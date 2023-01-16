ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
voiceofalexandria.com

Most popular girl names in the 90s in Minnesota

Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls of the 1990s in Minnesota using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Minnesota Man Just Won Huge Jackpot at Iowa Casino

There's nothing like a little luck when you're at the casino, as one Minnesota man just found out when he won big out down in Iowa recently. It was just about two years ago when we heard the news that Minnesota was home to a REALLY big (life-changing, you might say) winner at Treasure Island Resort and Casino. The winner, who (understandably) wanted to remain anonymous hit it big on a progressive jackpot worth over a million dollars! (And she's not the only one-- click HERE to see other big winners at TI.)
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota Boy Scout Sleeps Outside for 1,000 Nights In a Row

14-year-old Isaac Ortman from Duluth is a Boy Scout who is taking his scouting journey seriously. Recently, Issac has surpassed the mark of sleeping outside for 1,000 consecutive nights. This started back when Issac was only 11 years old. At his family's cabin, Issac slept outside for five nights in...
DULUTH, MN
KEYC

Winter Storm Update: Wednesday 3:30pm

Owner of Plaza Garibaldi; La Terraza charged with 29 tax-related felonies. The MN Dept. of Revenue says Juan Manuel Ocampo-Bunola of New Ulm, the owner of multiple restaurants in Southern MN was charged with 29 tax-related felonies. KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast 1/18/2023. Updated: 13 hours ago. KEYC News...
NEW ULM, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Best Popular & Gourmet Coffee Shops in Southern Minnesota

Surprise, Kinsey is sharing another post on coffee! But hey, today is National Gourmet Coffee Day so I had to create another post on coffee shops!. So, in celebration of today, forget Starbucks! Head on over to one (or more) of these coffee shops in southern Minnesota, and indulge in your favorite drink!
WINONA, MN
KROC News

Forecast Updated for Major Winter Storm Targeting SE Minnesota

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The National Weather Service has updated its forecast for the major winter storm set to arrive in southeast Minnesota Wednesday evening. The snowfall is expected to start Wednesday night and leave the area Thursday afternoon. Officials say the storm could make travel dangerous overnight and difficult during Thursday's morning commute.
MINNESOTA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in the Twin Cities

© 1,024 × 660 pixels, file size: 76 KB, MIME type: image/jpeg – License / Original. In the US State of Minnesota, the term “Twin Cities” describes the metropolitan area around the confluence of Minnesota, Mississippi, and St. Croix Rivers. With an estimated population of 2.3 million people, this area is one of the most populous metropolitan areas in the country. The name Twin Cities is a reference to the two biggest cities in the area: Minneapolis and St. Paul. Both cities are hotbeds for arts and culture, offering everything from world-class museums to cutting-edge theaters and concerts. Outdoor enthusiasts will also love exploring the area’s numerous scenic trails, forests, and lakes. One of the many beauties of this region is Lake Phalen, the deepest lake in the Twin Cities. Read on to learn more about this lake, including its size, history, and other interesting facts.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota Church Heavily Damaged by Fire

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Investigators are searching for the cause of a fire that heavily damaged a 75-year-old church in East St. Paul last night. The St. Paul Fire Department responded to the Eastside Seventh Day Adventist church in the Dayton's Bluff neighborhood around 9 PM and had to force entry into the building because no one was inside. Reports indicate the interior of the church was gutted by the flames and the church steeple partially collapsed.
SAINT PAUL, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

AM 1390 KRFO

Faribault, MN
20K+
Followers
16K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KRFO 1390 brings you your local news, sports and weather, as well as the classic hits you love. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://krforadio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy