Wrecked Vehicle, Ejected Deceased Driver Discovered Down Ravine off 5 Freeway

By Key News Network
 3 days ago

Santa Clarita, Los Angles County, CA: One person was ejected and killed in a violent wreck on Interstate 5 in the city of Santa Clarita at some time over the weekend, investigators believe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VKamX_0kFypm4B00
Austin Dave / KNN

California Highway Patrol officials say a white Honda Accord was found in a ravine off the northbound side of the freeway between the McBean Parkway and Valencia Boulevard off-ramps.

A passing motorist noticed the crash site and called 911 shortly after 1:00 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, which prompted a response from the Los Angeles County Fire Department’s Fire Station 124.

Crews arrived on scene and declared the ejected motorist dead shortly after 1:30 p.m.

Investigators are not sure how long the vehicle and motorist were there before being discovered.

The crash sliced through a roadway sign for College of the Canyons and other debris before coming to a rest in a violent manner.

Sgt. Dan Fallas with CHP Newhall Station spoke with Key News Network at the scene regarding the crash. He also urged drivers to slow down when conditions are muddy and wet like this. “Speed is the number one cause of collisions.”

The crash remains under investigation.

Austin Dave, Video Journalist / KNN

© 2023 Key News Network

Comments / 14

I got yo moms
2d ago

truth is, people aren't checking their tires, and driving 70+, once they hit some 2 or 3 inch water in the words of Bat Man "Blaamo, slap, kapow" you've spu, smacked the wall and sent out like a pinball.... be safe people

Reply(6)
10
 

