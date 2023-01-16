ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, OH

Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia reports five new COVID deaths

CHARLESTON — A Ritchie County resident was among the five COVID-19 coronavirus deaths between Tuesday and Wednesday reported by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The state reported the deaths of an 84-year-old man from Ritchie County, a 90-year-old woman from Preston County, an 80-year-old woman...
RITCHIE COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood County Democrats schedule Zoom meeting

PARKERSBURG — The Wood County Democratic Executive committee will meet via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2. The meeting is open to the public. For Democrats who would like to attend, email contact@wcwvdems.com or call 304 236-1100 for information on how to join the meeting.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Bob Newell to give violent crime talk at Wood County Public Library

PARKERSBURG — “An Evening with Bob Newell” will be presented at 6:30 p.m. today at the Parkersburg-Wood County Public Library on Emerson Avenue. Newell, a former police officer, police chief and mayor of Parkersburg, will discuss the history of violent crime in the Mid-Ohio Valley and his two books, “Violence in the Valley” and “…As I Walk Through the Valley of Meth…”
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood Magistrate

PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court on Jan. 13-16: * Thomas Luke Carpenter, 4414 Jefferson St., Parkersburg, pleaded guilty to accident involving damage to vehicle and fined $195.25. * James Randall Chapman III, 1071 Edy Road NW, Lancaster, Ohio, pleaded guilty to speeding...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

One arrested following chase in Jackson, Wood counties

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - One person was arrested Tuesday afternoon following a pursuit with police beginning in Jackson County and ending in Wood County. According to Jackson County 911 officials, around 12:21 p.m., a chase began at the 146.5-mile marker on I-77 Northbound in Jackson County. A deputy attempted a...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Fake $100 bills used for movies circulating in Ohio

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)– Several reports of fake $100 bills used in movies have been reported to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office recently. According to deputies, the bills have “for motion picture purposes” and “This is not a legal tender” on the front of the bill. On the back, it says “In prop we trust.” […]
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WTAP

Belpre man pleads guilty to fentanyl crime

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Belpre man has pleaded guilty Tuesday, January 17 to a fentanyl crime, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia. Timothy Edwin Payne Jr., 41, of Belpre, Ohio, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with...
BELPRE, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood County real estate transfers

PARKERSBURG — The following property transfers occurred in Wood County between Oct. 17-21, 2022:. * William Bailey and Barbara Bailey (indirect) to EAB Holdings LLC, Lots 9 and 11 and part tract Lot 10 Clarence Snodgrass addition, Williamstown District, $410,000. * Jolene Taylor to Jeffery Taylor and Jolene Taylor,...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Looking back at local crime in 2022 - A rundown

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - WTAP’s taking a peek beyond the headlines to find out what were the most prevalent crimes in our area in 2022. Washington County Sheriff Department’s Chief Deputy Warden and Wood County Sheriff Department’s Chief Deputy Deem reported what their offices saw. WTAP has...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Williamstown council talks community building project

WILLIAMSTOWN — Williamstown City Council invited local groups like the library, Fenton Art Glass, and the Senior Center to a special meeting to hear a progress report and talk about what comes next for the old Williamstown Elementary School. In February 2022, Mayor Paul Jordan received the deed to...
WILLIAMSTOWN, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Two charged with drug trafficking in Meigs County

POMEROY – A man charged with drug trafficking in December was arrested Sunday from a separate warrant and search of his home, according to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Department. David “Davie” Lawson, 49, 30958 Durst Ridge Road, was charged Sunday with drug trafficking after deputies and agents of...
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

California man arrested in West Virginia high-speed chase

UPDATE: (10:50 a.m. Jan 18, 2023)– The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has identified the driver in a high-speed chase that took place on Tuesday afternoon. The incident began when the driver, identified as Andrew Nathaniel Lewis of Berkley, CA, was pulled over by a JCSO deputy for a traffic violation, according to the sheriff’s office. […]
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Robert “Pete” Corbett

Robert “Pete” Corbett, 79, of Parkersburg, went to be with the Lord, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, after a long illness at his home with his loving wife and beloved dog Bogy and cat Jill by his side. Pete was born Jan. 16, 1943, in Altoona, PA, to the late Alfred and Sylvia Center Corbett.
PARKERSBURG, WV

