'We Need Brett!' Cowboys Cut Kicker Maher After Historically Bad Playoff? McCarthy's Answer
Everything went right for the Dallas Cowboys in their 31-14 Wild Card win at Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ... except for their kicking game. Brett Maher set an NFL record during the game, kicking and missing on four consecutive field goals giving the Cowboys six points rather than seven on every touchdown drive this evening.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
CBS Sports
Robert Griffin III responds to Michael Vick's comments advising Lamar Jackson to 'put a brace on it' and play
Robert Griffin III is perhaps the most qualified person when it comes to discussing the predicament Lamar Jackson faced over the past week. Griffin, after all, saw the trajectory of his career change dramatically after he played through serious injuries during a playoff game during his rookie season. That may...
CBS Sports
Sean Payton says trade compensation to acquire his contractual rights will be 'a mid-to-late first-round pick'
The Sean Payton saga reaches a huge day Tuesday, when the Super Bowl-winning former head coach of the New Orleans Saints will be officially available for in-person interviews. The Denver Broncos, who fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett before the end of his first season, have requested and received permission from the New Orleans Saints to interview Payton, CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones confirmed. The Saints still hold the contractual rights to Payton, and any team that hires him will have to create a trade package to send to New Orleans. The last NFL coaching trade took place in 2006, when the Kansas City Chiefs sent the New York Jets a fourth-round pick for Herm Edwards.
CBS Sports
49ers' Trey Lance posts cryptic Instagram message immediately after Titans hire new general manager
The Titans found their new general manager this week, hiring 49ers executive Ran Carthon as the successor to Jon Robinson. Is it possible they accidentally found their new quarterback as well? Moments after Carthan's hiring was first reported, Trey Lance posted a cryptic message to his Instagram story, attaching three "fingers crossed" emojis to a picture of Carthan. The 49ers signal-caller has been sidelined since Week 2 due to injury, and his future in San Francisco is increasingly unclear thanks to rookie Brock Purdy's emergence as the team's late-season starter.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Jason Myers: Staying in Pacific Northwest
The Seahawks came to terms with Myers on a new contract Wednesday. The precise terms of the deal aren't known, but Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reported that Myers will be locked in for four more years with the Seahawks. After pacing the NFL with 143 points in 17 games this past season, Myers clearly was a priority for the Seahawks as a pending unrestricted free agent. He'll remain attached to an offense with plenty of firepower in the form of running back Kenneth Walker and wide receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett in 2023 and beyond.
CBS Sports
Giants' Isaiah Hodgins: Limited in Tuesday's walk-through
Hodgins was a limited participant Tuesday in the Giants' walk-through practice due to an ankle injury, Dan Salomone of the team's official site reports. Hodgins is tending to an injury in the aftermath of this past Sunday's 31-24 win over the Vikings in the wild-card round, but the ankle issue isn't anything that's expected to keep him off the field in Saturday's matchup with the Eagles in the divisional round. In the victory over the Vikings, Hodgins played 91 percent of the Giants' snaps on offense and finished with eight catches for a career-high 105 yards and a touchdown on nine targets.
CBS Sports
NFL head coach and GM interview tracker: Cardinals become first team to hire GM; DeMeco Ryans in high demand
More than half of the NFL has reached the beginning of the offseason with the regular season coming to a close Sunday. Several teams have already made the decision to change key positions within the organization, whether that be a general manager, head coach or coordinator. All of the NFL...
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Bryan Mone: Knee procedure reveals more issues
Head coach Pete Carroll said Monday that Mone had a "difficult surgery" in which more issues were discovered than previously diagnosed, ultimately suggesting a lengthy recovery, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports. Mone shifted to Seattle's injured reserve back on Dec. 20 due to an ACL injury, and he's now...
CBS Sports
49ers' Danny Gray: Rarely sees field in rookie year
Gray finished his rookie campaign with one reception (seven targets) for 10 yards and one rush for nine yards in the regular season. Gray logged just 85 offensive snaps across 13 active games, failing to crack the regular rotation even in relief of injured starters. Head coach Kyle Shanahan drew up a couple of gadget plays for his third-round wideout, but he didn't trust the rookie in meaningful moments this season. Perhaps Gray sees more usage in his sophomore campaign, but he will have to fight up several spots on the receiver depth chart during training camp to be worth monitoring in fantasy.
CBS Sports
Bills' Cole Beasley: Finds paydirt in wild-card round
Beasley brought in two of five targets for 35 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-31 wild-card victory over the Dolphins. Making his third appearance for Buffalo since ending his brief retirement and joining the Bills' practice squad, Beasley saw his largest role to date in the postseason opener. Beasley and Khalil Shakir both played exactly 30 of the Bills' 72 offensive snaps, with the two wideouts splitting the No. 3 receiver role in place of Isaiah McKenzie (hamstring), who was inactive for the contest. Though Beasley had a costly drop in the contest in which the ball bounced off his chest and into the waiting arms of a Miami defender for an interception, the 33-year-old made up for it by scoring a go-ahead six-yard touchdown in the third quarter. Beasley may not have an opportunity to build on the performance in Sunday's divisional-round game against the Bengals, as McKenzie appears on track to play and could reclaim the No. 3 wideout role.
CBS Sports
Rob Gronkowski calls out Aaron Rodgers: Retired star criticizes QB for not having his NFL priorities straight
It's not too often that you hear Rob Gronkowski call someone out, but the former NFL tight end definitely took issue with a recent comment by Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. During a Tuesday appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," Rodgers was talking about his NFL future -- and whether he...
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Justin Reid: Bounces back in first year with KC
Reid tallied 83 tackles (59 solo), a sack and seven passes defended over 17 games during the 2022 regular season. Reid played every game for the first time since his rookie campaign back in 2018 and produced at a reasonable rate, albeit with inconsistent weekly results in the tackles department. While not flashy, Reid has proven to be capable in coverage and a solid tackler through his first five seasons. He's under wraps with Kansas City for the next two seasons, though that could depend on how Reid performs in 2023.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Jordyn Brooks: Surgery upcoming
Head coach Pete Carroll said Monday that Brooks will have surgery later this week to address the torn ACL he suffered in Week 17 against the Jets, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. Although Brooks' recovery process is now underway, he still remains without a specific timetable for...
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Mecole Hardman: Not practicing Wednesday
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Hardman (pelvis) won't practice Tuesday, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports. "It's not responding the way he wants it to," Reid said of Hardman's injury. After suffering the abdominal injury coming out of the Chiefs' Week 9 win over the Titans, Hardman was moved...
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Jamal Adams: Making progress in recovery
Adams (knee) remains without a timeline for full health, according to head coach Pete Carroll, but he is starting to move and do work on a treadmill, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. Adams suffered a torn quadriceps tendon in his right knee Week 1, which required surgery...
CBS Sports
Marcell Harris: Tenure with with Jets ceases
Harris' (ankle) practice squad contract with the Jets expired Monday, per the NFL's transaction log. Harris opened the regular season on the Jets' active roster and appeared in the first 10 games before being waived Nov. 24. The 28-year-old linebacker then joined the team's practice squad and was elevated for the Week 14 loss to Buffalo. However, he was forced out with an ankle injury that landed him on the practice squad injured list for the remainder of the 2022 campaign. Harris, who spent the first four seasons in a consistent role with San Francisco, finished this season with a career-low 12 tackles. He'll now likely seek to carve out a special-teams rile somewhere heading into the 2023 regular season.
CBS Sports
Sean Payton interviews: Panthers owner David Tepper reportedly willing to do what it takes to get ex-Saints HC
Sean Payton is a popular man these days. The former Saints head coach is mulling a return to the NFL in 2023 and clubs are starting to line up for his services. Already the Denver Broncos have made their intentions of wooing Payton known, and now three more teams are in the mix, with the Texans officially interviewing the former Super Bowl champion on Monday. NFL Media reports that the Carolina Panthers and Arizona Cardinals and have also been granted permission to speak with Payton about their head coaching vacancies after firing Matt Rhule and Kliff Kingsbury, respectively.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Trishton Jackson: Sticking with Minnesota
The Vikings signed Jackson to a reserve/future contract Monday. Jackson spent the entirety of the 2022 season on Minnesota's practice squad after he failed to carve out a spot on the active roster during the preseason. The 2020 undrafted wideout will now sign his second reserve/future contract with the Vikings in as many years. Jackson, who never saw the field while on the Rams' active roster during his rookie season, still has yet to make his NFL debut.
CBS Sports
Doug Pederson calls Jaguars reaching divisional round a huge success: 'House money or our money, we're here'
The Jacksonville Jaguars are far from the team they were last season. They've gone from a 3-13 squad that finished last in the AFC South, to 9-8 division winners this year. Thanks to a wild comeback, excellent play-calling and a complete turnaround between halves from quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the Jaguars defeated the Los Angeles Chargers in the wild-card round 31-30 and kept their season alive. Despite having five turnovers in the first half, the Jags overcame a 27-0 deficit at home in impressive fashion.
