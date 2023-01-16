Read full article on original website
Related
WCJB
Three arrested in connection to attempted murder in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police Department officers have arrested three people in connection to the attempted murder of an individual over the weekend in what officers call a “domestic-related shooting.”. According to the police department, Kanariya Pinellas, 17, and Kemariyon Foster, 20, Deonsha Brown, 20, were arrested in...
alachuachronicle.com
ASO investigating Majestic Oaks shooting on Sunday evening
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ASO) is investigating a shooting that took place at about 6:28 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, in the 5800 block of SW 20th Avenue (Majestic Oaks), as the victim was leaving the complex. The victim was hit by glass and shrapnel after a bullet hit his car; his injuries are reported to be minor.
ocala-news.com
Ocala man accused of punching, choking woman after argument turns physical
A 39-year-old Ocala man was arrested after a woman accused him of punching and choking her during an argument that became physical. On Tuesday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a local residence in reference to a domestic battery incident. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the female victim who advised that she had gotten into a physical altercation with Matthew Lucas Sellers.
WCJB
“They were trying to protect one of their own”: Three people arrested for a shooting in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala Police Department was called out to SW 1st Street for a domestic shooting. They said that just before shots were fired a 29-year-old victim was standing outside of a home when a black Ford Fusion drove by. “The saying goes people kill people gun...
WCJB
Car crashes into school bus carrying students in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - No students were hurt in a crash involving a school bus in Marion County on Wednesday morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, a Marion County Public Schools bus was carrying 25 children on Southwest 55th Avenue around 7:45 a.m. At a driveway, a car made a wide turn, crossed into the bus lane, and collided with the bus.
WCJB
‘That’s pretty scary’: Residents are horrified after finding out a man was accused of raping a woman outside downtown Gainesville bar
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Gainesville police officers arrested 36-year-old Andrew Myers after he was accused of raping a woman in his van 200 feet away from where he met her. According to the report, early Tuesday morning, Myers offered the woman a drink at Lillian’s on SE 1st St. before taking her to his van.
WCJB
‘He was our baby brother and we want justice’: GPD officers identify victim from fatal hit-and-run
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police identified the cyclist from a fatal hit-and-run that happened near southwest archer road last Tuesday. They said the man is 37-year-old Bruce Raynor. The victim’s sisters said they’re left with heavy hearts. “I’m just devasted that somebody would do that,” shared Bruce’s...
alachuachronicle.com
Motorist advisory for southern Alachua County
MICANOPY, Fla. – There is currently a 216-acre prescribed burn north of Micanopy, FL off US Highway 441 near Savannah Blvd, in Alachua County. This may affect travel on US Highway 441 and Interstate 75 due to possible smoke on the roadways throughout the night and into the morning hours. Motorists are urged to use caution when traveling in the area as visibility may deteriorate quickly, especially during the nighttime and early morning hours. Motorists are reminded to reduce their speed and utilize low-beam headlights in order to adapt to changing weather conditions.
WCJB
Lawtey man arrested after SWAT team searches home
LAWTEY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Lawtey was arrested after deputies conducted a search and say they found drugs and weapons in his home. Bradford County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Houston Fender, 31, on drug possession charges with the intent to sell. Deputies teamed up with their drug task...
Florida Woman Arrested After Forming Relationship With Inmate At Her Employer, The Jail
A Florida woman was arrested on Friday for disclosing information and introducing contraband into her place of work, the jail. According to Baker County Sheriff’s Office, a civilian employee of the Baker County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) was arrested as a result of an ongoing criminal
Two people fatally shot in Gainesville, killer is still on the loose
The manhunt continues for the killer who left two people to die in Gainesville. The victims a 16 year old boy and a man named Antonio Delgado were found shot at a home in northwest Gainesville
Clay County man arrested after barricading himself inside his vehicle, Sheriff’s Office says
MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — On Wednesday, Jan. 18, The Clay County Sheriff’s Office arrested 37-year-old Nathan Taylor after he created a barricade situation. Deputies arrived at the home of Taylor on Guava Court in Middleburg after a 911 call was placed from the man’s family. They heard a gunshot outside of the house after Taylor left because of a family disturbance.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Deputies detain suspects in Majestic Oaks shooting
Law enforcement officials Monday detained five individuals suspected of involvement in a shooting that transpired Sunday evening in Gainesville and injured at least one person. The victim sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was treated at an area hospital, said Lt. J.P. Hood of the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO)....
ocala-news.com
Three women wanted for theft at Winn-Dixie liquor store
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help to identify three women who are wanted in connection with a theft at a local liquor store. According to MCSO, the three female suspects (pictured below) traveled together to the Winn-Dixie liquor store located in the 15900 block of E Highway 40 in Silver Springs.
WCJB
Man accused of defrauding a real-estate company and its tenants
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man accused of defrauding a real estate company and its tenants. They have a warrant for the arrest of Brian Mullis, 35, after they say Mullis filed false documents under the real estate company’s name and sent letters attempting to defraud tenants by claiming he was their new landlord.
WCJB
Charges dropped against Alachua man arrested during GOP fundraiser
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - Prosecutors have dropped the charges against a man who protested during a republican fundraising event in the city of Alachua. Chris Rose, 33, was originally arrested on a trespassing charge after he protested a gun ban at the Alachua County Republican Party’s Black Tie and Blue Jeans dinner held on October 20th.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Bicyclist dies from hit-and-run injuries
A 69-year-old Gainesville man died over the weekend after he was hit while riding his bike on Friday evening. According to a Gainesville Police Department (GPD) email, the man died from his injuries sustained around 10:30 p.m. during a hit-and-run in the 400 block of SE 9th Street. The man...
Citrus County Chronicle
Suspicious driving leads to drug charges and arrest of Crystal River man
Suspicious driving during the early morning of Jan. 7 led to the arrest of a Crystal River man now facing multiple drug charges, including trafficking in fentanyl. He was also issued a traffic citation for failing to stop at a stop sign. The arresting Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy reported...
villages-news.com
Bond set for two women arrested in shooting near Village of Marsh Bend
Bond has been set for two women arrested in a shooting near the Village of Marsh Bend. Gracie Madison Lemke, 20, and Lauren Paige Locher, also 20, were arrested Saturday along with 24-year-old Joshua Aaron Timmons. The three Wildwood residents are facing charges in the robbery and shooting of a man on County Road 510 in Adamsville, which is located on the back side of the Village of Marsh Bend. The man had been shot in the back and was transported to a hospital in Ocala. He was said to be in stable condition.
villages-news.com
Woman ordered into anger management after attack in McDonald’s drive-thru
A Lady Lake woman has been ordered into anger management after an attack on a fellow customer in the drive-thru lane at a McDonald’s restaurant. Sheila Dianne Ferguson, 53, was sentenced this past week in Lake County Court after the July 9, 2021 attack at the fast-food restaurant in Leesburg.
Comments / 0