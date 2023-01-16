ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Giants can take lesson from Phillies’ run to World Series into Eagles rematch

By Mike Vaccaro
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nxYaE_0kFynPvk00

The lesson was jarring, and it was humbling, and it resounds all these months later, delivered by our ever-friendly and always-accommodating neighbors to the south. For one of the few times in recorded history, we can offer sincere thanks to the fair city of Philadelphia for showing us the way.

You will recall that the Phillies were doubly fortunate to even qualify for the baseball playoffs, taking advantage of the extra bid invented for the 2022 season and overcoming 5 ½ months of mostly uninspired baseball. But once they stamped their ticket, they adopted as their unofficial mantra the old New York Lottery slogan: Gotta be in it to win it.

More to the point:

They reminded everyone — specifically baseball fans on both sides of New York’s baseball chasm — that it really doesn’t matter how well you play in April or May, how many games you win in June and July, how complete you seem in August and September. It’s October that matters first, foremost, forever.

If you’re playing your best when the games matter most, that’s the best weapon you can own. The Phillies taught that lesson directly to St. Louis, Atlanta and San Diego, and indirectly to New York. If you watched the World Series you did so with steam leaking from your ears and envy lurking in your soul.

But maybe you took that lesson to heart.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fng9x_0kFynPvk00
T.J. Hockenson (87) of the Minnesota Vikings is tackled by Xavier McKinney (29) of the New York Giants during the fourth quarter of their Wild Card game on Jan. 15, 2023.
Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

And maybe this Saturday, we will see if that tutorial can be easily transferred to the field at Lincoln Financial Field, where the Giants will play the Eagles in the NFC semifinals after outslugging the Vikings, 31-24, Sunday afternoon at Minneapolis’ U.S. Bank Stadium.

“All we have to do,” Leonard Williams said with a smile inside a jubilant Giants locker room, “is go right down the street.”

And make no mistake: the Eagles know precisely who will report for work on Saturday. It will not be the team they ransacked at MetLife Stadium on Dec. 11, a 48-22 slamming that easily could have been worse. Nor will it be the walk-ons wearing Giants uniforms who merrily threw a scare into them in Week 18, a 22-16 Eagles win that seemed more uncomfortable than kidney stones for Philly fans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QjRyA_0kFynPvk00
NY Post Illustration

No. What they’re going to get is the very best of the Giants, because the Giants are playing, right now, better than they’ve played all year which means it’s the best they’ve played in six years. Their offense is picking up momentum at the perfect time, Daniel Jones enjoying the game of his life Sunday (301 yards passing, 78 more running) and Saquon Barkley playing at an optimal level. The defense can be leaky, but damned if it didn’t rise up and smother the Vikings on Sunday, limiting them to three points on their final three possessions.

And you know that Brian Daboll, the coach who parts with every available ounce of sweat and blood every week, will have them ready to make it to Philly without the need for a plane, train, or automobile. His magical first year as a head coach keeps getting better and better. And now it winds up just down the Turnpike, in the Eagles’ backyard.

“I think we’ve got a lot of work to do, but it’s enjoyable work,” Daboll said, a few minutes after channeling Ted Lasso in a joyous postgame locker-room dance with his players. “We’re a scrappy bunch, we work hard and there’s a good amount of humility in that room.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mZvxa_0kFynPvk00
Giants quarterback Daniel Jones runs with the ball against the Vikings on Jan. 15, 2023.
Charles Wenzelberg / New York Po
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41oBUR_0kFynPvk00
Daniel Jones (8) reacts after the Giants defeat the Vikings in the wild-card round on Jan. 15, 2023.
Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

There’s also a better amount of belief, and a Big Gulp serving of confidence. They will need all of that in Philly on Saturday, but you have to believe the Eagles and their truest believers were hoping the Vikings would do everyone a solid and delete the Giants’ name from the NFC tournament brackets. Now they have to do it themselves.

And, look: they should. They didn’t win those 14 games in a raffle, and there have been many weeks the Eagles looked every bit as good as the Bills or the Chiefs over in the AFC. Just not lately. Jalen Hurts banged up his throwing shoulder. The Eagles lost consecutive games to the Cowboys and Saints. They barely eked by the Davis Webb Giants.

Now they get the Giants, and all the pressure will be on the NFC East champs, and the ever-difficult task of beating a team thrice in one season, and the Giants can’t wait to see what that’ll look like.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZqlUV_0kFynPvk00
The Phillies celebrate reaching the World Series in 2022.
Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BdIZs_0kFynPvk00
Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux walks off the field following the Giants’ 31-24 win over the Vikings on Jan. 15, 2023.
Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

“See you next Sunday,” tackle Andrew Thomas said.

“I’m sure the atmosphere is going to be insane: Plenty of boos and middle fingers for us, but we look forward to it,” receiver Darius Slayton said.

“We want to keep putting on for the city and for each other,” nose tackle Dexter Lawrence said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EQzdS_0kFynPvk00
The Giants will face Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and company in the divisional round of the playoffs.
Corey Sipkin for the NY POST

Saturday, they get the Eagles, and all of the history that includes. They get Philly fans, and all the color and profane pageantry that entails. And they get to play at the apex of their efforts. Coming together at exactly the right time of the season, hoping to prove something to both New York and Philadelphia:

January is the new October.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers' Tuesday Announcement

Get ready for another offseason of Aaron Rodgers "will he or won't he?" retirement speculation. During this week's appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," Rodgers said he is not ready "mentally or emotionally" to make a decision on his playing future.  "I'm either all-in or I'm out," Rodgers ...
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Boston

Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss

BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
TAMPA, FL
OnlyHomers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
TAMPA, FL
NJ.com

Eagles injury report: Key run-stopper limited as Giants prep begins

PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles were off for the first weekend of the playoffs after clinching the No. 1 overall seed with their shaky Week 18 win over the Giants. But they’re still dealing with some injury concerns as they get ready to play the Giants on Saturday for the second time in 13 days, this time with a spot in the NFC Championship game on the line.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Look: Eli Manning's Comment On Eagles Game Is Going Viral

Eli Manning made a promise to himself after he retired that he might have to break for this year's playoffs. During Monday night's "Manningcast" on ESPN, the former Giants QB revealed that he just might have to make the trip to Philly on Saturday night. "I said when I retired that I would never go ...
CALIFORNIA, PA
CBS Philly

Eli Manning will watch the Eagles-Giants game at the Linc. He's prepared for "double Birds"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- During his NFL career, former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning got used to seeing Birds in his face - and we're not just talking about all the times he was sacked over the years.In an episode of the Monday Night Football "Manningcast," Manning said double middle-fingers from fans were a regular occurrence when he would play the Eagles in Philadelphia. When asked to give an example of how Eagles fans would treat him, Manning made the obscene gesture with each hand, and later had to apologize.Now, in a recent episode, Manning said he's prepared to be...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to insane New York Giants news

The New York Giants are headed to the next round of the playoffs after a win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon, continuing an absolutely incredible season compared to where the Giants were last season. And as NFL insider Field Yates of ESPN explains, the Giants had an incredible turnaround without making any major offseason moves.
NEW YORK STATE
New Jersey 101.5

Philadelphia Eagles’ Lane Johnson seen dining in NJ

Philadelphia Eagles' Lane Johnson enjoyed some downtime at the Jersey Shore over the weekend, dining at one of Atlantic City's newest restaurants. Johnson was on a dinner date with girlfriend Kelsey Holmer at Tropicana, where the pair noshed on traditional Japanese cuisine at Ossu Japanese Tavern. The Super Bowl champion...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thecomeback.com

Giants offensive coordinator makes huge decision

The New York Giants have seen a massive improvement this season. After going 4-13 last season, the Giants are now headed to the divisional round of the playoffs. Much of that improvement is due to coaching, with Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka emerging as one of the top assistants in the league. But even though he has plenty of opportunities to become a head coach after this season, he doesn’t seem worried about that just yet.
NEW YORK STATE
New York Post

Giants’ Xavier McKinney opens up on nearly losing three fingers in ‘traumatizing’ accident

There was more fear than blood for Xavier McKinney when his life changed in the blink of an eye. No one has a greater appreciation for what the Giants’ divisional-round playoff against the Eagles on Saturday night means than McKinney. He is the Giant who can still dream of football heaven after having survived a personal hell. His recent Instagram post displaying a photo of X-rays of his broken fingers on his left hand, suffered following a freak Can-Am ATV accident in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, during the Giants’ early-November bye week, would have said it all if McKinney didn’t feel compelled to...
NEW JERSEY STATE
The Spun

Look: Eagles Injury Report Had Notable Omission

On Tuesday, the Eagles released their initial injury report for the divisional round of the playoffs. Fans quickly noticed that Jalen Hurts wasn't on it.  Hurts has been dealing with a shoulder sprain since Dec. 18. He missed two games for the Eagles before returning in Week 18.  The fact ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New York Post

Giants coordinators OK putting head coach dreams on hold for now

Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale had made no secret of how much he would like to be a head coach in the NFL, so when the Colts requested permission to interview him for their opening, he was excited. “It’s one of those things, it’s an honor when they put a slip in because I think it’s harder to get a head-coaching job in this league than being in the Senate,” Martindale said Wednesday. But as thrilled as Martindale was to get the request, he has told the Colts they’ll have to wait. Martindale has to prepare for the Giants’ divisional playoff game...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
162K+
Followers
74K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy