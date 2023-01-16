Read full article on original website
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
NFL Could Punish Tom Brady For His 'Dirty Play' On Monday
In case you missed it, last night's Wild Card matchup between the Cowboys and Buccaneers didn't go very well for Tom Brady's Tampa Bay squad. The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers 31-14, and things got so ugly that Brady even tried to change sports mid-game. Early in the third quarter ...
Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss
BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
Jim Schwartz has turned around defenses before and he can do it again with the Browns
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In 2015, things weren’t great for the Eagles defense. They ranked 20th in defensive DVOA and 29th against the run under defensive coordinator Bill Davis. They gave up 26.9 points per game, 28th in the league. They gave up the 28th-most passing yards and the most rushing yards.
Why Jim Schwartz’s hire is great news for Myles Garrett; Is Donovan Mitchell already a Cavs franchise great? Terry’s Talkin’ (podcast)
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Welcome to this week’s edition of the Terry’s Talkin’ podcast with cleveland.com and Plain Dealer columnist Terry Pluto, and host David Campbell. Today we discuss the Browns’ hiring of defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz; plus the Cavs’ win over the Pelicans on Monday and what we learned from it; plus we answer some Hey, Terry! questions.
The latest on Browns DC Jim Schwartz; Cavaliers trade options: Tom Withers, Garrett Bush, Chris Fedor on Tuesday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Be sure to catch today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. Tom Withers of The Associated Press and Garrett Bush of 92.3...
A homecoming for Jim Schwartz could be exactly what Kevin Stefanski needs – Terry Pluto
BEREA, Ohio – If the Browns were going to keep Kevin Stefanski as the head coach, they needed to do something like this ... This being hiring Jim Schwartz as defensive coordinator. Make that a big time defensive coordinator with a long history of success, especially in situations that needed revival.
Linebackers of all sizes welcome in new Browns DC Jim Schwartz’s defense: Takeaways
BEREA, Ohio -- Jim Schwartz isn’t too picky about the size of the guys his linebacker room. For the new Browns defensive coordinator, it’s all about intangibles at the position. “I’ve seen some 250-pound guys that didn’t have a physical presence on the field and I’ve seen some...
How Jim Schwartz will impact Myles Garrett and the Browns pass rush: Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns introduced their new defensive coordinator on Wednesday. Jim Schwartz held a press conference at the team’s practice facility. After the press conference, Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe looked back on what Schwartz had to say. They discuss how hiring Schwartz will impact Myles Garrett and what the Browns need to add to their pass rush.
Bengals coach Zac Taylor on Jonah Williams, getting ready for Buffalo and more: Transcript
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals are inching closer to their divisional round matchup against the Bills on Sunday, and there were a few major headlines still to talk about with coach Zac Taylor at his Wednesday press conference. Here’s a transcript:. Jonah update. “I think every day is...
Takeaways from new Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz: Berea Report
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns introduced their new defensive coordinator, Jim Schwartz, in a press conference on Wednesday. He replaces Joe Woods to try and turn around what was a disappointing unit last season. Schwartz spoke for more than 30 minutes, reminiscing about his start in Cleveland under Bill Belichick...
Jim Schwartz’s scheme magnifies strengths and weaknesses of current Browns roster: Film Review
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Jim Schwartz brings a ton of experience and stability to the Browns organization. He has been a defensive coordinator for three different teams, along with being the head coach of the Detroit Lions. More importantly, he brings Super Bowl experience and the attention to detail needed to reach that level.
Can Bengals QB Joe Burrow avoid a repeat of last year’s playoff sacks? Strictly Stripes Podcast
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow owns a record he’d rather forget about. Almost exactly a year ago, Burrow was sacked an NFL-record nine times in last year’s divisional playoff victory at Tennessee. Although the Bengals won that game on a walk-off field goal, Cincinnati barely hung on for the win as those nine sacks were just some of the league-leading 70 times Burrow was sacked last season.
Browns new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz owes his NFL coaching career to Bill Belichick
CLEVELAND, Ohio — When Browns new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz takes the practice field for the first time this spring, he’ll undoubtedly hear Bill Belichick’s voice ringing in his ears. He’ll have fond memories of being one of Belichick’s 20/20s back in the early 90s, the young...
Bengals coach Zac Taylor confirms Jonah Williams has dislocated kneecap; status is week-to-week
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals left tackle Jonah Williams will be week-to-week with a dislocated kneecap, coach Zac Taylor confirmed at his Monday press conference. Williams left in the second quarter with a left knee injury, and was declared out soon afterward. He also suffered a dislocated kneecap in Week 5, ironically against the Ravens.
Browns conclude interview with Seahawks’ Sean Desai, could name defensive coordinator by Tuesday
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns concluded an interview Monday for their defensive coordinator vacancy with Seahawks associate head coach and defensive assistant Sean Desai, and could name their successor to Joe Woods by Tuesday afternoon. Desai, 39, was the fourth candidate to interview, and the Browns are ready to...
