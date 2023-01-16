Read full article on original website
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia House Education Committee considers teacher assistant bill
CHARLESTON — A bill championed last year by House Speaker Roger Hanshaw to provide teachers in early elementary school grades with assistants received good grades from the House Education Committee Wednesday. Committee members recommended House Bill 2003, providing childhood assistant teachers in elementary schools, for passage. The bill heads...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia Senate Judiciary Committee considers campus carry bill
CHARLESTON — An unsuccessful bill that caused infighting among Republican lawmakers four years ago to allow college students to carry concealed weapons on campus is back, this time being considered by the West Virginia Senate. The Senate Judiciary Committee recommended Senate Bill 10, the Campus Self Defense Act, for...
Justifying attack on Social Security, House Republican claims people "want to work longer"
Rep. Rick Allen, R-Ga., leaves the House Republicans caucus meeting in the Capitol on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
WVU-P Board of Governors discuss president search
PARKERSBURG — The next president of West Virginia University at Parkersburg will be someone who will want the job for the next 99 years and beyond, said one of the consultants who will be looking at applicants for the position. Jerry C. Hunter Jr., of Academic Search of Washington...
