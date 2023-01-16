ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkersburg, WV

WSAZ

Masks to be required again at some area hospitals

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Mountain Health Network will be temporarily requiring masks again at most of its facilities due to high spread of COVID-19, according to a news release issued Wednesday by the company. The masking guidance will apply to Cabell Huntington Hospital, St. Mary’s Medical Center, HIMG and other...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia reports five new COVID deaths

CHARLESTON — A Ritchie County resident was among the five COVID-19 coronavirus deaths between Tuesday and Wednesday reported by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The state reported the deaths of an 84-year-old man from Ritchie County, a 90-year-old woman from Preston County, an 80-year-old woman...
RITCHIE COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia firefighter dies, mother passes next day

LEON, WV (WOWK) — Communities in Mason and Putnam counties are grieving after a longtime resident and hero passed away, and then his mother died the very next day. Darren Lee “Tank” Priddy, 57, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, after battling a “short illness,” according to his obituary. Priddy graduated from Buffalo High […]
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WTAP

One arrested following chase in Jackson, Wood counties

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - One person was arrested Tuesday afternoon following a pursuit with police beginning in Jackson County and ending in Wood County. According to Jackson County 911 officials, around 12:21 p.m., a chase began at the 146.5-mile marker on I-77 Northbound in Jackson County. A deputy attempted a...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Jackson Co. school aide arrested for inappropriate behavior with children

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — A school aide has been arrested in Wellston, accused of inappropriate behavior with children. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. An area school aide has been arrested after allegations surfaced that he requested, shared, and viewed nude photographs with multiple youths, while employed at Christian Life Academy in Jackson.
WELLSTON, OH
connect-bridgeport.com

One Dead as Result of Recent Collision on Route 50

According to WBOY, one person died following a vehicle collision along Route 50 in Doddridge County Thursday evening. The incident involved a tractor trailer and a car. According to the Smithburg Volunteer Fire Department, one person was killed in the collision, while a second person was transported from the scene.
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Bob Newell to give violent crime talk at Wood County Public Library

PARKERSBURG — “An Evening with Bob Newell” will be presented at 6:30 p.m. today at the Parkersburg-Wood County Public Library on Emerson Avenue. Newell, a former police officer, police chief and mayor of Parkersburg, will discuss the history of violent crime in the Mid-Ohio Valley and his two books, “Violence in the Valley” and “…As I Walk Through the Valley of Meth…”
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

New Boy Scout troops on the way to the Mid-Ohio Valley

PARKERSBURG — Boy Scouts of America membership in the Kootaga District hasn’t quite matched the increases seen nationwide and throughout the Buckskin Council, but three new troops are in various stages of development locally and officials hope more are on the way. “Honestly, our goal is to have...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Belpre man pleads guilty to fentanyl crime

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Belpre man has pleaded guilty Tuesday, January 17 to a fentanyl crime, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia. Timothy Edwin Payne Jr., 41, of Belpre, Ohio, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with...
BELPRE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Suspect flees on foot, deputies call for backup in Hocking Co.

LAURELVILLE, Ohio — Deputies in Hocking County called for backup after a suspect fled on foot during a traffic stop. It happened in Laurelville shortly after noon today. According to initial reports, the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office had stopped an individual and the driver refused to exit the vehicle. The suspect then jumped out of the car and fled on foot toward the fire department, prompting deputies to request assistance from the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office.
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Artisbridge announces local events

This week’s local activities as compiled by Artsbridge:. * All About Color, 10 a.m.-noon, Parkersburg Art Center. * Make Time For….Donor Thank You Cards, 10 a.m., Artsbridge. * Afterschool Teen Hangout! ages 12-19, 3-6 p.m., public library on Emerson Avenue. * Cool After Class Crafts, 3:30-5 p.m., Parkersburg...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WOWK 13 News

California man arrested in West Virginia high-speed chase

UPDATE: (10:50 a.m. Jan 18, 2023)– The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has identified the driver in a high-speed chase that took place on Tuesday afternoon. The incident began when the driver, identified as Andrew Nathaniel Lewis of Berkley, CA, was pulled over by a JCSO deputy for a traffic violation, according to the sheriff’s office. […]
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood County Democrats schedule Zoom meeting

PARKERSBURG — The Wood County Democratic Executive committee will meet via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2. The meeting is open to the public. For Democrats who would like to attend, email contact@wcwvdems.com or call 304 236-1100 for information on how to join the meeting.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

McDonald’s customer stabbed in restroom; employee arrested

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - More details have been released about a stabbing that happened Tuesday evening during a robbery at a McDonald’s in Elkview that sent one man to the hospital and ended with another man’s arrest. Richard W. Thornton, 31, of Elkview, faces first-degree robbery with...
ELKVIEW, WV
WTAP

Update: Driver in Friday’s fatal head-on crash identified

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Local woman, Ilene Viers, has died following a head-on collision on Division Street Friday afternoon. Viers was 83-years old and from Washington, West Virginia. According to Wood County Sheriff Rick Woodyard, the wreck was between a tractor-trailer and an SUV just after 1 P.M. on Friday.
PARKERSBURG, WV

