Firefighters stunned by treetop discover after hilarious mishap

This rescue was barking mad.

A fire department in Idaho was called out to rescue a dog from high in a treetop after its attempt to catch a squirrel went haywire.

The Caldwell Fire Department posted the hilarious photos of the dog balancing on a branch over the weekend.

Firefighters had to rescue a dog that got stuck in a tree after chasing a squirrel. Caldwell Fire Department

“Well, definitely not a cat in a tree. Caldwell Fire and Caldwell Police responded to a dog stuck in a tree, this afternoon,” the department wrote.

“After much coaxing, the canine was brought safely to the ground. Perhaps, he will not be so persistent, next time, in chasing squirrels.”

The dog’s owner, Christina Danner, revealed Izzy was “never even close” to catching the squirrel.

But she was retrieved safely by the crew and given a meal.