Bloomingdale. Bloomingdale Vice Mayor Glenda Key started the proposed plan for the Town Center park because she wanted to bring something enjoyable to the community.
Hardeeville family hopes for miracle after hit and run puts son in critical condition
HARDEEVILLE, SC (WSAV) — A Hardeeville family is in need of answers after their son suffered severe brain damage in a hit and run accident on Friday. They tell News 3, the driver left the teenager on the side of the road and sped away. Nicolas and Veronica Torres say they not only need answers but […]
Children find human remains in Lyons
LYONS, Ga. (WSAV) – Human remains, believed to be those of a missing person, were found in Lyons over the weekend, according to police. The discovery was made around 4 p.m. Saturday by children playing in a wooded area off of Highway 280. According to the Lyons Police Department, they are still waiting for positive […]
[VIDEO] Armed Driver and Passenger Flee on Foot from Bulloch Co Deputy, K-9 Nik and a Drone Locate Both
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Isaiah Rehl attempted to conduct a vehicle stop early Sunday morning. Deputy Rehl said the driver appeared to have a handgun, and as he attempted to make contact the driver drove away. Deputy Rehl then followed the vehicle to a dirt driveway where the driver and a passenger fled on foot. Another passenger stayed with vehicle and cooperated. K-9 Nik and a drone were requested. The drone detected one subject and K-9 Nik located the second. Both subjects, Antwon Simpson and Veunte Gross, were arrested and transported to the Bulloch County Jail. See the drone footage below.
