Read full article on original website
Related
Minnesota high school hockey top performers (Jan. 11-18)
Photos: Edina boys hockey defeats St. Thomas Academy SBLive's Minnesota boys hockey Power 25 (Jan. 17) SBLive's Minnesota high school boys hockey top games of the week (Jan. 17-22) The following athletes will be included in this week's SBLive Minnesota Athlete of the Week. If you would like to make ...
SBLive's Minnesota high school boys basketball Power 25 (Jan. 16)
Minnesota’s top high school boy’s basketball players: Meet the state’s best guards (pt. 1) Vote now: Who is the top frontcourt player in Minnesota boys high school basketball for 2022-23? Minnesota boys basketball scores 1. Park Center (8-0) Last week’s ranking: 1 This week’s games: Jan. 17 at ...
Minnesota Dance Teams Win Big at National Championships
ORLANDO, FL (WJON News) -- Several Minnesota collegiate dance teams will be returning home from the national championships with some new hardware. The 2023 College Cheerleading and Dance Team National Championships wrapped up in Orlando Sunday. The St. Cloud State University Dance Team took second place in the Open Pom...
voiceofalexandria.com
Most popular girl names in the 90s in Minnesota
Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls of the 1990s in Minnesota using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Minnesota Man Just Won Huge Jackpot at Iowa Casino
There's nothing like a little luck when you're at the casino, as one Minnesota man just found out when he won big out down in Iowa recently. It was just about two years ago when we heard the news that Minnesota was home to a REALLY big (life-changing, you might say) winner at Treasure Island Resort and Casino. The winner, who (understandably) wanted to remain anonymous hit it big on a progressive jackpot worth over a million dollars! (And she's not the only one-- click HERE to see other big winners at TI.)
Weather-Related Closings and Announcements for Thursday, January 19th, 2023
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Rochester and most of southern Minnesota until 3:00 PM on Thursday. You can see the hourly forecast and an interactive radar here and real-time road conditions are always available on our free app. Travel will be difficult this morning across the entire region.
Minnesota Boy Scout Sleeps Outside for 1,000 Nights In a Row
14-year-old Isaac Ortman from Duluth is a Boy Scout who is taking his scouting journey seriously. Recently, Issac has surpassed the mark of sleeping outside for 1,000 consecutive nights. This started back when Issac was only 11 years old. At his family's cabin, Issac slept outside for five nights in...
Lost Minnesota: Shinders Newsstand
Last week I did an article about one of my favorite, now deceased stores- Funcoland. The resulting swirl of nostalgia got me to thinking about some other stores from the past that are no longer with us and instantly my mind went to Shinders Newsstand. At its peak there were...
Winter Storm Warning Tonight & Tomorrow for Southern Minnesota
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for a large portion of southern Minnesota in effect from 6:00 pm tonight through 3:00 pm Thursday afternoon. The Winter Storm Warning includes Blue Earth, Faribault, Freeborn, Rice, Steele, and Waseca Counties (+more). Heavy snow accumulations of 5 to 8...
KEYC
Winter Storm Update: Wednesday 3:30pm
Owner of Plaza Garibaldi; La Terraza charged with 29 tax-related felonies. The MN Dept. of Revenue says Juan Manuel Ocampo-Bunola of New Ulm, the owner of multiple restaurants in Southern MN was charged with 29 tax-related felonies. KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast 1/18/2023. Updated: 13 hours ago. KEYC News...
Best Popular & Gourmet Coffee Shops in Southern Minnesota
Surprise, Kinsey is sharing another post on coffee! But hey, today is National Gourmet Coffee Day so I had to create another post on coffee shops!. So, in celebration of today, forget Starbucks! Head on over to one (or more) of these coffee shops in southern Minnesota, and indulge in your favorite drink!
Forecast Updated for Major Winter Storm Targeting SE Minnesota
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The National Weather Service has updated its forecast for the major winter storm set to arrive in southeast Minnesota Wednesday evening. The snowfall is expected to start Wednesday night and leave the area Thursday afternoon. Officials say the storm could make travel dangerous overnight and difficult during Thursday's morning commute.
5 Bands You Didn’t Know Were From Minnesota
Minnesota is home to some of the world's most incredible bands that the residents of the state should be proud of!. To celebrate the success of these bands, here is a countdown of 5 bands you may not have known were from Minnesota!
Should Minnesota Boast Having One Of The ‘New’ World Wonders With This Rut?
Move over Lake Chipotle, Minnesota has a new world wonder, at least according to one person on Twitter. I will agree though that if I was faced with driving or walking near this HUGE rut I'd have second thoughts! Check this thing out!. Twitter user @_taylor_ snapped the photo of...
Winter storm watch now includes south metro; latest Twin Cities snow projections
The winter storm watch for southern Minnesota has been expanded to include Scott and Dakota counties in the south Twin Cities metro. The National Weather Service has updated its watch map on Tuesday afternoon, ahead of heavy snow that is expected to start Wednesday afternoon and continue into Thursday. Scott...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in the Twin Cities
© 1,024 × 660 pixels, file size: 76 KB, MIME type: image/jpeg – License / Original. In the US State of Minnesota, the term “Twin Cities” describes the metropolitan area around the confluence of Minnesota, Mississippi, and St. Croix Rivers. With an estimated population of 2.3 million people, this area is one of the most populous metropolitan areas in the country. The name Twin Cities is a reference to the two biggest cities in the area: Minneapolis and St. Paul. Both cities are hotbeds for arts and culture, offering everything from world-class museums to cutting-edge theaters and concerts. Outdoor enthusiasts will also love exploring the area’s numerous scenic trails, forests, and lakes. One of the many beauties of this region is Lake Phalen, the deepest lake in the Twin Cities. Read on to learn more about this lake, including its size, history, and other interesting facts.
Minnesota Church Heavily Damaged by Fire
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Investigators are searching for the cause of a fire that heavily damaged a 75-year-old church in East St. Paul last night. The St. Paul Fire Department responded to the Eastside Seventh Day Adventist church in the Dayton's Bluff neighborhood around 9 PM and had to force entry into the building because no one was inside. Reports indicate the interior of the church was gutted by the flames and the church steeple partially collapsed.
Attention Anglers: Study Suggests Minnesota + Wisconsin Fish Contaminated With High Levels Of ‘Forever Chemicals’
For individuals that enjoy a meal wild-caught freshwater fish after catching them in a Minnesota or Wisconsin body of water, a new study suggests those fish might contain high levels of ' forever chemicals'. A study published in the most recent edition of Environmental Research (via The Hill) points to...
Minnesota DNR Needs To Fill 200 Paid Summer Internships
It may be winter in the Northland, but now is actually the perfect time to make summer plans with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. They have the perfect way to not only get outside this summer but to get paid doing it and the application deadline is fast approaching.
Can You Name Minnesota’s Favorite Pizza Topping? (It’s Not Pepperoni)
Pepperoni is the favorite pizza topping in America, but when it comes to Minnesotans, we prefer something a little different. We're also not counting cheese, because that would be like counting sauce. I tried a sample slice of Chicken Barbecue pizza once at Kwik Trip, and it was amazing. But,...
AM 1390 KRFO
Faribault, MN
20K+
Followers
16K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
KRFO 1390 brings you your local news, sports and weather, as well as the classic hits you love. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://krforadio.com
Comments / 0