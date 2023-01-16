ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Devils take on the Kraken after shootout victory

New Jersey Devils (29-12-3, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (26-13-4, second in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken host the New Jersey Devils after the Devils beat the San Jose Sharks 4-3 in a shootout. Seattle is 26-13-4 overall and 10-9-2 at home. The Kraken...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss

BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
Seahawks keep Pro Bowl K Jason Myers with four-year contract

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks locked up one of their potential free agents, signing Pro Bowl kicker Jason Myers to a four-year contract on Wednesday. Myers is coming off one of the best seasons of his career in which he made 34 of 37 field goal attempts, led the NFL in scoring with 143 points and was selected to the Pro Bowl for the second time in his career.
Open Thread: What should the Rays do next?

The team has yet to acquire the left handed bat that was expected to be procured, either by the free agent market or by trade, this off-season. After veteran players David Peralta, Kevin Kiermaier, and Mike Zunino departed by free agency, the team is also without the long prioritized veteran presence.
