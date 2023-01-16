ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia House Education Committee considers teacher assistant bill

CHARLESTON — A bill championed last year by House Speaker Roger Hanshaw to provide teachers in early elementary school grades with assistants received good grades from the House Education Committee Wednesday. Committee members recommended House Bill 2003, providing childhood assistant teachers in elementary schools, for passage. The bill heads...
West Virginia Senate Judiciary Committee considers campus carry bill

CHARLESTON — An unsuccessful bill that caused infighting among Republican lawmakers four years ago to allow college students to carry concealed weapons on campus is back, this time being considered by the West Virginia Senate. The Senate Judiciary Committee recommended Senate Bill 10, the Campus Self Defense Act, for...
WVU-P Board of Governors discuss president search

PARKERSBURG — The next president of West Virginia University at Parkersburg will be someone who will want the job for the next 99 years and beyond, said one of the consultants who will be looking at applicants for the position. Jerry C. Hunter Jr., of Academic Search of Washington...
