ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Giants’ Isaiah Hodgins proves he’s Daniel Jones’ go-to receiver

By Ryan Dunleavy
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pn7ur_0kFynKlL00

MINNEAPOLIS — Isaiah Hodgins has reached the point where he can let his play do the talking.

For the second time in 22 days, the no-longer unknown receiver got the best of future Hall of Fame cornerback Patrick Peterson and the rest of the Vikings’ secondary Sunday in a 31-24 playoff victory. This time, he did it with the rest of the league watching and without an excessive amount of jawing back and forth with Peterson after each play.

If there was any debate about who is quarterback Daniel Jones’ go-to receiver in these high-pressure games, it’s quiet now that Hodgins totaled eight catches for 105 yards in his playoff debut despite injuring his ankle during Saturday’s walkthrough. He scored a touchdown for the fifth time in six games (sixth in seven if not for a penalty on the play).

“It’s easy to look at me, but it’s really a team thing,” Hodgins said. “I went into this game a little beat up, but I was still able to execute. That’s a credit to Daniel and the coaching staff putting me in the right positions to do what I do.”

Hodgins beat Peterson on a slant for a 14-yard touchdown late in the first quarter as the Giants scored touchdowns on their two first two possessions of a game for the first time this season. He chucked the ball into the padding against the end-zone wall in celebration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FVhzg_0kFynKlL00
Isaiah Hodgins scores during the Giants’ win over the Vikings on Jan. 15.
Corey Sipkin for the NY POST
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qizow_0kFynKlL00
Isaiah Hodgins has emerged as Daniel Jones’ favorite target.
Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

In a span of two plays on the first drive of the third quarter, Hodgins made a 10-yard catch to set up a manageable third down, and broke loose for a 32-yard catch after Saquon Barkley moved the chains. Just like that, the Giants were in the red zone, about to add another touchdown.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nxYaE_0kFynKlL00
Giants can take lesson from Phillies’ run to World Series into Eagles rematch

The Giants will play at least once more before the offseason, but Hodgins’ rapid ascension since he was added off waivers from the Bills on Nov. 2 has relieved some pressure to tweak the receiving corps. Maybe the future No. 1 receiver already is in the facility.

“I wasn’t, to be honest with you, very familiar with him before he got here, but he’s a good player,” fellow receiver Darius Slayton said. “That’s all he’s shown since he’s been here. He’s consistent, steady, and that’s what I expect out of him.”

When Hodgins wasn’t catching passes, he was drawing penalties. Twice on the Giants’ go-ahead touchdown drive midway through the fourth quarter Hodgins was held off the line of scrimmage to draw a first down by penalty on what looked like an incompletion.

“[My ankle] got a little stiff toward the end,” Hodgins said, “but when adrenaline kicks in, you just keep playing.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QjRyA_0kFynKlL00
NY Post Illustration

The trash-talking between Ho dgins and Peterson was a highlight of the teams’ regular-season meeting on Christmas Eve. Hodgins proved himself with eight catches for 89 yards and a touchdown that day, but Peterson counterpunched with an interception at the 18-yard line to halt a potential tying drive. Peterson offered no such response this time.

In the days leading up to the rematch, Hodgins said his personal goal was to earn Peterson’s respect if he had not already.

“I tried to keep a humble approach throughout the game,” Hodgins said. “Just had to go out there and finish no matter how we started, and I think we did that well today.”

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss

BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Embarrassing detail on Brett Maher’s brutal night emerges

Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher is lucky he did not cost his team a playoff win on Monday night, but he did cost them something else — a bunch of footballs. Maher missed four extra points in the Cowboys’ 31-14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The kicks were not even close, either. According to... The post Embarrassing detail on Brett Maher’s brutal night emerges appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
New York Post

Vikings fan who flipped off Giants’ Isaiah Hodgins gets hilarious surprise

A Vikings fan was gifted a touchdown ball after flipping off a Giants player during Sunday’s NFC Wild Card game. The young fan, who was sitting behind the goalpost in a Vikings suite, made two cameos on the Fox broadcast — with his first appearance including a double-bird to Giants receiver Isaiah Hodgins. With just over a minute left in the first quarter, Giants quarterback Daniel Jones connected with Hodgins on a 14-yard touchdown. Hodgins then spiked the ball and appeared to yell something in the direction of the young fan, who is seen throwing two middle fingers in the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
thecomeback.com

Giants offensive coordinator makes huge decision

The New York Giants have seen a massive improvement this season. After going 4-13 last season, the Giants are now headed to the divisional round of the playoffs. Much of that improvement is due to coaching, with Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka emerging as one of the top assistants in the league. But even though he has plenty of opportunities to become a head coach after this season, he doesn’t seem worried about that just yet.
NEW YORK STATE
New York Post

Saquon Barkley knows playoffs can start his all-time great Giants ‘legacy’

Daniel Jones is ascending toward legit stardom, and the Giants are an emerging threat with receivers who missed the memo that they are not supposed to be making plays in NFL games, never mind postseason games. Jones has the arm and the legs (and the weapons?) to scare just about anyone now. But the top-seeded Eagles aren’t the Vikings. They haven’t lost at home to the Giants since the Eisenhower Administration, making it hard to picture a scenario in which Jones dominates as a solo act on the road to the NFC Championship game. So for Saquon Barkley, the terms of engagement...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
New York Post

Listen to Episode 69 of ‘Marchand and Ourand’: NFL wild-card review

Pod hosts Andrew Marchand and John Ourand dissect all aspects of the NFL’s wild-card weekend from a sports media perspective. They look into whether social media complaints about Al Michaels’ and Tony Dungy’s performance are fair, and they look into how the top NFL broadcast teams on other networks fared: Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth on NBC, Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen on Fox, Jim Nantz and Tony Romo on CBS, Joe Buck and Troy Aikman on ESPN and Joe Davis and Daryl Johnston on Fox. Marchand and Ourand also review the ManningCast’s playoff performance, predict whether Fox will have Tom Brady on air this postseason and look into the sports media fortunes of Sean McVay. The hosts identify the sports media executives that will be considered for the Big Ten commissioner job being vacated by Kevin Warren, MLB’s plans around local media and the likelihood of Netflix bidding on sports rights.
New York Post

Brian Daboll has viral Giants press conference moment: ‘Would sink like a son of a bitch’

Brian Daboll tells it like it is. The Giants head coach kept it real during his Monday press conference after Sunday’s wild-card win against the Vikings, when he was asked if he’s “tried to walk on water or multiply loaves and fish.” “Have I?… I would sink like a son of a bitch,” Daboll said, while the reporter who asked the question let out a loud laugh. The question was a nod to Daboll’s success in his first year as head coach of the Giants — who won their first playoff game since they defeated the Patriots in Super Bowl...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
New York Post

Giants’ Mike Kafka liked Statue of Liberty play: ‘looked sweet’

As a play, it wasn’t much. Mike Kafka, the Giants’ offensive coordinator, called it and wished it had picked up a few more yards. But he still liked it. “That was a good one,’’ Kafka said Wednesday. “That was the weekly add for that game. It worked out nice. We only got a few yards out of it, but it looked sweet.’’ It did look sweet. The Giants, during the second quarter of their 31-24 playoff victory over the Vikings, drove into the red zone and from the 9-yard line, pulled a gadget play commonly referred to as the Statue of Liberty play....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
New York Post

Giants’ Xavier McKinney opens up on nearly losing three fingers in ‘traumatizing’ accident

There was more fear than blood for Xavier McKinney when his life changed in the blink of an eye. No one has a greater appreciation for what the Giants’ divisional-round playoff against the Eagles on Saturday night means than McKinney. He is the Giant who can still dream of football heaven after having survived a personal hell. His recent Instagram post displaying a photo of X-rays of his broken fingers on his left hand, suffered following a freak Can-Am ATV accident in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, during the Giants’ early-November bye week, would have said it all if McKinney didn’t feel compelled to...
NEW JERSEY STATE
New York Post

Eagles running back Boston Scott has been ‘Giants-killer’

One Boston has cracked the Giants in a way that New England never could. Eagles running back Boston Scott’s five-year NFL career easily is split into two groups: Eight games torturing the Giants and 52 games as just another backup against the rest of the NFL. There is no easy explanation as to why a 5-foot-6, 203-pound third-stringer has 34 percent of his rushing yards, 43 percent of his receiving yards and 59 percent of his touchdowns against the Giants under three different play-callers. “Opportunity, I guess,” Scott said Wednesday. The franchise that took down Tom Brady’s Patriots in two Super Bowls is...
BOSTON, PA
New York Post

Giants coordinators OK putting head coach dreams on hold for now

Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale had made no secret of how much he would like to be a head coach in the NFL, so when the Colts requested permission to interview him for their opening, he was excited. “It’s one of those things, it’s an honor when they put a slip in because I think it’s harder to get a head-coaching job in this league than being in the Senate,” Martindale said Wednesday. But as thrilled as Martindale was to get the request, he has told the Colts they’ll have to wait. Martindale has to prepare for the Giants’ divisional playoff game...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
New York Post

Jalen Brunson wears Jalen Hurts jersey before Knicks’ loss

Knicks guard Jalen Brunson is one of the top current athletes on the New York scene, but he won’t be rooting for the New York Giants on Saturday night. Brunson was seen wearing a jersey of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts before the Knicks’ ugly 116-105 loss to the Wizards on Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden. The 26-year-old Brunson, a New Brunswick native, is a big Eagles fan from growing up in southern New Jersey. Brunson has other Philadelphia ties when he was a key member of Villanova’s 2018 national championship team. “I’m sure Twitter is probably going crazy,” said Brunson, who scored a game-high 32 points in the loss. “It is what it is.” On Monday, Obi Toppin, a New Yorker, was predicting a Giants win, telling every reporter that walked into the locker room they would “whoop the Eagles ass.” Brunson, on the other hand, has so far declined to offer a prediction on the showdown. The visiting Giants are a 7.5-point underdog in Saturday’s NFC divisional clash which begins at 8:15 p.m. on Fox.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Eagles’ Nick Sirianni has come long way since disastrous intro

PHILADELPHIA — First impressions sometimes can be wildly misleading. Take Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni and his introductory press conference, for example. Sirianni, upon being hired before the 2021 season, looked and sounded nervous, insecure and overmatched that day. By comparison, Sirianni made the infamous introductory press conference of former Jets head coach Adam Gase, whose eyes were darting all over the place and became an Internet meme, look like Vince Lombardi being introduced. And the Eagles players whom Sirianni would soon be coaching watched with interest. “Oh, yeah, he couldn’t breathe and all that,” defensive end Brandon Graham told The Post on Wednesday. “It...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
162K+
Followers
74K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy