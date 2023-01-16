Read full article on original website
Haverhill High, Northern Essex Community College Move Forward with STEM Tech Academy
Haverhill High School and Northern Essex Community College are moving ahead with a new STEM Tech Career Academy aimed at preparing students for careers in manufacturing, healthcare and environmental and life sciences. As WHAV reported first last month, students participating will earn between 18-24 college credits before graduating high school....
L’Arche’s Matthews and City Council President Jordan Become Haverhill Bank Directors
Jennifer R. Matthews and Timothy J. Jordan, both known for their extensive community involvement and service, were recently elected to Haverhill Bank’s board of directors at the institution’s annual meeting. Matthews, of Methuen, serves as executive director of L’Arche Boston North. She has been involved 17 years with...
Haverhill Chamber Plans Leads Lunch First Wednesday of Each Month; Free to Members
The next Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce “Leads Lunch” takes place on the first of February. The program, which includes lunch, takes place on the first Wednesday of each month and is intended to help participants grow their professional network and increase business lead generation. The Leads Lunch...
Attendance, Staffing, Program Expansion to Take Center Spots in Haverhill School Spending Priorities
With school budget season fast approaching, members of the Haverhill School Committee last Thursday presented some of its ideas on top issues requiring attention in the upcoming year. Committee member Gail M. Sullivan outlined her top priority, saying in order for education to be effective students first have to attend...
Northern Essex Community College Knights Triumph Over Gateway Community College 98-76
The seventh ranked Northern Essex Community College men’s basketball team ran its win streak to 12 games Saturday afternoon, taking down Gateway Community College on the road by a 98-76 final. Luis Reynoso of Lawrence led the offensive effort as he recorded a triple-double with a game high 26...
Sworn in by Gov. Healey, Auditor DiZoglio Says Role is Deeper Than Analyzing State Money
Massachusetts’ new state Auditor Diana DiZoglio was formally sworn in by Gov. Maura Healey last night in Methuen, saying her new job is not just about scrutinizing state spending, but also making sure government is efficient, accountable and get things done. DiZoglio, who chose not to run for re-election...
Garcia-King First to Publicly Announce Candidacy for New Haverhill Ward Councilor Seat
The first contender for one of Haverhill’s new Ward-based City Council seats stepped forward Tuesday, saying she wants to participate in the city’s “wave of change.”. Carmen Garcia-King, of 433 Washington St., said she seeks election to Haverhill’s Ward 2, representing Mount Washington and a portion of downtown and Bradford along the Merrimack River. Garcia-King said overseeing construction of the new Dr. Albert B. Consentino School is one of her top priorities.
Business Access to Group Health Insurance Topic of Merrimack Valley Chamber Forum in Haverhill
“Group Health Insurance for Small Business” is the subject of a Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce breakfast forum next month. Representatives of Health Connector for Business and Benefit Advisors Group are scheduled to present information and answer questions Thursday, Feb. 16, from 8-9:15 a.m., at Maria’s Restaurant, 81 Essex St., in downtown Haverhill.
Haggar Becomes Methuen Deputy Police Chief; Ferreira, Moore and Sirois Also Receive Promotions
Randy Haggar was formally named deputy Methuen police chief while three others were promoted by Police Chief Scott J. McNamara. Haggar, who lives in Haverhill, is a 29-year veteran of the Methuen Police Department and previously served as interim police chief. Others promoted are Capt. Eric J. Ferreira, Lt. James Moore and Sgt. Chad Sirois. The announcement came Tuesday.
Daily Free Press
Los Angeles tenants gain ownership of all apartment complexes from Boston University
Boston University, who gained ownership of four apartment complexes in Los Angeles last year, agreed to sell the buildings to the Liberty Community Land Trust on Jan. 10, allowing residents to collectively own their homes. Over 130 residents live in the four buildings, located on Corbett Street and Clemson Street...
The best places to work in Boston
Check out which Bay State companies made the top 100 list by Glassdoor.
New Hampshire high school student dies in Gunstock Mountain ski accident
GILFORD, N.H. – A New Hampshire high school is mourning the death of a freshman who died in a skiing accident.Gilford High School principal Anthony Sperazzo said in a letter to the community that student Sydnie Quimby died during an accident at Gunstock Mountain Resort."This is a sad loss for our community. Students were informed of this loss during first block by their teacher. We are working diligently to support our students, staff, and families," Sperazzo wrote.Grief counseling resources are being made available to students.
NECN
Mayor Wu Performs at Symphony Hall as Part of Boston Children Chorus' MLK Concert
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu took part in several events on Monday to mark Martin Luther King, Jr. Day in the city, including a special performance with the Boston Children's Chorus at Symphony Hall. Wu played the piano as she performed alongside the BCC for their annual MLK Concert, which started...
Board Seeks Merrimac Resident to Represent Town on Whittier Tech School Committee
Merrimac candidates are being sought to fill an upcoming vacancy on the Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School Committee. Paul Tucker, who has represented Merrimac on the Committee since 1994, plans to retire at the end of his current term on April 1. The board member serves to represent the...
MakeIT Haverhill Plans Jan. 26 Job Fair; Seeks Employer Confirmation by Friday
MakeIT Haverhill is welcoming employers to participate in its free, monthly job fairs. The organization, which provides tables and chairs and bilingual assistance, has scheduled in-person job fairs for each month of 2023. The first one is Thursday, Jan. 26, between 4 and 6 p.m., at MakeIT Haverhill, 301 Washington St., Haverhill. Companies and organizations seeking to participate are asked to confirm their interests by Friday, Jan. 13.
Candidates for Plaistow, N.H., Offices May Begin Sign Up Jan. 25-Feb. 3
Candidates for Plaistow, N.H., town offices may register between Wednesday, Jan. 25, and Friday, Feb. 3. Positions include two seats each on the Board of Selectmen, Planning Board and Conflict of Interest Committee; one seat each on the board of trustees of the library and Trust Funds; Supervisor of the Voter Checklist; and various staggered terms on the Budget Committee.
Training for the trades: Local company aiming to prepare next generation of workers
Getting an electrician or plumber to make a house call these days is like winning the lottery. Experts expect the problem to get worse as today’s workers retire and fewer young people enter the trades. Local company Forge is attempting to turn the training model upside down in order...
This New Hampshire Pizza Place Voted One of the Best in Entire U.S.
When it comes to pizza, New Englanders know a lot. We have the North End in Boston for authenticity, and many transplants from the Mediterranean who've settled in small towns to create delicious, one-of-a-kind pizza experiences. When The Daily Meal recently released its list of the top pizza joints across...
Northern Essex Community College Plans ‘One and Done’ Spring Enrollment Wednesday
Northern Essex Community College plans a streamlined “One and Done” Express Registration Day Wednesday to enroll students for the spring semester. On Jan. 11, between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m., at the Ourania Behrakis Student Center on the Haverhill campus, the Office of Enrollment Services offers “One and Done” Express Registration Day.
Haverhill Police Dept. Welcomes Back Massachusetts Police Accreditation Commission
The Haverhill Police Department, which first won state accreditation in 2020, welcomes back the Massachusetts Police Accreditation Commission early next month. Police Chief Robert P. Pistone said in a statement that a team of assessors are expected to undertake a review between Tuesday, Feb. 7, and Thursday, Feb. 9, to examine various aspects of the Haverhill Police Department’s policies and procedures, operations and facilities. Verification the Department continues to meet the Commission’s standards is part of a voluntary process—a self-initiated evaluation process by which police departments strive to meet and maintain standards that have been established for the profession, by the profession.
