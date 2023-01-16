Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Automated passenger vehicles, semis to be tested on rural Ohio roadways
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Drivers may see more automated vehicles on rural roads in southeast and central Ohio, where smart vehicle technologies testing will occur. Most automated driving systems have been tested in urban areas. The rural testing will help companies learn about the technologies when vehicles navigate curves, hills and in and out of shaded areas, according to a news release from DriveOhio, the Ohio Department of Transportation’s initiative to support industry and academic research and testing of smart mobility.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood Magistrate
PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court on Jan. 12:. * Aerial Noelle Henderson, no address given, was arraigned on a charge of being a fugitive from justice from the Arkansas Board of Parole on a probation violation. She was held without bond. *...
WTRF
Historic piece of Belmont County property is about to change hands
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Dysart Woods, owned by Ohio University since the 1970s, will be purchased by the Captina Conservancy this summer. The forest, near Belmont, Ohio, covers more than 400 acres. Fifty acres of that is considered an “old growth forest,” meaning the trees have never been cut....
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Artisbridge announces local events
This week’s local activities as compiled by Artsbridge:. * All About Color, 10 a.m.-noon, Parkersburg Art Center. * Make Time For….Donor Thank You Cards, 10 a.m., Artsbridge. * Afterschool Teen Hangout! ages 12-19, 3-6 p.m., public library on Emerson Avenue. * Cool After Class Crafts, 3:30-5 p.m., Parkersburg...
West Virginia plant has contractors evacuated, Route 2 back open
UPDATE: Route 2 is back open in both directions. A local plant in West Virginia had contractors evacuated on Wednesday. Officials say contractors were evacuated, per their normal protocol, at the Blue Racer Midstream in Marshall County, located at 14786 Energy Highway in Proctor. A hot oil line ruptured inside the plant and created steam […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Pancake Days to raise funds for Marietta Kiwanis Club
MARIETTA — The Marietta Kiwanis Club will hold its 67th annual Pancake Days 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. Feb. 3 and 7 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Feb. 4 at the First Congregational Church, 318 Front St. Pancake Days is the club’s largest fundraiser, John Halliday, a co-chairman,...
WTRF
Infamous Wheeling Inn building is set to come down
WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF) It’s a building that’s been called everything from a nuisance to an eyesore to a danger. After more than a year of controversy, there’s a new chapter in the saga of the Wheeling Inn. The controversial hotel is going to be erased from...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Bob Newell to give violent crime talk at Wood County Public Library
PARKERSBURG — “An Evening with Bob Newell” will be presented at 6:30 p.m. today at the Parkersburg-Wood County Public Library on Emerson Avenue. Newell, a former police officer, police chief and mayor of Parkersburg, will discuss the history of violent crime in the Mid-Ohio Valley and his two books, “Violence in the Valley” and “…As I Walk Through the Valley of Meth…”
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Forshey to perform as Elvis at Grand Central Mall
VIENNA — The Artsbridge Winter Music Series will present Jim Forshey as Elvis sponsored by Community Bank for a one-hour show starting 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the Grand Central Mall. The series is located near the south foyer entrance closest to the new Boot Barn and Ross stores. While...
WTAP
Looking back at local crime in 2022 - A rundown
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - WTAP’s taking a peek beyond the headlines to find out what were the most prevalent crimes in our area in 2022. Washington County Sheriff Department’s Chief Deputy Warden and Wood County Sheriff Department’s Chief Deputy Deem reported what their offices saw. WTAP has...
WTAP
Buddy has found his new furever home
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Last week we told you the story of Buddy, the dog who’s been at Crazy Bone Pet Spa for months after his owner passed away while out of town. The pet spa has been taking care of the 7-year-old dog, and asked the community for help in finding him a new, permanent home.
WHIZ
Splatter and Shatter Opens at Colony Square Mall
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Colony Square Mall has a new business that fills a niche in consumers interests. The ribbon cutting took place at Splatter and Shatter. It’s a shop that sells enjoyment by providing new experiences. Business owners Amy Poulton and Linda Sowers talked about their new venture and what makes it unique.
WTAP
Unity Cafe hosts Grand Reopening
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - After several months of non-operation, Unity Cafe reopened its doors on January 16th. The cafe had been closed for several months after its previous owner had been called to return to military service. For the Grand Reopening, many area residents came to enjoy the cafe’s cozy atmosphere, dining options, and caffeinated drinks.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Vienna Police
VIENNA — The Vienna Police Department released the following reports Jan. 3:. * Danielle A. Dalton, of Belpre, was arrested on a charge of shoplifting. * Robert R. Bush, of Vienna, was arrested on a strangulation charge. Dec. 24. * Willard R. Laudermilt III, of Middleport, was arrested on...
WTAP
No new update on Gretchen Fleming case, contact police on any new information
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the search for Gretchen Fleming continuing, law enforcement is continuing to look for any new leads or information that can be available for this case. Gretchen Fleming was last seen at the My Way Lounge on December 3rd and a missing person’s report was filed...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia reports five new COVID deaths
CHARLESTON — A Ritchie County resident was among the five COVID-19 coronavirus deaths between Tuesday and Wednesday reported by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The state reported the deaths of an 84-year-old man from Ritchie County, a 90-year-old woman from Preston County, an 80-year-old woman...
WHIZ
Murgatroyd Wanted by ZPD
The Zanesville Police need the community’s assistance in locating a wanted suspect. Zanesville Police said Devin L.M. Murgatroyd is possibly armed and dangerous. He’s wanted on having a weapon under disability, aggravated menacing and domestic violence threats. He’s described as being 6’0, 190lbs with blonde hair and blue...
thepostathens.com
Keystone’s Mac Shack opens Athens location
With a line down Court Street, students cheered as the doors opened to the new late night dining spot in Athens. Athens is now home to a Keystone’s Mac Shack location, which held its grand opening Monday, at 14 S. Court St. The Athens location is an expansion of...
WTAP
Belpre man pleads guilty to fentanyl crime
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Belpre man has pleaded guilty Tuesday, January 17 to a fentanyl crime, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia. Timothy Edwin Payne Jr., 41, of Belpre, Ohio, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with...
Comments / 0