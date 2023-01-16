Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Targeted by Anti-gay Extremists, Craig Lowe Became Gainesville’s First Openly Gay Mayor.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
The University of Florida Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Suspect Wanted for Food Theft on UF Property Id’d from YouTube Video.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From GainesvilleTed RiversGainesville, FL
Michigan pair charged with stealing $10,000 in Walmart "cash card" scamAlachua ChronicleGainesville, FL
Related
mainstreetdailynews.com
Former Gainesville mayor loses battle with cancer
Former Gainesville Mayor Jim Painter lost his fight with cancer and died on Thursday. Painter, 71, served on the city commission from 1990-93 and as mayor from 1993-96. The city of Gainesville posted the following on its Facebook page:. “We are saddened to have lost another valued leader and friend....
WCJB
“Jim was a force”: Gainesville leaders react to the death of former Mayor Jim Painter
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents are saying goodbye to a former Gainesville leader for the second time in one week. Former Mayor Jim Painter died at 71 after a battle with cancer. Days ago, city officials announced the death of former Mayor Craig Lowe. “There was very little that went...
WCJB
Colleagues react to sudden death of former Gainesville Mayor Craig Lowe
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Former Gainesville Mayor, Craig Lowe, was found dead in his home Saturday morning. The cause of his death is not yet known. He was the first District 4 Commissioner on the Gainesville City Commission from 2003-10, before stepping up and becoming Mayor from 2010-13. “A caring,...
WCJB
Lake City Grapples With Columbia County Over Community Center
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Lake City’s largest employer will remain in the city after a dispute over leasing terms has been averted. A dispute over leasing terms over another property in Lake City has officials deciding if the continued cost of ownership is even worth it. Lake City’s largest employer,...
WCJB
Ocala elementary school sends out permission slip to learn Black National Anthem
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Some Marion County parents are outraged after getting a permission slip that would allow their child to learn the Black National Anthem in music class. According to Marion County School Board member, Eric Cummings, students have been learning and singing the Black National Anthem for years, but it wasn’t until this year that they need a signed permission slip.
WCJB
Gainesville City Commission meets to discuss pay raise approved by previous commission
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville city commissioners will hold a meeting to discuss the pay raise approved by the previous city commission on Thursday. In a four to one vote, the previous Gainesville Commission decided to almost double the commissioners salaries. In a letter to the mayor and other commissioners,...
alachuachronicle.com
Motorist advisory for southern Alachua County
MICANOPY, Fla. – There is currently a 216-acre prescribed burn north of Micanopy, FL off US Highway 441 near Savannah Blvd, in Alachua County. This may affect travel on US Highway 441 and Interstate 75 due to possible smoke on the roadways throughout the night and into the morning hours. Motorists are urged to use caution when traveling in the area as visibility may deteriorate quickly, especially during the nighttime and early morning hours. Motorists are reminded to reduce their speed and utilize low-beam headlights in order to adapt to changing weather conditions.
WCJB
New city manager may come to Hawthorne
HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Hawthorne may get a new city manager next week. The city commission has scheduled a meeting for next Tuesday to interview four finalists for the job. They include current interim manager John Martin as well as former Pahokee City Manager Chandler Williamson, Ashley...
WCJB
Charges dropped against Alachua man arrested during GOP fundraiser
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - Prosecutors have dropped the charges against a man who protested during a republican fundraising event in the city of Alachua. Chris Rose, 33, was originally arrested on a trespassing charge after he protested a gun ban at the Alachua County Republican Party’s Black Tie and Blue Jeans dinner held on October 20th.
WCJB
“What’s up” with WIND-FM 1/19
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We talk Buc-ee’s beaver nuggets and the hopes of the store coming to Ocala. Here’s what you missed when we caught up with Wind-FM!
WCJB
2023 Miss Gainesville crowned for Miss Florida scholarship competition
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A new Miss Gainesville has been crowned at this years Miss Florida scholarship competition. Alexandra de Roos, 19, was chosen out of 16 candidates to represent the city. She was crowned at Lincoln Middle School on Saturday. Casana Fink, who won the title of Miss Gainesville...
WCJB
Buc-ee’s could come to Ocala area if approved by Marion County Commissioners
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - It appears nationwide travel store chain Buc-ee’s is making Ocala its next stop, however, the final decision will come down to the Marion County Commission. Commissioners tabled a decision on Tuesday on approving a zoning change for 33 acres on what is now the Baldwin...
WCJB
No decision made on how abandoned Williston Middle School will be used
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Williston residents lined up out the door to ask questions about how the abandoned middle schools property should be used. In the proposal, the abandoned Williston Middle School property would be used for a drug rehabilitation center. The county currently owns the property and wants to...
WCJB
Santa Fe College announces 2023 Women of Distinction honorees
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Santa Fe College is getting ready to celebrate Women’s History Month by recognizing four women as their 2023 Women of Distinction. The Women of Distinction honor is given to women who do outstanding work in their community, contributing to the arts, business, education, government, and other philanthropic ventures.
WCJB
Man accused of defrauding a real-estate company and its tenants
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man accused of defrauding a real estate company and its tenants. They have a warrant for the arrest of Brian Mullis, 35, after they say Mullis filed false documents under the real estate company’s name and sent letters attempting to defraud tenants by claiming he was their new landlord.
Independent Florida Alligator
‘African Americans In Gainesville’ exhibit showcases local Black history
People filtered in and out of the A. Quinn Jones Museum and Cultural Center, crowding around a handful of text displays making up its new exhibit. While modest in physical scale, the museum aims to offer a comprehensive picture of minority culture in Alachua County, from its people to the buildings they lived in.
WCJB
Williston holds town hall to discuss plans for abandoned middle school
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County and Williston city officials are discussing a plan to use the land on which abandoned Williston Middle School sits. The City of Williston hosted a town hall meeting Tuesday to allow the community to give input about what they would like to see done with the land.
WCJB
Horse Capital TV highlights Wordley Martin
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Wordley Martin was formed by two top level Grand Prix riders. On the weeks Horse Capital TV, learn what this organization does.
WCJB
Land deals in Marion County, Osceola County could aid Florida Wildlife Corridor
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet on Tuesday approved $17.8 million in land-conservation deals that include protecting two properties that are part of an envisioned wildlife corridor stretching from the Keys to the Panhandle. With support growing for the corridor, which is expected to cost...
WCJB
Car crashes into school bus carrying students in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - No students were hurt in a crash involving a school bus in Marion County on Wednesday morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, a Marion County Public Schools bus was carrying 25 children on Southwest 55th Avenue around 7:45 a.m. At a driveway, a car made a wide turn, crossed into the bus lane, and collided with the bus.
Comments / 0