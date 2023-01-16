Read full article on original website
Paige Spiranac films another viral golf video in her bedroom
Paige Spiranac predicted Rory McIlroy will win the 2023 Masters as she pointed out five things to look forward to in pro golf this year. The social media influencer is back with another video in her bedroom. Paige - who has joked she is changing her name after a spat...
Golf legend Colin Montgomerie gets married for 3rd time – to his manager
GOLF legend Colin Montgomerie has wed for the third time after marrying his manager Sarah Casey. He posted a loved-up picture with his new wife after exchanging nuptials. The Scot, who captained Europe to Ryder Cup success in 2010, wrote on Instagram yesterday: “Just the perfect day,” to congratulations from Justin Rose and other golfing pros.
Jordan Spieth RV: 3-Time Major Winner Plans on Living the Nomad Life This PGA Tour Season
Jordan Spieth will be living the nomad life this PGA Tour season. The post Jordan Spieth RV: 3-Time Major Winner Plans on Living the Nomad Life This PGA Tour Season appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Adam Scott has 'embarrassing reason' for not including WM Phoenix Open on his 2023 PGA Tour schedule
Adam Scott shot four rounds in the 60s to earn a top-25 finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, “fairly solid stuff” by his own standards. After two starts in Hawaii to begin 2023, the 42-year-old will now take a month off to practice and relax back home in Australia before returning to action at the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club near Los Angeles, Feb. 16-19. That means Scott will use his one “Get Out of a Designed Event Free” card on the WM Phoenix Open the week prior. So why skip the Greatest Show on Grass?
Why new mom Paula Creamer is more motivated than ever to make a run at the LPGA’s young guns
Long ago, the Pink Panther proved she was a winner. Her most recent prize? Motherhood. A new beginning. And now, at 36, the chance to make a run at the LPGA’s young guns. (This interview was originally published in the November/December 2022 issue of GOLF.) ***. On the phone...
Tennis Star Suffers Devastating Injury
Over the past two decades, the rankings of men's professional tennis have been dominated by three men. Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal. With the retirement last year of Roger Federer, just Djokovic and Nadal remain, and Nadal's time on the tour may be running out.
Best irons for 2023 for every handicap and playing style
In the weeks leading up to the holiday season and throughout January, equipment makers released several new sets of irons designed for players at every game level. New muscleback blades for elite golfers, cavity-back irons that blend forgiveness and feel and offerings made for inexperienced players and slower swingers, they’re all here.
NASCAR world reacts to hilarious rule change
It makes sense that NASCAR has a very specific set of required equipment for driver safety, but one specific requirement has just been updated and it’s going absolutely viral in the racing world. As racing reporter Jeff Gluck of The Athletic shared on Tuesday afternoon, NASCAR has made several updates to its safety rules, making Read more... The post NASCAR world reacts to hilarious rule change appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Look: Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner's Appearance
WNBA star Brittney Griner made a special appearance at the Martin Luther King Jr. march in downtown Phoenix on Monday. Griner was seen posing for pictures with some people at the event. Less than six weeks ago, the United States secured Griner's release from Russia. She was sentenced to nine ...
Sports World Is Saddened By The Usain Bolt Update
The sporting world is feeling for former star sprinter Usain Bolt after he received some tough financial news. According to multiple reports, Bolt’s financial team noticed discrepancies in his account with Jamaican investment firm Stocks and Securities Limited (SSL). An account that held over ...
LIV Golf could finally have a TV deal — with a very unexpected network
Golf analyst David Feherty hinted that LIV Golf is close to securing a deal with the CW Network, with an announcement possibly coming this week.
Some top LPGA players skipping season-opening Tournament of Champions are now subject to $25K fine
A couple of top-tier LPGA players are subject to a $25,000 fine for skipping this year’s Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. The LPGA’s 1-in-4 requirement stipulates that players in the top 80 of the CME points list compete in a domestic event once every four years. Both...
Top LPGA Players Face Fines For Missing Season Opener
Minjee Lee and Jin Young Ko could be fined $25,000 for missing the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions
American Express notebook: Jon Rahm’s past comments, top-10 machines and more
LA QUINTA, Calif. — For those who thought Jon Rahm’s on-course comments about The American Express might keep the Spanish star away from the event this year, Rahm says that definitely was never a consideration. “For me it’s obviously a great event and it’s got a lot of...
Standards Questioned On LPGA Over Locker Room Controversy
The LPGA is under fire for the lack of facilities on offer at the Hilton Grand Vacation Tournament of Champions
Big money in golf still not enough to change Tom Hoge
HONOLULU (AP) — Tom Hoge felt it was an easy decision to take a 5,000-mile detour between Maui and Honolulu so he could watch his alma mater, TCU, play for the national championship in football against Georgia. That didn’t end well for him or the Horned Frogs. Another...
NASCAR World Reacts To Safety Rules Announcement
NASCAR has done some tweaking to its uniform safety rules for drivers. Via The Athletic's Jeff Gluck, NASCAR is now mandating that its drivers wear a head sock or helmet skirt, socks and underwear during races. Previously, these items had only been "recommended" for use. Not surprisingly, ...
LIV Golf on Verge of Announcing Deal with TV Network
The TV agreement would fill a major objective for LIV Golf, which has only been streamable on YouTube and its own website.
