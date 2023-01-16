Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa
LWVJC to host a series of Legislative Forums in 2023
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Cedar Rapids
Second Sunday Garden Forum to feature Johnson County's Roadside Vegetation Manager
Maryland man returns to Iowa City to thank doctor, EMTs for lifesaving CPR
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A Maryland man returned to Carver Hawkeye Arena over the weekend with a special message. Stan Goldstein, of Potomac, Maryland, said he was very lucky to be back in Iowa City to watch his beloved Terrapins. A year ago, Goldstein suffered cardiac arrest right before...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. What do you think about these amazing pizza spots in Iowa? Have you ever been to any of these places before? If you have already visited them, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these restaurants if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite pizza places so more people can learn about them and maybe even pay them a visit the next time they are craving pizza. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in Iowa.
When Were The Biggest Snowstorms In Iowa History?
It was reported earlier today that a snowstorm could cover parts of Iowa with up to 9 inches of snow as we head into Wednesday and Thursday. If parts of Iowa happened to see 9 inches of snow, we're talking about this being one of the bigger snowstorms in history, for some parts of Iowa. That got me thinking...when did the biggest snowstorms in Iowa history take place?
Minnesota Man Just Won Huge Jackpot at Iowa Casino
There's nothing like a little luck when you're at the casino, as one Minnesota man just found out when he won big out down in Iowa recently. It was just about two years ago when we heard the news that Minnesota was home to a REALLY big (life-changing, you might say) winner at Treasure Island Resort and Casino. The winner, who (understandably) wanted to remain anonymous hit it big on a progressive jackpot worth over a million dollars! (And she's not the only one-- click HERE to see other big winners at TI.)
Iowa family bring awareness to dangers of fentanyl
Two people have been taken to the hospital after an RV caught fire in Cedar Rapids Wednesday morning. Advocates share concerns over string of domestic violence fatalities in Iowa. Updated: 46 minutes ago. Victim advocates say they are worried about a recent string of fatalities linked to domestic violence. Muscatine...
Winter Storm Heading Into Iowa Wednesday Afternoon To Thursday UPDATE
(Des Moines, IA) -- A major winter storm is moving into Iowa from the west. "There will be some periods of moderate to heavy snowfall." Said National Weather Service Meteorologist Rod Donovan. "Most of that's going to occur later this afternoon and especially into the evening hours is when were...
Illinois-Iowa Game Sold Out
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa announced on Wednesday that its home men’s basketball game against Illinois on Saturday, Feb. 4, has reached sellout status. The game, which is scheduled to tipoff at 1:30 p.m. and be nationally televised on FOX, will be the only regular season contest between the Hawkeyes and Fighting Illini.
Hy-Vee Closes Standalone Iowa Wahlburgers Restaurant
The state of Iowa doesn't get many celebrity-endorsed restaurant endeavors. That is what made Hy-Vee partnering up with the Wahlberg family and the Wahlburger restaurants so exciting. That excitement culminated in 2018 when the three famous Wahlberg brothers, actors Mark and Donnie, and chef Paul, all came to Des Moines to celebrate the opening of a huge Wahlburgers location near Jordan Creek Mall. The Des Moines Register reports over 5,000 people turned out to see the famous family. How could the partnership with Hy-Vee fail?
Northwestern at Iowa basketball game postponed due to COVID-19 protocols
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The men’s basketball game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Northwestern Wildcats that was scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed. In a press release, the University of Iowa said the cancellation is due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Northwestern program. The game,...
‘I wasn’t ready’: Cedar Rapids woman shares weight loss transformation
The company says it found out the gravy mix used in the meals made between December 26th through yesterday January 17th, contain a wheat allergen that wasn't listed on the ingredient list. Dubuque County residents head to nations capitol for "March for Life" Updated: 6 hours ago. More than two...
Wintry mix arrives late this afternoon and evening
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The next system is still on track to move into the area later this afternoon into the evening hours. Plan on a slick evening drive in portions of eastern Iowa. This will begin as a wintry mix of sleet, freezing rain and snow, then transition to snow as the night goes on. At this time, we expect the heaviest snowfall amounts to occur over the far northwest areas, generally northwest of a Waterloo to Guttenberg line. In this area, 4-8″ of snow is expected. Farther south, there will be a sharp decline in snowfall amounts as more wintry mix occurs over our central and south zones. At this time, accumulation in Cedar Rapids, Dubuque and Iowa City continues to look limited and generally confined to a few inches at most. South of I-80, accumulations will be sharply limited due to warmer temperatures and the general track of the system. Plan on scattered snow to move out of the area by midday Thursday.
‘Small ball’ leads to season-best shooting night for the Hawkeyes
The word “efficient” in the dictionary is defined as “achieving maximum productivity with minimum wasted effort or expense.” In basketball, scoring as many points possible in the fewest field goal attempts possible would be the equivalent. In last night’s win over Maryland, the Hawkeyes shot a season-high 60% from the floor. Iowa head coach Fran […]
Two taken to hospital after Cedar Rapids RV fire
Former Hawkeye Matt Bullard returns to Iowa City to scout Murray for Rockets. Former Iowa Hawkeye basketball star Matt Bullard was back in Iowa City Sunday to reminisce and to do a little work. Better Business Bureau explains credit card scam. Updated: 2 hours ago. Bobby Hansen with the Better...
These Iowa Cities Are Among the Worst in America for Bed Bugs
Your bedroom is supposed to be the one place where you can escape from all of the stresses that everyday life brings. But if you're dealing with bed bugs, there is no peace in your bedroom. So which places in America deal with bed bugs most often?. Pest control company...
The Most Significant Landowners in Iowa [LIST]
We all know Iowa is known for its agriculture. The wide-open fields make it the perfect place for larger farms. However, farms are not the only thing that is staking its claim to the land. It’s always interesting to find out who owns how much land. We know that there...
This Wild Iowa Snowboarding Hill Has a 300 Foot Vertical Drop
When I think of great skiing and snowboarding areas, I don't think of the Midwest. Perhaps I should change my way of thinking as there is a hill in Iowa that has a 300 foot vertical drop. I have to confess that I had completely forgotten about Mt. Crescent near...
Body camera video shown as trial continues for Cedar Rapids man accused of murder
Covid-19 is forcing the Iowa Hawkeyes to cancel their next men's basketball game. Cleanup underway after two rare January tornadoes in Iowa. Cleanup is underway after two, rare winter tornadoes in eastern Iowa. Iowa State gymnastics team finds renewed love for the sport. Updated: 7 hours ago. Some athletes at...
Univ. of Iowa Health Care to address access gap in SE Iowa City
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Although the southeast side of Iowa City is the most densely populated part of the city, an analysis by University of Iowa Health Care has shown that it actually has the fewest primary care options. Officials with the University are planning on addressing this oversight...
Odd Coyote Sightings Have Iowa Town Warning Residents to ‘Keep Pets Indoors’
Several strange coyote sightings have residents of Salix, Iowa, on edge as the city sends out a grim warning via social media. “COYOTE WARNING: Coyotes have been seen within city limits over the past few days. Keep pets indoors or monitor your pets while they are outside,” the City of Salix posted to their Facebook page on Jan. 13. For a population unaccustomed to wild canines, this comes as a shock.
First In Decades; Tornado Touches Down In Iowa County [VIDEO]
Today, January 16th marks the first January tornado in Iowa since 1967. At 2:17 pm a tornado touched down on the ground for several minutes just northeast of Williamsburg Iowa. Warnings were sent out on January 16th. A tornado warning was first put into place for Iowa, Benton, and Johnson...
