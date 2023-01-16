Read full article on original website
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County Democrats schedule Zoom meeting
PARKERSBURG — The Wood County Democratic Executive committee will meet via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2. The meeting is open to the public. For Democrats who would like to attend, email contact@wcwvdems.com or call 304 236-1100 for information on how to join the meeting.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia reports five new COVID deaths
CHARLESTON — A Ritchie County resident was among the five COVID-19 coronavirus deaths between Tuesday and Wednesday reported by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The state reported the deaths of an 84-year-old man from Ritchie County, a 90-year-old woman from Preston County, an 80-year-old woman...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Bob Newell to give violent crime talk at Wood County Public Library
PARKERSBURG — “An Evening with Bob Newell” will be presented at 6:30 p.m. today at the Parkersburg-Wood County Public Library on Emerson Avenue. Newell, a former police officer, police chief and mayor of Parkersburg, will discuss the history of violent crime in the Mid-Ohio Valley and his two books, “Violence in the Valley” and “…As I Walk Through the Valley of Meth…”
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County real estate transfers
PARKERSBURG — The following property transfers occurred in Wood County between Oct. 17-21, 2022:. * William Bailey and Barbara Bailey (indirect) to EAB Holdings LLC, Lots 9 and 11 and part tract Lot 10 Clarence Snodgrass addition, Williamstown District, $410,000. * Jolene Taylor to Jeffery Taylor and Jolene Taylor,...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Washington County ‘Frost Law’ goes into effect Jan. 15 to April 15
MARIETTA — Washington County’s 2023 Frost Law will be in effect Jan. 15 through April 15 after approval by the Washington County Commission on Thursday. The “Reduced Weight Limits During Times of Thaw and Moisture” on various country roads will involve a 30% reduction in axle loads, and gross vehicle weights that allow 14,000 pounds per axle and 56,000 pounds maximum weight. The reductions are designed to maintain and preserve the condition of the county’s various roadways.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood Magistrate
PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court on Jan. 12:. * Aerial Noelle Henderson, no address given, was arraigned on a charge of being a fugitive from justice from the Arkansas Board of Parole on a probation violation. She was held without bond. *...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Robert “Pete” Corbett
Robert “Pete” Corbett, 79, of Parkersburg, went to be with the Lord, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, after a long illness at his home with his loving wife and beloved dog Bogy and cat Jill by his side. Pete was born Jan. 16, 1943, in Altoona, PA, to the late Alfred and Sylvia Center Corbett.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
New Boy Scout troops on the way to the Mid-Ohio Valley
PARKERSBURG — Boy Scouts of America membership in the Kootaga District hasn’t quite matched the increases seen nationwide and throughout the Buckskin Council, but three new troops are in various stages of development locally and officials hope more are on the way. “Honestly, our goal is to have...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Ilene M. Viers
Ilene M. Viers, 83, of Washington, WV, died Friday Jan. 13, 2023. She was born in Philadelphia, PA, a daughter of the late David and Elaine (Roland) Bennett. She worked for Nashua Photo for thirty-eight years and was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. She was a member...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Pancake Days to raise funds for Marietta Kiwanis Club
MARIETTA — The Marietta Kiwanis Club will hold its 67th annual Pancake Days 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. Feb. 3 and 7 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Feb. 4 at the First Congregational Church, 318 Front St. Pancake Days is the club’s largest fundraiser, John Halliday, a co-chairman,...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Artisbridge announces local events
This week’s local activities as compiled by Artsbridge:. * All About Color, 10 a.m.-noon, Parkersburg Art Center. * Make Time For….Donor Thank You Cards, 10 a.m., Artsbridge. * Afterschool Teen Hangout! ages 12-19, 3-6 p.m., public library on Emerson Avenue. * Cool After Class Crafts, 3:30-5 p.m., Parkersburg...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
John Allen Modesitt
John Allen Modesitt, “Al” departed this life Jan. 13, 2023, at WVU Medicine peacefully, surrounded by loved ones after a brief illness. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Franklin Modesitt and Margaret Leon Modesitt, along with one sister Carolyn Jean Modesitt. He is survived by...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Laura Gant
Laura Mae Gant, 88, of Parkersburg, passed away December 26, 2022. She was born December 31, 1933, in Macfarlan, WV, a daughter of the late Alexander Lamp and Lelia Jane (Pennington) Lamp. Laura was Christian by faith and a homemaker. She is survived by her daughter, Sue Gant of Parkersburg,...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Thomas Brian Winans
Thomas Brian Winans, 66, of Parkersburg, WV, went to his eternal life with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He passed away in his sleep on Jan. 12, 2023. He was born with his twin brother, David, on Aug. 8, 1956. He was the fourth son of the late Sarah Frances DeFranco Winans and James Francis Winans, Jr.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Two charged with drug trafficking in Meigs County
POMEROY – A man charged with drug trafficking in December was arrested Sunday from a separate warrant and search of his home, according to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Department. David “Davie” Lawson, 49, 30958 Durst Ridge Road, was charged Sunday with drug trafficking after deputies and agents of...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Marilyn R. Morton & Gary E. Morton
Marilyn R. Morton, 77, of Parkersburg, passed away at home on Sept. 26, 2022. Gary E. Morton, 79, passed away at home on Jan. 3, 2023. Following their wishes no formal memorial service is planned. The Mortons are survived by two sons, Shane and Rhett Morton, and by a granddaughter, Sara Anne Morton.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Randall Keith Jackson
Randall Keith Jackson, 75, of Parkersburg, WV, peacefully passed away Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, with his loving wife by his side. He was born Aug. 27, 1947, in Wheeling, WV, a son of the late Keith and Winnie (Cunningham) Jackson. He is survived by his Wife, Minnie Jackson (Wince) of...
1 in custody after barricade situation in South Charleston, West Virginia
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — One person is in custody after a barricade situation near the intersection of E Street and 9th Avenue in South Charleston, police say. Police arrested Alex Vagott, 49, after a standoff that lasted around 45 minutes. The South Charleston Police Department says they were responding to a domestic situation. Officers […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Vienna Police
VIENNA — The Vienna Police Department released the following reports Jan. 3:. * Danielle A. Dalton, of Belpre, was arrested on a charge of shoplifting. * Robert R. Bush, of Vienna, was arrested on a strangulation charge. Dec. 24. * Willard R. Laudermilt III, of Middleport, was arrested on...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Meigs County authorities seek man wanted for armed robbery
POMEROY, Ohio — Authorities in Meigs County are trying to locate a man wanted for armed robbery, Sheriff Scott Fitch said. The department is attempting to locate Michael Atkinson, 41, Coolville, who was charged from a robbery earlier this month in Tuppers Plains. The sheriff’s office is searching all...
