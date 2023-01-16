ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, MA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHAV

Garcia-King First to Publicly Announce Candidacy for New Haverhill Ward Councilor Seat

The first contender for one of Haverhill’s new Ward-based City Council seats stepped forward Tuesday, saying she wants to participate in the city’s “wave of change.”. Carmen Garcia-King, of 433 Washington St., said she seeks election to Haverhill’s Ward 2, representing Mount Washington and a portion of downtown and Bradford along the Merrimack River. Garcia-King said overseeing construction of the new Dr. Albert B. Consentino School is one of her top priorities.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Business Access to Group Health Insurance Topic of Merrimack Valley Chamber Forum in Haverhill

“Group Health Insurance for Small Business” is the subject of a Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce breakfast forum next month. Representatives of Health Connector for Business and Benefit Advisors Group are scheduled to present information and answer questions Thursday, Feb. 16, from 8-9:15 a.m., at Maria’s Restaurant, 81 Essex St., in downtown Haverhill.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Haggar Becomes Methuen Deputy Police Chief; Ferreira, Moore and Sirois Also Receive Promotions

Randy Haggar was formally named deputy Methuen police chief while three others were promoted by Police Chief Scott J. McNamara. Haggar, who lives in Haverhill, is a 29-year veteran of the Methuen Police Department and previously served as interim police chief. Others promoted are Capt. Eric J. Ferreira, Lt. James Moore and Sgt. Chad Sirois. The announcement came Tuesday.
METHUEN, MA
CBS Boston

New Hampshire high school student dies in Gunstock Mountain ski accident

GILFORD, N.H. – A New Hampshire high school is mourning the death of a freshman who died in a skiing accident.Gilford High School principal Anthony Sperazzo said in a letter to the community that student Sydnie Quimby died during an accident at Gunstock Mountain Resort."This is a sad loss for our community. Students were informed of this loss during first block by their teacher. We are working diligently to support our students, staff, and families," Sperazzo wrote.Grief counseling resources are being made available to students.
GILFORD, NH
WHAV

MakeIT Haverhill Plans Jan. 26 Job Fair; Seeks Employer Confirmation by Friday

MakeIT Haverhill is welcoming employers to participate in its free, monthly job fairs. The organization, which provides tables and chairs and bilingual assistance, has scheduled in-person job fairs for each month of 2023. The first one is Thursday, Jan. 26, between 4 and 6 p.m., at MakeIT Haverhill, 301 Washington St., Haverhill. Companies and organizations seeking to participate are asked to confirm their interests by Friday, Jan. 13.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Candidates for Plaistow, N.H., Offices May Begin Sign Up Jan. 25-Feb. 3

Candidates for Plaistow, N.H., town offices may register between Wednesday, Jan. 25, and Friday, Feb. 3. Positions include two seats each on the Board of Selectmen, Planning Board and Conflict of Interest Committee; one seat each on the board of trustees of the library and Trust Funds; Supervisor of the Voter Checklist; and various staggered terms on the Budget Committee.
PLAISTOW, NH
WHAV

Haverhill Police Dept. Welcomes Back Massachusetts Police Accreditation Commission

The Haverhill Police Department, which first won state accreditation in 2020, welcomes back the Massachusetts Police Accreditation Commission early next month. Police Chief Robert P. Pistone said in a statement that a team of assessors are expected to undertake a review between Tuesday, Feb. 7, and Thursday, Feb. 9, to examine various aspects of the Haverhill Police Department’s policies and procedures, operations and facilities. Verification the Department continues to meet the Commission’s standards is part of a voluntary process—a self-initiated evaluation process by which police departments strive to meet and maintain standards that have been established for the profession, by the profession.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

WHAV

Haverhill, MA
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

97.9 WHAV FM—on-air, online, over cable television and in social media—is the only Haverhill-based news source. The nonprofit, public news organization provides more local news, more news that matter and more often than all other sources combined.

 https://www.whav.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy