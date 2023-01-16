GILFORD, N.H. – A New Hampshire high school is mourning the death of a freshman who died in a skiing accident.Gilford High School principal Anthony Sperazzo said in a letter to the community that student Sydnie Quimby died during an accident at Gunstock Mountain Resort."This is a sad loss for our community. Students were informed of this loss during first block by their teacher. We are working diligently to support our students, staff, and families," Sperazzo wrote.Grief counseling resources are being made available to students.

