Oregon State

Jerry Collins
3d ago

it's not Oregon that wants to give away half of the state it's the people of Eastern Oregon that have been ruled by the morons in the I-5 corridor and they're sick of it they would like to have a say in their own government but they don't there's two bunches of morons in this whole state that covers the size of a couple of quarters on the map and they're all in the I-5 corridor

Linda S.
3d ago

Here's an idea instead of Greater Idaho how about Western Oregon and Eastern Oregon. Just like South Carolina and North Carolina, North and South Dakota.

Jay Thornhill
3d ago

Sounds like some Oregonians that have a brain and don’t want to deal with more dysfunctional Government and dysfunctional leadership of Tina Kotex

