Daily drivers not prepared for CDOT's construction plan along I-70

Colorado Department of Transportation is about to undertake a major project, hoping to alleviate traffic on one of the busiest stretches of I-70. But some worry the construction will only make things worse.

"We are oftentimes kind of nervous about how I-70 is going to look westbound coming out of Denver," said Anthony Smith, a resident of Broomfield.

Other drivers are worried about how it will affect their daily commute as well.

"We drive it every day and deal with it every day," said Mike McIntosh, driver of Epic Mountain Express.

Mountain drivers know the headache of I-70 traffic all too well.

"Floyd Hills, a great example. You go from three lanes to two and you have a bottleneck," McIntosh said.

Starting in March, CDOT plans to add an express toll lane to that westbound bottleneck as a part of a $700 million makeover for the stretch of I-70 between Evergreen and Idaho Springs

"It will be great to have but it would be even better if it was a nonpaid road," Smith said.

The project is expected to take three years and includes adding a frontage road between US Route 6 and Idaho Springs, replacing bridges, flattening curves, building shoulders, and creating wildlife crossings.

"Anything to expand I-70 to make the traffic jams and the bottlenecks lessen I'm all for it," said Isaac Callion, general manager at Westbound and Down Brewing Company.

Some local businesses say the upgrades will provide much-needed relief on I-70.

"It's just a lot of people heading up here and I-70 can't really accommodate all the traffic. So, it's kind of a nightmare, we benefit from it but it can be a real pain," Callion said.

But drivers aren't looking forward to the construction that will come with it.

"If they have to close lanes just to add another lane it's just going to drastically increase the traffic issues that we have on I-70 already for three to four years it will just be miserable." McIntosh said.

The bulk of these improvements won't begin until after ski season this year. CDOT is planning to hold a meeting in March to address concerns about the project.