ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Post Register

Thunder beat Pacers 126-106 for 4th straight victory

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Isaiah Joe each scored 23 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder rolled past the Indiana Pacers 126-106 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight victory. Lu Dort had 22 points and a career-high 11 rebounds and Kenrich Williams added 12 points and...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Post Register

Bam Adebayo scores 26 points, Heat beat Pelicans 124-98

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Bam Adebayo scored 26 points and the Miami Heat led comfortably from the first quarter on in a 124-98 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night. “We played great basketball for the entire game,” said Adebayo, who made 11 of 15 shots in...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Post Register

Murray, Jokic help Nuggets rally past Timberwolves 122-118

DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray hit a go-ahead floater with 55.9 seconds remaining, Nikola Jokic broke Denver’s record for assists on the way to his 14th triple-double of the season, and the Nuggets rallied for a 122-118 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night. Jokic finished with...
DENVER, CO
Post Register

Chris Ford, champ as player, coach with Celtics, dies at 74

Chris Ford, a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team, a longtime NBA coach and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket, has died, his family announced Wednesday in a statement. He was 74. The family revealed the death through the Celtics. No official cause...
BOSTON, MA
Post Register

Dante, Richardson lead Oregon past Cal 87-58

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — N'Faly Dante had 12 points on 6-of7- shooting and grabbed seven rebounds, Will Richardson added 11 points and 10 assists and Oregon beat California 87-58 Wednesday night. Rivaldo Soares led Oregon (11-8, 5-3 Pac-12) with 13 points and Keeshawn Barthelemy scored 10.
BERKELEY, CA
Post Register

Seahawks keep Pro Bowl K Jason Myers with four-year contract

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks locked up one of their potential free agents, signing Pro Bowl kicker Jason Myers to a four-year contract on Wednesday. Myers is coming off one of the best seasons of his career in which he made 34 of 37 field goal attempts, led the NFL in scoring with 143 points and was selected to the Pro Bowl for the second time in his career.
SEATTLE, WA
Post Register

Cowboys rookie Tyler Smith learns OL versatility on the fly

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Tyler Smith didn't have to worry about moving around on the offensive line in college, when he was on his way to being a first-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys. After those Tulsa days ended, Smith knew versatility could be the key to a career...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy