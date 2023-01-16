ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Doncic-Less Mavs Can't Contain Lillard, Fall to Blazers

By Dalton Trigg
DallasBasketball
DallasBasketball
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gu4Wg_0kFylqdf00

Twenty-four hours after being on the bad end of a blowout loss, the Dallas Mavericks took on the Portland Trail Blazers yet again … this time without superstar Luka Doncic. The outcome was as expected.

The Dallas Mavericks knew things were going to be tougher than ever on Sunday as they took on the Portland Trail Blazers for the second time in as many nights. Dallas got Christian Wood back after he missed Saturday's contest due to an ankle sprain, but it lost Tim Hardaway Jr. (ankle sprain) and Luka Doncic (ankle soreness) on the second night of a back-to-back.

Despite a valiant effort from the severely undermanned Mavs, the production of Damian Lillard and the rest of the Blazers' healthy starters proved to be too much. Dallas ultimately fell apart in the fourth and lost to Portland, 140-123. With the loss, the Mavs fell to 24-21 while the Blazers improved to 21-22. The Mavs and Blazers finished their season series with a 2-2 tie.

Filling in as the primary ball-hander with Doncic out, Spencer Dinwiddie stepped up in a big way, as he led the Mavs with 28 points and nine assists while shooting 7-15 from the field and 12-14 from the free-throw line. Christian Wood put up 23 points on just 8-22 shooting, including 1-8 from deep. Wood also reeled in 16 rebounds.

Although the Mavs lost, they saw some good things from promising 20-year-old rookie Jaden Hardy, who finished as the team's second-leading scorer with a career-high 25 points off the bench. Hardy shot 8-17 on the night, grabbed two rebounds and dished out two assists in his 26 minutes.

“I thought [Hardy] was really, really good tonight,” said coach Jason Kidd. “As we get healthy, we'll see how this affects his minutes, but he definitely needs minutes out there."

Hardy explained that scoring is as easy for him as he makes it look.

“(Scoring) is easy, I feel like. That's just me going out there being confident in my abilities, and I feel like nobody can stay in front of me,” said Hardy.

Lillard led the Blazers with 40 points on 10-17 shooting from the field and a perfect 16-16 from the free-throw line. All of Portland's starters combined for 108 points.

Dallas has now lost five of its last seven contests after putting together a season-best seven-game winning streak from Dec. 21 to Jan. 2. The Mavs are still fifth in the Western Conference standings despite their recent skid. A decent push for home-court advantage in the postseason should be in the cards if this team can get healthy in the coming weeks.

The Mavs will now receive a much-needed break, as their next game won't be until Wednesday night at American Airlines Center against Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks. Reinforcements could be on the way for Dallas in that one, as Doncic should be ready to return after a one-game absence and Josh Green could also be back in action after missing the last 20 games due to an elbow sprain.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Mavericks ? Click Here.

Follow DallasBasketball.com on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

DaBaby Hangs With Ja Morant’s Dad Courtside

The unexpected duo sat together at the Grizzlies vs. Hornets game on Wednesday (January 4). It certainly seems like it’s been a while since DaBaby has been in the headlines for good reasons. The rapper has been relatively quiet following his controversial comments at Rolling Loud in 2021. Regardless,...
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Kevin Garnett names best player in NBA today

Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo are having stellar seasons. This past week, Kevin Garnett delved into an interesting topic on his podcast: who is the best player in the NBA today?. Understandably, the conversation came down to Jokic and Antetokounmpo. Although the former...
DENVER, CO
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Former teammate responds after getting dissed by John Wall

Former NBA center Justin Patton was just minding his own business, only to get hit with an unexpected diss. LA Clippers guard John Wall appeared this week on the “Run Your Race” podcast and pulled no punches while discussing his time on the Houston Rockets. Wall, who was with Houston for two seasons from 2020... The post Former teammate responds after getting dissed by John Wall appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
HOUSTON, TX
OnlyHomers

Basketball Superstar Announces Retirement

Today in the basketball world, a prominent star decided to officially hang it up for good. According to ESPN, Minnesota Lynx superstar Maya Moore has officially announced her retirement from the Women's National Basketball Association.
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Wizards moving to trade their former lottery pick

The Washington Wizards and one of their homegrown players appear to be headed for Breakup City. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Wednesday that the Wizards have begun trade talks centered on forward Rui Hachimura. Charania adds that moving Hachimura, who will be a restricted free agent after the season, could potentially clear up... The post Report: Wizards moving to trade their former lottery pick appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
WASHINGTON, DC
DallasBasketball

DallasBasketball

Dallas, TX
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

DallasBasketball is a FanNation channel covering the Dallas mavericks

 https://www.si.com/nba/mavericks/.rss

Comments / 0

Community Policy