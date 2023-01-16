ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police Reports: Wilmette retail burglary leads to vehicle pursuit, crash; Spree of weekend car crimes in Highland Park

By Staff
The Record North Shore
The Record North Shore
 3 days ago

These reports were pulled from the latest police summaries provided by departments in our coverage area (Wilmette, Winnetka, Northfield, Kenilworth and Glencoe).

WILMETTE

Jan. 13

• Wilmette police reportedly helped apprehend three individuals around 4 a.m. who were fleeing an alleged burglary of Wilmette Market, 3534 Lake Ave. According to a news release, a vehicle fled the scene when a Wilmette officer arrived. The Wilmette unit reportedly pursued the vehicle on Interstate 94 into the City of Chicago, where the car crashed into the median, police say. Three individuals reportedly exited the damaged car and attempted to steal a white van at gunpoint. The van reportedly drove off, and with help from outside agencies (Chicago Police Department, Illinois State Police), Wilmette officers took all three individuals into custody and reportedly found stolen cash and alcohol in the crashed car, which was reported stolen out of Elgin. No charges were filed as of press time, and one of the individuals was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Jan. 10

• A cellphone charger reportedly was stolen from Walgreens, 3232 Lake Ave.

Jan. 9

• A juvenile reportedly was arrested for the theft of an unlocked car that had the keys inside on the same day in the 1500 block of Maple Avenue.

Jan. 8

• Alcohol worth about $175 reportedly was stolen from Jewel, 411 Green Bay Road.

Jan. 6

• An unlocked car with the key fob inside reportedly was stolen from 900 block of Ashland and recovered two days in Chicago.

HIGHLAND PARK

Jan. 14

• Three cars reportedly stolen and at least 13 others reportedly burglarized in a 24-hour period Jan. 14-15. across Highland Park. The City of Highland Park sent out a news alert, which includes contact information and preventative tips, related to the weekend crimes.

WINNETKA

Jan. 4

• More than $5,000 of reportedly unauthorized transactions were made to a resident’s credit card.

GLENCOE

Jan. 4

• A bottle of alcohol reportedly was stolen from Binny’s Beverage Depot.

NORTHFIELD

Jan. 4

• Jewelry reportedly was stolen around 3 p.m. from a business in the 100 block of Northfield Road.

KENILWORTH

No activity reported between Jan. 6-13

The Record’s police reports are taken from police-activity summaries prepared by local police departments. Police Reports contain public information from preliminary reports and are not a complete listing of all police activity. The Record does not publish the names of individuals arrested and named in in preliminary reports unless the incident is a matter of public safety or has significant community implications. All arrestees are innocent until proven guilty.

