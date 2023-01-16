ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

Lootpress

2023 WV Chocolate, Wine, and Shine Festival is February 11

MORGANTOWN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Chocolate, Wine, & Shine Festival is near. The WV Chocolate, Wine & Shine Festival showcases chocolatiers, confectionaries, specialty foods, West Virginia wineries, legal moonshine distilleries, and many artisan vendors at the Hazel & J.W. Ruby Community Center in Morgantown WV. The festival...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Pancake Days to raise funds for Marietta Kiwanis Club

MARIETTA — The Marietta Kiwanis Club will hold its 67th annual Pancake Days 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. Feb. 3 and 7 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Feb. 4 at the First Congregational Church, 318 Front St. Pancake Days is the club’s largest fundraiser, John Halliday, a co-chairman,...
MARIETTA, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ribbon cutting kicks off “Samaritan for Pets”

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s official! A new non-profit agency to help animals is now up and running. The Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce cut the ribbon to mark the official start of ”Samaritan for Pets. The organization is based out of Jefferson County, but will serve the entire Ohio Valley Region. Founder Ken […]
WHEELING, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Artisbridge announces local events

This week’s local activities as compiled by Artsbridge:. * All About Color, 10 a.m.-noon, Parkersburg Art Center. * Make Time For….Donor Thank You Cards, 10 a.m., Artsbridge. * Afterschool Teen Hangout! ages 12-19, 3-6 p.m., public library on Emerson Avenue. * Cool After Class Crafts, 3:30-5 p.m., Parkersburg...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTRF- 7News

Former Wheeling Inn plans to turn into Wheeling/Ohio County Convention and Visitors Bureau

The Wheeling/Ohio County Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) announced they have acquired the former Wheeling Inn. The Wheeling/Ohio County Convention and Visitors Bureau plans to create a beautiful entry to the downtown area from the Eastbound and Westbound exits off I-70. The CVB purchased the former Wheeling Inn and its parking lots for $1,700,000. Infamous […]
WHEELING, WV
WTOV 9

Two elderly people injured in fire in Wheeling

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Two elderly people were seriously injured during a morning house fire near Center Wheeling. The call came in around 7:20, and firefighters quickly responded, seeing flames and smoke emanating from the second floor at 2314 Eoff Street. They were able to douse it within 30...
WHEELING, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Williamstown council talks community building project

WILLIAMSTOWN — Williamstown City Council invited local groups like the library, Fenton Art Glass, and the Senior Center to a special meeting to hear a progress report and talk about what comes next for the old Williamstown Elementary School. In February 2022, Mayor Paul Jordan received the deed to...
WILLIAMSTOWN, WV
eastcoasttraveller.com

5 Must-Try Pizza Shops in West Virginia

Pies & Pints has earned its keep, not to mention accolades from all quarters. Notably, these locals' hang is the best pizza in Fayetteville, and the food is a cut above the competition. In addition, Pies & Pints boasts a nifty bar with a few seats. Aside from the food, you can also order from a mobile menu. As a bonus, this quaint little restaurant is just a hop, skip, and jump away from the awe-inspiring New River Gorge National Park. So, if you want to take in the majesty of nature or enjoy a good ole' fashioned whiskey-fueled night out, Pies & Pints is a worthy addition to your list of dining requisites.
NEBO, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Pennsylvania Linebacker Fakes Out WVU in Commitment

The recruiting trail is no stranger to some trickery. Some prospects find it necessary to call an audible last minute when committing to a school – sometimes even in their commitment announcement. Yesterday, WVU fell victim to one of these interesting and unusual tactics via a linebacker from Pennsylvania.
MORGANTOWN, WV

