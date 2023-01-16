ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Ducks land commitment from in-state QB Brock Thomas

By Zachary Neel
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

The Oregon Ducks have a good track record when it comes to quarterbacks taken from Sheldon High School, the predominant football school in the Eugene area. The last QB to start for both Sheldon and Oregon was Justin Herbert, who went on to win a Rose Bowl with the Ducks and get drafted early in the first round by the Los Angeles Chargers.

Why not take another dip in the pool, right?

That appears to be what Dan Lanning and the Ducks are thinking. On Sunday night, it was announced that 3-star QB Brock Thomas, a senior at Sheldon, was committing to Oregon. It’s unclear whether he is joining the Ducks as a preferred walk-on or not, but with Bo Nix, Ty Thompson, and Austin Novosad already on the scholarship count, it’s not crazy to presume that.

Thomas stands at 6-foot-0, 165 pounds and had an impressive senior season with the Irish, going 12-1 on the season and losing to West Linn in the 6A State Championship.

Brock Thomas’ Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars

Rating

State

Projected Position

247Sports

3 83 OR QB

247Sports Composite

N/A N/A OR QB

Rivals

N/A N/A OR QB

ESPN

N/A N/A OR QB

On3 Recruiting

N/A N/A OR QB

Vitals

Height

6-foot-0

Weight

165 pounds

Hometown

Eugene, Oregon

Projected Position

Quarterback

Class

2023

Highlights

