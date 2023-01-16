ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inglewood, CA

TRESE JONES
3d ago

I hope they get what they deserve. I myself almost died there during my child birth because they did not listen and care enough to truly help me. I woke up in icu unresponsive and family told i wasn't going to make it 2 weeks later I was ok.. If they take the time out to listen and respond these thing would not happen to us.

Cristal Bailey
2d ago

Once Again Medical Neglect of our Mother's our people! Another Beautiful Goddess ! It will never stop! Be your own Advocate LEAVE ! SEEK HELP ELSEWHERE! patients call 911 in the hospital all the time about neglect of care!!! SPEAK UP WITHOUT DELAY!!! do not take chances with your life or your families 🙏🏽🙏🏽GOD DIVINE✨

Angel Wilson
2d ago

That hospital is not a good place to have a baby I have my son there and I had a medical issue after I left and had to go back to the hospital just a few days after I had my son for them to help me. this place is horrible I would not recommend having a baby here and this was 2018 for me......praying for the whole family most of all the baby😔🙏🙏🙏

