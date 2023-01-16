Read full article on original website
Fashion Icon and "Original Supermodel" DiesDaily News NowSanta Barbara, CA
After a massive flood in California forced many to flee their homes, one little kid was carried awayMalek SherifMontecito, CA
Ellen DeGeneres shares Montecito evacuation footage of rising flood watersMalek SherifMontecito, CA
Authorities order everyone to leave town that's also home to Harry & Meghan due to bad weather and warnings of mudslidesVictorMontecito, CA
Legendary Actor Concedes Defeat In Tight Election RunoffNews Breaking LIVEOjai, CA
Noozhawk
Event Unites Communities to Keep MLK’s Legacy Alive
Noting that many view the third Monday in January as “just a holiday,” speakers in Lompoc instead urged people to remember and fulfill Martin Luther King Jr.’s life, legacy and dream. The Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration Monday attracted more than 125 people to the Dick...
Noozhawk
Submit Applications for Performing Arts Scholarships by March 3
Calling all vocalists and musicians. The deadline to apply for the Performing Arts Scholarship Foundation’s (PASF) annual awards competition is midnight Friday, March 3. PASF was formed in 1982 to provide financial aid to deserving vocal and instrumental students with professional performance potential, who live or study music in Santa Barbara County.
Noozhawk
‘Reading for Our Lives: Literary Action Plan’ Presentation Feb. 2 in Santa Barbara
Reading is liberation! Join author Maya Payne Smart on Thursday, Feb. 2, as she shares how to grow lifelong readers. Maya will discuss her new book, Reading for Our Lives, A Literacy Action Plan from Birth to Six at La Cumbre Junior High School, 2255 Modoc Road in Santa Barbara from 6:30 p.m. to 8p.m. It will be an engaging and powerful presentation for parents, grandparents, and educators.
Noozhawk
Community Comes Together to Open Temporary Homeless Shelter in Santa Barbara During Weekend Storm
In the midst of record-breaking rainstorms, the Good Samaritan shelter opened a temporary day warming center in an empty storefront from Friday to Tuesday in downtown Santa Barbara. Sylvia Bernard, director of Good Samaritan, started looking for an option for a day center when she saw the forecast of heavy...
Noozhawk
Vandenberg Village Road Now Honors ‘True Public Servant’ Camillo ‘Mel’ Wilde
A segment of Constellation Road in Vandenberg Village now recognizes a man who considers himself a regular guy. However, many others view Camillo “Mel” Wilde, a retired Army colonel, Cabrillo High School‘s first principal and a longtime member of the Santa Barbara County Assessment Appeals Board, differently.
Santa Barbara International Film Festival set to bring in stars and an economic stimulus
The Santa Barbara International Film Festival poster has been revealed along with the lineup. The event is set for Feb. 8 - 18. The post Santa Barbara International Film Festival set to bring in stars and an economic stimulus appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Carl Ricky of Santa Barbara, 1954-2023
Carl Ricky passed on Jan. 5, 2023 at age 69. Ricky was born in Santa Barbara to Carl and Esperanza ( Vasquez) Urzua of Goleta, beloved brother, uncle, cousin and friend. Ricky was the most “live your life out loud” that you can get. Even to the point of telling you exactly how he felt or what he thought, yet with love.
syvnews.com
'Representation matters': Lompoc Unified's Franky Caldeira is first openly gay board member
Lompoc Unified School District's newly-elected board president William “Franky” Caldeira is the first openly gay, publicly-elected official to serve on the board. Caldeira, a Cabrillo High School alumni who was appointed by the board in 2022 to fill a vacancy created by the resignation of President Bill Heath in December 2021, was elected by the public in November.
Noozhawk
UCSB Campus Posts Winter Events
For those who put “attend more live performances and cultural events” on their list of new year’s resolutions, UC Santa Barbara’s performing arts and culture hubs offer plenty of opportunities to stay on target. From film screenings to visual music concerts, the winter quarter has plenty in store for students, scholars and events enthusiasts.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Talks: Councilwoman Alejandra Gutierrez Says ‘I Am Not Going to Sugarcoat Things’
Alejandra Gutierrez’s father used to give her advice in Spanish that roughly translated to this: “When you are moving forward, you are going to hear the dogs barking,” she recalled. It’s an apt adage for Gutierrez, the councilwoman who represents District 1 on Santa Barbara’s Eastside....
scvnews.com
Jan. 29: Helen Hunt Jackson Reenactment at Rancho Camulos
Reenactors will engage and delight you as they portray this event which forever changed the peaceful life at Rancho Camulos. Docent led tours will follow the reenactment until 4 p.m. The suggested donation for the re-enactment is $10 and reservations can be made (suggested but not required) by calling (805)...
Noozhawk
Art, Design & Architecture Museum Presents Native American Artist Ishi Glinsky’s First Museum Show
A year and a half ago, Gabriel Ritter visited the Chris Sharp Gallery in Los Angeles hoping to discover some compelling new art. He was not expecting to be gobsmacked by a garment. “This jacket stopped me in my tracks,” he recalled. “It’s almost a story tall. It looks like...
Noozhawk
Todd Shea: Meatloaf and Coaching
You are never too old or too experienced to learn something. I was reminded twice this past week and wanted to pass along both. The first is a story told by our association executive, Bob Hart. He runs the staff behind our local Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. Bob was running a new Board of Directors orientation and outlined a great story. It went like this …
Noozhawk
Emergency Dredging at Santa Barbara Harbor to Begin Next Week
While Santa Barbara’s waterfront is holding up through the latest storms and large swell events, the Santa Barbara Yacht Club remains closed and the harbor entrance remains “non-navigable” to most vessels, Waterfront Director Mike Wiltshire said last week. The large swell event Jan. 5-6 washed away the...
Noozhawk
Planes of Fame Museum Raising Public Funds to Make a Landing at Santa Maria Airport
Planes of Fame Air Museum (POF), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is in the process of raising public funds to develop a new museum campus at the Santa Maria Airport (SMX Campus). Founded in 1957, the mission of Planes of Fame is to preserve aviation history, inspire interest in aviation, educate the public, and honor our veterans and pioneers of aviation. To date, POF has raised over $7.5 million, more than 60 percent of its $12 million capital campaign goal.
Noozhawk
Goleta Council Reaches Out to Santa Barbara Council to Develop Airport Noise Action Plan
The Goleta City Council voted unanimously Tuesday evening to send a letter to the Santa Barbara City Council expressing the need for an Airport Aircraft Noise Action Plan. “Everyone knows airport noise is a growing concern in our community, especially those early morning and late evening and nighttime aircraft operations that are particularly disruptive to our residents,” said Anne Wells, Goleta’s advance planning manager. “We receive a lot of complaints, and they are escalating.”
New developments on local parks affected by last weeks rainstorm in Santa Maria
SANTA MARIA, Calif.- Due to last week’s rainstorm, the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department are extending its decision to keep Los Flores Park closed. One of the most popular places for outdoor recreation are the many city parks across Santa Maria. "It’s important because not only does it bring our children together but I The post New developments on local parks affected by last weeks rainstorm in Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Ynez Valley Restaurant Week and Santa Maria Valley Restaurant Month
Foodies can celebrate Santa Ynez Valley Restaurant Week as well as Santa Maria Valley Restaurant Month. The community is encouraged to support local businesses.
Noozhawk
Santa Maria Council Approves Affordable Housing Project at Former Drive-In Theater Site
A 49-unit affordable housing project at the site of the former drive-in theater in Santa Maria received City Council approval on Tuesday night, although lot size, parking and pedestrian access to an adjacent neighborhood raised some concerns. Council members voted 3-2 to approve the tentative tract map with Mayor Alice...
Noozhawk
State Closing COVID-19 Test-to-Treat Sites in Goleta, Santa Maria on Feb. 2
The County Public Health Department announced Wednesday that the state-run COVID-19 test-to-treat centers at Direct Relief in Goleta and at the Santa Maria Fairpark will be closing on Feb. 2. These sites allowed people to get tested for COVID-19 and — if positive and eligible for treatment — receive a...
