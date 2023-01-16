ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua County, FL

WCJB

Three arrested in connection to attempted murder in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police Department officers have arrested three people in connection to the attempted murder of an individual over the weekend in what officers call a “domestic-related shooting.”. According to the police department, Kanariya Pinellas, 17, and Kemariyon Foster, 20, Deonsha Brown, 20, were arrested in...
OCALA, FL
alachuachronicle.com

ASO investigating Majestic Oaks shooting on Sunday evening

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ASO) is investigating a shooting that took place at about 6:28 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, in the 5800 block of SW 20th Avenue (Majestic Oaks), as the victim was leaving the complex. The victim was hit by glass and shrapnel after a bullet hit his car; his injuries are reported to be minor.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala man accused of punching, choking woman after argument turns physical

A 39-year-old Ocala man was arrested after a woman accused him of punching and choking her during an argument that became physical. On Tuesday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a local residence in reference to a domestic battery incident. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the female victim who advised that she had gotten into a physical altercation with Matthew Lucas Sellers.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Car crashes into school bus carrying students in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - No students were hurt in a crash involving a school bus in Marion County on Wednesday morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, a Marion County Public Schools bus was carrying 25 children on Southwest 55th Avenue around 7:45 a.m. At a driveway, a car made a wide turn, crossed into the bus lane, and collided with the bus.
OCALA, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Motorist advisory for southern Alachua County

MICANOPY, Fla. – There is currently a 216-acre prescribed burn north of Micanopy, FL off US Highway 441 near Savannah Blvd, in Alachua County. This may affect travel on US Highway 441 and Interstate 75 due to possible smoke on the roadways throughout the night and into the morning hours. Motorists are urged to use caution when traveling in the area as visibility may deteriorate quickly, especially during the nighttime and early morning hours. Motorists are reminded to reduce their speed and utilize low-beam headlights in order to adapt to changing weather conditions.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Lawtey man arrested after SWAT team searches home

LAWTEY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Lawtey was arrested after deputies conducted a search and say they found drugs and weapons in his home. Bradford County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Houston Fender, 31, on drug possession charges with the intent to sell. Deputies teamed up with their drug task...
LAWTEY, FL
Action News Jax

Clay County man arrested after barricading himself inside his vehicle, Sheriff’s Office says

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — On Wednesday, Jan. 18, The Clay County Sheriff’s Office arrested 37-year-old Nathan Taylor after he created a barricade situation. Deputies arrived at the home of Taylor on Guava Court in Middleburg after a 911 call was placed from the man’s family. They heard a gunshot outside of the house after Taylor left because of a family disturbance.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Deputies detain suspects in Majestic Oaks shooting

Law enforcement officials Monday detained five individuals suspected of involvement in a shooting that transpired Sunday evening in Gainesville and injured at least one person. The victim sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was treated at an area hospital, said Lt. J.P. Hood of the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO)....
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Three women wanted for theft at Winn-Dixie liquor store

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help to identify three women who are wanted in connection with a theft at a local liquor store. According to MCSO, the three female suspects (pictured below) traveled together to the Winn-Dixie liquor store located in the 15900 block of E Highway 40 in Silver Springs.
SILVER SPRINGS, FL
WCJB

Man accused of defrauding a real-estate company and its tenants

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man accused of defrauding a real estate company and its tenants. They have a warrant for the arrest of Brian Mullis, 35, after they say Mullis filed false documents under the real estate company’s name and sent letters attempting to defraud tenants by claiming he was their new landlord.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Charges dropped against Alachua man arrested during GOP fundraiser

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - Prosecutors have dropped the charges against a man who protested during a republican fundraising event in the city of Alachua. Chris Rose, 33, was originally arrested on a trespassing charge after he protested a gun ban at the Alachua County Republican Party’s Black Tie and Blue Jeans dinner held on October 20th.
ALACHUA, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Bicyclist dies from hit-and-run injuries

A 69-year-old Gainesville man died over the weekend after he was hit while riding his bike on Friday evening. According to a Gainesville Police Department (GPD) email, the man died from his injuries sustained around 10:30 p.m. during a hit-and-run in the 400 block of SE 9th Street. The man...
GAINESVILLE, FL
villages-news.com

Bond set for two women arrested in shooting near Village of Marsh Bend

Bond has been set for two women arrested in a shooting near the Village of Marsh Bend. Gracie Madison Lemke, 20, and Lauren Paige Locher, also 20, were arrested Saturday along with 24-year-old Joshua Aaron Timmons. The three Wildwood residents are facing charges in the robbery and shooting of a man on County Road 510 in Adamsville, which is located on the back side of the Village of Marsh Bend. The man had been shot in the back and was transported to a hospital in Ocala. He was said to be in stable condition.
WILDWOOD, FL

