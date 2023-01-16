Former fan-favorite Islander Gino Odjick dead at 52

Former Islanders winger Gino Odjick has died, his sister Dina shared on Facebook. He was 52 years old.

“Our hearts are broken,” Dina posted on her Facebook page . “My brother Gino Odjick has left us for the spirit world,” with two heart emojis attached to the end of her message.

Odjick suffered a heart attack at a Vancouver medical clinic, where he had gone to get leg bandages replaced, the Montreal Gazette reported .

He was diagnosed with amyloidosis in 2014, according to Sportsnet , and it “attacked his organs and his heart.”

The Islanders, Canucks and Canadiens — three teams that Odjick played with over his 12-year NHL career — released statements Sunday night after his death.

“The New York Islanders are deeply saddened to learn the passing of former family member, Gino Odjick,” the team said in a statement on Twitter . “The team extends our condolences to the Odjick family and friends.”

Odjick was acquired by the Islanders in 1998, when the Canucks traded him in exchange for Jason Strudwick, He spent parts of the next three seasons in New York. The winger played 13 games in 1997-98, 23 games in 1998-99 and 46 in 1999-2000 before the team dealt him to the Flyers. In 82 games total with the Islanders, Odjick compiled 22 points and 254 penalty minutes.

According to Sportsnet, Odjick holds the Canucks’ record for most penalty minutes in franchise history with 2,127. He led the NHL with 371 penalty minutes in 1996-97, a season when he played 70 of his 605 NHL games.

“Gino was a fan-favourite from the moment he joined the organization, putting his heart and soul into every shift on and off the ice,” Canucks chairman and governor Francesco Aquilini said in a statement. “He inspired many and embodied what it means to be a Canuck. Personally, he was a close friend and confidant, someone I could lean on for advice and support. He will be deeply missed.”