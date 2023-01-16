Read full article on original website
Rain on the way once again for Kern County
It was a chilly start this Wednesday across Kern County with mostly clear skies and temperatures slightly below average by the afternoon. We have a weak storm system arriving tomorrow morning, bringing light rain to some areas of the valley, snow showers to our mountains, and breezy conditions with up to 40 mph gusts. The system is […]
Bakersfield Channel
Happy Humpday Kern County bundle up as we are seeing a cold front moving in
BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Humpday Kern County. A small trough will move into the area Wednesday through Thursday, bringing some minor precipitation and wind to the San Joaquin Valley. Afterwards, conditions will be relatively dry and cold as a ridge passes through the area and ends the 3-week...
Bakersfield Californian
Storms' wrath didn't leave Kern untouched
Californians welcomed a reprieve from historic rainfall that pummeled the state but its wrath didn’t leave Kern County untouched and required clean-up crews to heave boulders from roads, vacuum water and repair a sinkhole. Kern River Valley residents narrowly escaped rocks crashing onto Highway 178, which prompted the highway’s...
Hwy 178, Kern River Canyon closed due to rockslide
Highway 178 through the Kern River Canyon is currently closed due to rockslides in the area. It is not known when the road will reopen. CalTrans is on its way to clear the road.
Bakersfield Now
Highway 178 closes again after second rockslide in two weeks
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — After getting its fair share of moisture, all that rain may have contributed to all the rockslides. State Highway 178 was closed again Wednesday morning, after reports of a rockslide near Lake Isabella came in just after 9am. In under two weeks, this is the...
Time-lapse video shows overnight snowfall in Tehachapi
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Another series of storms is passing through California and it dropped a bit of snow in Tehachapi overnight. Time-lapse video from 17’s Adventist Health camera in Tehachapi shows the snowfall in the mountain community during Monday afternoon and into overnight hours. Tehachapi has seen 0.34 inches of rain from the recent […]
Highway 178 closed due to rockslide
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Caltrans said it closed a portion of Highway 178 due to a rockslide Wednesday morning. Rocks were reported in the roadway just before 9 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol’s Traffic Incident Information Page. Caltrans crews are currently working to remove rocks from the road. Eastbound and westbound traffic is […]
Photos show massive boulders on Hwy 178 after latest rockslide
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Boulders came crashing down on Highway 178 at around 9 a.m. Wednesday near Power Station 1. The California Highway Patrol says the highway is fully closed as a result of the rockslide. Photos posted by Caltrans show just how massive the boulders are. Caltrans arrived at the scene less than an […]
Bakersfield Channel
Happy Monday everyone we have Another storm will impact Central California.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Monday everyone we have Another storm will impact Central California. Expect heavy mountain snow and additional lower elevation rainfall through early Tuesday. Flooding concerns will continue in some foothill and San Joaquin Valley areas, especially Merced. A weaker system will bring some light precipitation...
Bakersfield Channel
Rain hitting Kern County Sunday evening
Kern County has been bracing for the second storm of the weekend, and it finally reached the valley at around 4 p.m. With this storm, the valley can expect up to an additional 0.5" of rain, and in the mountains, up to an inch of rain could fall. Through the...
CHP no longer escorting traffic through Grapevine on I-5
UPDATE (8:35 a.m.): CHP in Bakersfield said officers are no longer escorting traffic through the Grapevine along Interstate 5. CHP reported moderate snowfall between Gorman and Lebec and started escorting traffic at around 7 a.m. Officers escorted traffic for about 90 minutes. CHP urges driver to slow down and stay alert on the roads. BAKERSFIELD, […]
Local lakes are filling, Kern isn’t getting as much benefit
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – After two weeks of storms Kern has water in our parks and in our lakes throughout the county. But what does it mean for the short term and for the long term? It might have meant progress in the state’s long-running quest to deal effectively with the drought – if we […]
kernvalleysun.com
Lake Isabella resident fatally injured in traffic accident on Dec. 30
The California Highway Patrol has released information on a traffic-related fatality that occurred on Dec. 30, 2022. According to the report, on Dec. 30, 2022, at approximately 9:15 a.m., a vehicle collided with a truck on Highway 178 at mile marker 17 in Bakersfield. William Radis, age 66 and a resident of Lake Isabella, was riding in the vehicle as a passenger and was fatally injured in the accident. Officials confirmed Radis deceased at the scene from his injuries.
Man rescued from fireplace chimney in East Bakersfield
A man was rescued from a fireplace chimney by the Kern County Fire Department (KCFD) on Tues, Jan 18.
goldrushcam.com
Weather Service Central California Projected Precipitation Totals for Sunday Afternoon Through Monday Night Weather System Includes Yosemite Valley With Up to 2 Inches of Rain
Mariposa, Sunday Afternoon Through Monday Night Projected Precipitation: 1.00" to 1.50" Oakhurst, Sunday Afternoon Through Monday Night Projected Precipitation: 1.50" to 2.00" Yosemite Valley, Sunday Afternoon Through Monday Night Projected Precipitation: 1.5" to 2.00" January 15, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports another storm system will impact...
Bakersfield Now
CHP offering free "Start Smart" class
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The California Highway Patrol is offering a free Start Smart class to current and prospective teenage drivers, and their parents or guardians. The two-hour course discusses safe driving habits, the consequences of a poor choice behind the wheel, tips on how to avoid a crash,...
Eastbound Westside Parkway lanes to close for construction
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Nighttime closures have been scheduled for most lanes of eastbound Westside Parkway for this Monday through Wednesday this week. All lanes of eastbound Westside Parkway between Mohawk Street and Truxtun Avenue will be closed between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. from Monday to Wednesday. The closure is to allow for the […]
Bakersfield Now
1 dead after car crashes into a tree in central Bakersfield: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (11:03 p.m.) One person was killed in the crash on California Avenue at Oleander Avenue around 10 p.m., according to a BPD official. The cause of the crash is under investigation. The person killed will be identified at a later time by the Kern...
Video shows person getting rescued out of chimney
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fire Department and other agencies rescued a person who was stuck in a chimney in east Bakersfield Tuesday night. A video shared with 17 News shows what appears to be the person stuck in the chimney getting rescued and escorted out of a home on Camino Primavera. The […]
thesungazette.com
Rain plunges county into state of emergency
TULARE COUNTY – As extreme weather passes throughout the state, Tulare County declares a state of emergency to note the seriousness of the matter. Only two weeks into the new year, the Central Valley already has seen about 30-50% of its annual average rainfall, according to meteorologist Brian Ochs with the National Weather Service (NWS). As of Jan. 13, the NWS has recorded 3.98 inches of rain at their co-op in Visalia, which is well over the monthly average of .91 inches. With that amount of rain, heavy winds, tornado warnings, evacuation notices and damages, the county declared a state of emergency on Tuesday Jan. 10. The day before, Kaweah River reported the most water intake in the past 16 years.
