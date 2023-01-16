ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caldwell, ID

Firefighters stunned by treetop discover after hilarious mishap

By News.com.au
 3 days ago

This rescue was barking mad.

A fire department in Idaho was called out to rescue a dog from high in a treetop after its attempt to catch a squirrel went haywire.

The Caldwell Fire Department posted the hilarious photos of the dog balancing on a branch over the weekend.

Firefighters had to rescue a dog that got stuck in a tree after chasing a squirrel.
Caldwell Fire Department

“Well, definitely not a cat in a tree. Caldwell Fire and Caldwell Police responded to a dog stuck in a tree, this afternoon,” the department wrote.

“After much coaxing, the canine was brought safely to the ground. Perhaps, he will not be so persistent, next time, in chasing squirrels.”

The dog’s owner, Christina Danner, revealed Izzy was “never even close” to catching the squirrel.

But she was retrieved safely by the crew and given a meal.

Clara Hudson
2d ago

I know something about squirrels I learned over the years. They are tormenting teasing little snots. Get up a tree and be barking (they have an annoying bark) at my dogs in our backyard. They’d run along the top of the fence and my dogs would be after them. Tease and tease and tease till my Walker hound/Rottweiler mix would catch one and my Pit/Chow mix dog would play tug of war with the poor little devil. I couldn’t save the squirrel if if I tried. They had been teased until they had enough and it was get even time. I felt sorry for the squirrel that he met his demise in such a horrible way, but didn’t he bring it on himself. Sad 😢

Sandra Corless
2d ago

Squirrels are mischievous tormentors of dogs and cats and they know what they are doing. My dog broke a couple of nails trying to climb a tree to go after a squirrel, and the squirrel just sat there about 3 feet from her flicking its tail ever so proud of itself🤔😈🐿😠

