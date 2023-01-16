LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Egg prices continue to rise across the county, with the average price for a dozen eggs now sitting at nearly five dollars. A nationwide outbreak of the bird flu is responsible for the hike, killing more than 57 million chickens. Not only are the prices going up at the grocery store, but it’s also having families say goodbye to the overpriced dozen and hello to a friendly flock.

