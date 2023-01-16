Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Cheesy" local restaurant opening new location in OhioKristen WaltersAthens, OH
A month ago, a 27-year-old woman left a restaurant with an older man. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Gretchen?Fatim HemrajParkersburg, WV
4 Amazing Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Deli Serves some of the Best Bagels in all of OhioTravel MavenAthens, OH
Related
West Virginia plant has contractors evacuated, Route 2 back open
UPDATE: Route 2 is back open in both directions. A local plant in West Virginia had contractors evacuated on Wednesday. Officials say contractors were evacuated, per their normal protocol, at the Blue Racer Midstream in Marshall County, located at 14786 Energy Highway in Proctor. A hot oil line ruptured inside the plant and created steam […]
WSAZ
Masks to be required again at some area hospitals
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Mountain Health Network will be temporarily requiring masks again at most of its facilities due to high spread of COVID-19, according to a news release issued Wednesday by the company. The masking guidance will apply to Cabell Huntington Hospital, St. Mary’s Medical Center, HIMG and other...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia reports five new COVID deaths
CHARLESTON — A Ritchie County resident was among the five COVID-19 coronavirus deaths between Tuesday and Wednesday reported by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The state reported the deaths of an 84-year-old man from Ritchie County, a 90-year-old woman from Preston County, an 80-year-old woman...
WTAP
No new update on Gretchen Fleming case, contact police on any new information
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the search for Gretchen Fleming continuing, law enforcement is continuing to look for any new leads or information that can be available for this case. Gretchen Fleming was last seen at the My Way Lounge on December 3rd and a missing person’s report was filed...
WTRF
Historic piece of Belmont County property is about to change hands
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Dysart Woods, owned by Ohio University since the 1970s, will be purchased by the Captina Conservancy this summer. The forest, near Belmont, Ohio, covers more than 400 acres. Fifty acres of that is considered an “old growth forest,” meaning the trees have never been cut....
West Virginia firefighter dies, mother passes next day
LEON, WV (WOWK) — Communities in Mason and Putnam counties are grieving after a longtime resident and hero passed away, and then his mother died the very next day. Darren Lee “Tank” Priddy, 57, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, after battling a “short illness,” according to his obituary. Priddy graduated from Buffalo High […]
WTAP
One arrested following chase in Jackson, Wood counties
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - One person was arrested Tuesday afternoon following a pursuit with police beginning in Jackson County and ending in Wood County. According to Jackson County 911 officials, around 12:21 p.m., a chase began at the 146.5-mile marker on I-77 Northbound in Jackson County. A deputy attempted a...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Jackson Co. school aide arrested for inappropriate behavior with children
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — A school aide has been arrested in Wellston, accused of inappropriate behavior with children. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. An area school aide has been arrested after allegations surfaced that he requested, shared, and viewed nude photographs with multiple youths, while employed at Christian Life Academy in Jackson.
connect-bridgeport.com
One Dead as Result of Recent Collision on Route 50
According to WBOY, one person died following a vehicle collision along Route 50 in Doddridge County Thursday evening. The incident involved a tractor trailer and a car. According to the Smithburg Volunteer Fire Department, one person was killed in the collision, while a second person was transported from the scene.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Bob Newell to give violent crime talk at Wood County Public Library
PARKERSBURG — “An Evening with Bob Newell” will be presented at 6:30 p.m. today at the Parkersburg-Wood County Public Library on Emerson Avenue. Newell, a former police officer, police chief and mayor of Parkersburg, will discuss the history of violent crime in the Mid-Ohio Valley and his two books, “Violence in the Valley” and “…As I Walk Through the Valley of Meth…”
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
New Boy Scout troops on the way to the Mid-Ohio Valley
PARKERSBURG — Boy Scouts of America membership in the Kootaga District hasn’t quite matched the increases seen nationwide and throughout the Buckskin Council, but three new troops are in various stages of development locally and officials hope more are on the way. “Honestly, our goal is to have...
Driver taken to hospital after going off West Virginia interstate, crashing into creek
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A driver was taken to the hospital after going off the interstate and crashing into a creek in the Sissonville area, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) said. The crash happened Friday around 11:20 p.m., just off Interstate 77 near the 100 block of Allens Fork Road, according to Sissonville […]
WTAP
Belpre man pleads guilty to fentanyl crime
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Belpre man has pleaded guilty Tuesday, January 17 to a fentanyl crime, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia. Timothy Edwin Payne Jr., 41, of Belpre, Ohio, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Suspect flees on foot, deputies call for backup in Hocking Co.
LAURELVILLE, Ohio — Deputies in Hocking County called for backup after a suspect fled on foot during a traffic stop. It happened in Laurelville shortly after noon today. According to initial reports, the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office had stopped an individual and the driver refused to exit the vehicle. The suspect then jumped out of the car and fled on foot toward the fire department, prompting deputies to request assistance from the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Artisbridge announces local events
This week’s local activities as compiled by Artsbridge:. * All About Color, 10 a.m.-noon, Parkersburg Art Center. * Make Time For….Donor Thank You Cards, 10 a.m., Artsbridge. * Afterschool Teen Hangout! ages 12-19, 3-6 p.m., public library on Emerson Avenue. * Cool After Class Crafts, 3:30-5 p.m., Parkersburg...
California man arrested in West Virginia high-speed chase
UPDATE: (10:50 a.m. Jan 18, 2023)– The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has identified the driver in a high-speed chase that took place on Tuesday afternoon. The incident began when the driver, identified as Andrew Nathaniel Lewis of Berkley, CA, was pulled over by a JCSO deputy for a traffic violation, according to the sheriff’s office. […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County Democrats schedule Zoom meeting
PARKERSBURG — The Wood County Democratic Executive committee will meet via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2. The meeting is open to the public. For Democrats who would like to attend, email contact@wcwvdems.com or call 304 236-1100 for information on how to join the meeting.
WSAZ
McDonald’s customer stabbed in restroom; employee arrested
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - More details have been released about a stabbing that happened Tuesday evening during a robbery at a McDonald’s in Elkview that sent one man to the hospital and ended with another man’s arrest. Richard W. Thornton, 31, of Elkview, faces first-degree robbery with...
WTAP
Update: Driver in Friday’s fatal head-on crash identified
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Local woman, Ilene Viers, has died following a head-on collision on Division Street Friday afternoon. Viers was 83-years old and from Washington, West Virginia. According to Wood County Sheriff Rick Woodyard, the wreck was between a tractor-trailer and an SUV just after 1 P.M. on Friday.
Comments / 1