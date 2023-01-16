Read full article on original website
2023 WV Chocolate, Wine, and Shine Festival is February 11
MORGANTOWN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Chocolate, Wine, & Shine Festival is near. The WV Chocolate, Wine & Shine Festival showcases chocolatiers, confectionaries, specialty foods, West Virginia wineries, legal moonshine distilleries, and many artisan vendors at the Hazel & J.W. Ruby Community Center in Morgantown WV. The festival...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Pancake Days to raise funds for Marietta Kiwanis Club
MARIETTA — The Marietta Kiwanis Club will hold its 67th annual Pancake Days 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. Feb. 3 and 7 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Feb. 4 at the First Congregational Church, 318 Front St. Pancake Days is the club’s largest fundraiser, John Halliday, a co-chairman,...
Ribbon cutting kicks off “Samaritan for Pets”
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s official! A new non-profit agency to help animals is now up and running. The Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce cut the ribbon to mark the official start of ”Samaritan for Pets. The organization is based out of Jefferson County, but will serve the entire Ohio Valley Region. Founder Ken […]
Sunset Ellis Restaurant hiring ahead of reopening
A historic restaurant in Harrison County is looking to hire several positions to prepare for its reopening.
WTRF
Historic piece of Belmont County property is about to change hands
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Dysart Woods, owned by Ohio University since the 1970s, will be purchased by the Captina Conservancy this summer. The forest, near Belmont, Ohio, covers more than 400 acres. Fifty acres of that is considered an “old growth forest,” meaning the trees have never been cut....
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Artisbridge announces local events
This week’s local activities as compiled by Artsbridge:. * All About Color, 10 a.m.-noon, Parkersburg Art Center. * Make Time For….Donor Thank You Cards, 10 a.m., Artsbridge. * Afterschool Teen Hangout! ages 12-19, 3-6 p.m., public library on Emerson Avenue. * Cool After Class Crafts, 3:30-5 p.m., Parkersburg...
Former Wheeling Inn plans to turn into Wheeling/Ohio County Convention and Visitors Bureau
The Wheeling/Ohio County Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) announced they have acquired the former Wheeling Inn. The Wheeling/Ohio County Convention and Visitors Bureau plans to create a beautiful entry to the downtown area from the Eastbound and Westbound exits off I-70. The CVB purchased the former Wheeling Inn and its parking lots for $1,700,000. Infamous […]
WTRF
“If it doesn’t touch your heart, there’s something wrong”: Samaritan for Pets treats clients like royalty
RAYLOND, Ohio (WTRF) – A project that has unknowingly been nearly two decades in the making is working towards giving pets and their owners the best experience together as possible. ‘Samaritan for Pets’ is a local nonprofit that founder Ken Suters created with one main goal in mind –...
West Virginia plant has contractors evacuated, Route 2 back open
UPDATE: Route 2 is back open in both directions. A local plant in West Virginia had contractors evacuated on Wednesday. Officials say contractors were evacuated, per their normal protocol, at the Blue Racer Midstream in Marshall County, located at 14786 Energy Highway in Proctor. A hot oil line ruptured inside the plant and created steam […]
WTOV 9
Two elderly people injured in fire in Wheeling
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Two elderly people were seriously injured during a morning house fire near Center Wheeling. The call came in around 7:20, and firefighters quickly responded, seeing flames and smoke emanating from the second floor at 2314 Eoff Street. They were able to douse it within 30...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Williamstown council talks community building project
WILLIAMSTOWN — Williamstown City Council invited local groups like the library, Fenton Art Glass, and the Senior Center to a special meeting to hear a progress report and talk about what comes next for the old Williamstown Elementary School. In February 2022, Mayor Paul Jordan received the deed to...
Expressway from Morgantown to Pittsburgh is expanding
The Mon/Fayette Expressway, which connects the Morgantown of West Virginia to just south of Pittsburgh, is expanding, the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission announced.
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Must-Try Pizza Shops in West Virginia
Pies & Pints has earned its keep, not to mention accolades from all quarters. Notably, these locals' hang is the best pizza in Fayetteville, and the food is a cut above the competition. In addition, Pies & Pints boasts a nifty bar with a few seats. Aside from the food, you can also order from a mobile menu. As a bonus, this quaint little restaurant is just a hop, skip, and jump away from the awe-inspiring New River Gorge National Park. So, if you want to take in the majesty of nature or enjoy a good ole' fashioned whiskey-fueled night out, Pies & Pints is a worthy addition to your list of dining requisites.
Ohio High School and Jr. High were on soft lockdown on Wednesday
An Ohio High School and Jr. High were on a soft lockdown Wednesday morning. Buckeye Local High School and the Jr. High said they were on a soft lockdown for about 30 minutes. The school said they had Toronto Police, Steubenville Police and Jefferson County Sheriff’s on the scene. Law enforcement did a sweep of […]
connect-bridgeport.com
Free Emergency Medical Technician Course Set to be Offered by WVU Extension from Jan. 26 to May 13
There is a shortage of emergency medical service providers in West Virginia and across the nation. To help combat this issue, West Virginia University Extension will offer a free emergency medical technician course, from January 26 through May 13. This EMT training course is taught by Doug McDonald, emergency care...
2 people saved in Wheeling house fire; House a total loss
Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Wheeling. Officials say the fire is at 2314 Eoff St. Two people were saved from the house fire by the Wheeling Fire Department. The fire out. Crews spent most of the morning putting out hot spots. Officials say the two people, a man and woman, […]
Op-Ed: West Virginia needs to be prepared to protect West Virginians
Last week, the Dominion Post in Morgantown inexplicably attacked my gubernatorial campaign announcement where I said the Governor of West Virginia needs to protect our citizens, our businesses, and our communities from rogue DC policies. I meant what I said. One would think Morgantown’s hometown newspaper might want a governor...
Columbiana Co. family deals with aftermath of losing home, pets in fire
A family lost almost everything -- including beloved pets -- in a fire just outside of Leetonia on Friday. Now, they're dealing with the aftermath.
voiceofmotown.com
Pennsylvania Linebacker Fakes Out WVU in Commitment
The recruiting trail is no stranger to some trickery. Some prospects find it necessary to call an audible last minute when committing to a school – sometimes even in their commitment announcement. Yesterday, WVU fell victim to one of these interesting and unusual tactics via a linebacker from Pennsylvania.
WTRF
Chieffalo resigns as Ohio County election coordinator, will work in Marshall County
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Ohio County will soon be losing a longtime, dedicated employee. Toni Chieffalo began her career back in April of 2001 as the Voter Registration Clerk. Next month, she will be stepping down from her current position as Election Coordinator. Chieffalo also serves as County...
