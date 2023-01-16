ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hustle Sports News

Adam Thielen Might Be Fed up with Vikings

<p>There is no way that the Minnesota Vikings will make it to the next training camp without a substantial shakeup</p><p>The post <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com/2023/general-news/adam-thielen-might-be">Adam Thielen Might Be Fed up with Vikings</a> appeared first on <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com">Vikings Territory</a>.</p>
The Spun

Look: Meet The Notable Ex-Wife Of Troy Aikman

One Wild Card game remains in the NFL playoffs. Monday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Dallas Cowboys. The game will air at 8:15 p.m. E.T. on ESPN. Many in the NFL world were surprised that ESPN got this game, arguably the most intriguing of the Wild Card round. But ESPN likely has ...
Larry Brown Sports

Damar Hamlin files for awesome trademark

Damar Hamlin continues to recover from the cardiac arrest he suffered on the field two weeks ago, and the Buffalo Bills defensive back is taking care of some business in the meantime. Hamlin has filed for at least three trademarks over the past 10 days. Trademark attorney Josh Gerben revealed that Hamlin filed trademarks for... The post Damar Hamlin files for awesome trademark appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FanSided

John Harbaugh, J.K. Dobbins throw Tyler Huntley under the bus for Ravens loss

The Baltimore Ravens lost to the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night, with Sam Hubbard’s fumble return serving as the vital blow. Tyler Huntley was the victim postgame. Sam Hubbard returned a Tyler Huntley’s quarterback sneak fumble 98 yards for a touchdown, giving Cincinnati a surprising lead, and forcing Baltimore to reassess its strategy. Huntley was playing injured, and put forth a valiant effort all things considered. For much of the game, Huntley was the Ravens offensive strength — though two turnovers cost Baltimore down the stretch.
CBS Boston

Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss

BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
The Hustle Sports News

1 Useful Silver Lining from Vikings Playoff Loss

<p>The Minnesota Vikings were &#8220;supposed&#8221; to be playing the San Francisco 49ers this weekend, with a trip to the NFC</p><p>The post <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com/2023/general-news/1-useful-silver-lining">1 Useful Silver Lining from Vikings Playoff Loss</a> appeared first on <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com">Vikings Territory</a>.</p>
247Sports

Deion Sanders says cold weather on official visit to Georgia deterred him from considering Bulldogs as player

Timing is everything. And timing is what Deion Sanders says played a factor in him removing Georgia from consideration as a recruit before the NFL legend ultimately landed at Florida State. Sanders, now the head coach at Colorado, told Rich Eisen that he was turned off by Georgia due to frigid weather that hit Athens during his official visit to campus in the 1980s. Sanders grew up in South Florida, and the idea of not having year-round warm weather — or at the very least, mild winters — was apparently a dealbreaker for Sanders.
The Hustle Sports News

ESPN’s ‘Big Prediction’ for Vikings Offseason

<p>The Minnesota Vikings have decisions galore afoot after the team lost in the Wildcard Round of the postseason to the</p><p>The post <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com/2023/general-news/for-vikings-offseason">ESPN&#8217;s &#8216;Big Prediction&#8217; for Vikings Offseason</a> appeared first on <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com">Vikings Territory</a>.</p>
The Spun

Everyone Said Same Thing About Gisele On Monday Night

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers were dismantled by the Cowboys on Monday night by a final score of 31-14.  Once the game went final, countless people started tweeting about Gisele Bundchen. It's unclear if she was watching her ex-husband's playoff game.  Nonetheless, several memes were ...
The Hustle Sports News

Richard Sherman’s Harsh Words about the Vikings

<p>The Minnesota Vikings offseason began Sunday night &#8212; when most Vikings fans firmly believed the process would start next weekend.</p><p>The post <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com/2023/general-news/harsh-words-about">Richard Sherman&#8217;s Harsh Words about the Vikings</a> appeared first on <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com">Vikings Territory</a>.</p>
The Spun

NFL World Appears To Be Done With Longtime Announcer

The time comes for everyone. Saturday night, it might have come for Al Michaels. The legendary announcer was on the call for the Jaguars vs. Chargers Wild Card game. His performance left a lot to be desired. That's what most of the NFL World thinks, anyway. "3rd biggest comeback in playoff history ...
