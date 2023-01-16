MARIETTA — Washington County’s 2023 Frost Law will be in effect Jan. 15 through April 15 after approval by the Washington County Commission on Thursday. The “Reduced Weight Limits During Times of Thaw and Moisture” on various country roads will involve a 30% reduction in axle loads, and gross vehicle weights that allow 14,000 pounds per axle and 56,000 pounds maximum weight. The reductions are designed to maintain and preserve the condition of the county’s various roadways.

