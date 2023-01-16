ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

It's a race against time to save Kentucky's Choctaw Academy

Dr. Chip Richardson is heading up efforts to save what's left of a native American boarding school in Scott County. It's a race against time to save Kentucky's Choctaw Academy.
KENTUCKY STATE
Nepal Plane Crash Footage

Cell phone video shows Yeti Airlines passenger Sonu Jaiswa smiling as the plane approached the runway in Nepal on Sunday. That's when the plane tilted to the left and quickly crashed. (Jan. 17)
LEXINGTON, KY
The Doc Is In: 1/18/23 - 8:50 a.m.

Doctor Ryan Stanton talks about the upcoming RSV vaccine.
KENTUCKY STATE
Increased patrols near St. Clair Mall in Frankfort

The patrols will take place on Friday and Saturday 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. to attempt to cut down on crime.
FRANKFORT, KY
Reckless driving in Nicholasville leads to wreck, arrest

While trying to stop the car an officer was knocked down and the car took off.
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
Biden slams 'fiscally demented' Republicans amid debt ceiling race

Unless Congress votes to increase the debt limit, the government would run out of money needed to pay for it's obligations, as Republicans say they won't vote to increase the limit unless their demands are met.
KENTUCKY STATE
Reality star Julie Chrisley begins 7-year prison sentence in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Reality star Julie Chrisley began her seven-year prison sentence in Lexington on Tuesday. She starred on the reality show “Chrisley Knows Best” with her husband, Todd, which ran for nine seasons before getting canceled. She will serve her sentence at the Federal...
LEXINGTON, KY
One Lexington grant to help the community combat gun violence

One Lexington is continuing its fight against gun violence with a new grant program.
LEXINGTON, KY
Reality star serving time in Lexington jail

Julie Chrisley Serving 7-year sentence in Lexington for tax fraud.
LEXINGTON, KY
Lexington tenants' rights rally to be held Wednesday

A coalition of multiple organizations and tenants will hold a press conference to urge the city council to pass a tenants' bill of rights. Lexington tenants’ rights rally to be held Wednesday. A coalition of multiple organizations and tenants will hold a press conference to urge the city council...
LEXINGTON, KY
Kentucky mobile blood drives generate good donation numbers

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Kentucky Blood Center holds a lot of opportunities to donate with mobile blood drives. One came to Frankfort on Wednesday. The mobile blood drives are meant to make donating blood even easier for residents in other parts of the state. The one held at Frankfort’s Memorial Baptist Church brought in a lot of donors, who also received a “Do Good, Feel Good” hoodie.
FRANKFORT, KY
Evening weather forecast: 1/17/2023

Kentucky's evening weather forecast for January 17, 2023.
KENTUCKY STATE
Lexington tenants rally at apartments to promote bill of rights

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Across the street from The Veridian Apartments, organizations stood behind tenants of The Veridian who were speaking out for their first time, since the flooding issues back in December. The organizations that gathered Wednesday included Kentuckians for the Commonwealth, Central KY Chapter, Kentucky Equal...
LEXINGTON, KY
Weather in Lexington: Mild, rain returns

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Clouds increase through the day with a few showers developing by late afternoon into the evening as a warm front lifts north. Temperatures will be mild, with the warmest air across southern Kentucky where the warm front will pass through first. Rain and storms...
LEXINGTON, KY
Tortellini Soup, Pull-Apart Cheese Bread

A resident of the Waterstone apartments on Polo Club Boulevard fell victim to a couple of thieves who got into her car and stole all of her credit cards. In very little time, Lexington police said the crooks racked up $20,000 in charges that included gift cards, gas, and merchandise at several Lexington area stores.
LEXINGTON, KY
2 Kentucky colleges partner to fulfill a dream of Martin Luther King Jr.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Two Kentucky colleges continue to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by helping students coming from the nation’s 107th historically Black college or university (HBCU). Simmon’s College is Louisville’s only Historically Black college University. As of Tuesday, students...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Egg prices increasing popularity in Kentucky backyard chickens

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Egg prices continue to rise across the county, with the average price for a dozen eggs now sitting at nearly five dollars. A nationwide outbreak of the bird flu is responsible for the hike, killing more than 57 million chickens. Not only are the prices going up at the grocery store, but it’s also having families say goodbye to the overpriced dozen and hello to a friendly flock.
LEXINGTON, KY
1 seriously injured in Tates Creek Road crash

One person was seriously injured in a Tates Creek Road crash in Lexington Monday.
LEXINGTON, KY

