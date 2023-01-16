RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks locked up one of their potential free agents, signing Pro Bowl kicker Jason Myers to a four-year contract on Wednesday. Myers is coming off one of the best seasons of his career in which he made 34 of 37 field goal attempts, led the NFL in scoring with 143 points and was selected to the Pro Bowl for the second time in his career.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 13 HOURS AGO