newportdispatch.com
Man busted for possession of stimulant drugs in Westminster
WESTMINSTER — A 39-year-old man from Massachusetts was cited in Westminster last month. Police say they noticed an individual walking on I-91 at around 7:30 p.m.on December 13. Police say they immediately saw a vehicle pulled off in the break down lane, with no lights or hazards on. The...
newportdispatch.com
Manchester police nab local fugitive
CONCORD — Craig Pearson was arrested Sunday in Manchester, New Hampshire after trying to evade police. Despite multiple public tips, it was heads-up policing conducted by a Manchester patrol unit that ultimately led to the arrest in an alley behind the 200 block of Merrimack Street. Pearson, 39, is...
Juvenile facing charges, man hospitalized in connection with daylight MBTA station stabbing
BOSTON, Mass — A juvenile was taken into custody and a man was hospitalized after an alleged stabbing outside the MBTA’s Commonwealth Avenue/ Harvard T Stop Wednesday afternoon. According to MBTA Transit Police, an altercation between the juvenile male and adult male turned physical at approximately 12:40 p.m....
Police arrest Worcester man in connection with Main Street shooting
WORCESTER — A 39-year-old Worcester man was arrested in connection with a Sunday shooting that left a 22-year-old man injured. Javier Pena was arrested Tuesday, Worcester police said. He was arraigned later that day and ordered held without bail while a pre-trial detention hearing was continued to Friday. Pena faces multiple firearms...
bpdnews.com
Search Warrant Leads to Drug Trafficking Arrest in Dorchester
At about 4:28PM, on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, officers assigned to District C-11 Drug Control Unit (Dorchester), District E-13 Drug Control Unit (Jamaica Plain), and the Metro FBI Task Force, arrested Travon Brown, 35, of Dorchester, after an ongoing drug investigation and execution of three search warrants at 315 Norfolk Avenue, Dorchester.
WCVB
Prosecutor reveals evidence of dismemberment in Ana Walshe case
QUINCY, Mass. — Several new pieces of evidence were revealed Wednesday morning when Brian Walshe appeared in court toface new charges, including murder, in connection with the death of his wife, Ana Walshe. Prosecutors say the evidence shows that the Cohasset mother was dismembered by her husband. At the...
Wilmington Apple
Correction Officer Arraigned In Connection With Allegedly Smuggling Controlled Substances Into Middlesex Jail & House Of Correction
BILLERICA, MA — Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Middlesex Sheriff Peter J. Koutoujian have announced that Francisco Morales-Urizandi, 32, of Tewksbury, was arraigned last week in Lowell District Court in connection with allegedly conspiring to violate the Controlled Substances Act and delivering drugs to prisoners in the Middlesex Jail and House of Correction.
Framingham Police Arrest Woman On Drunk Driving Charge After Hit & Run Crash on Route 9
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Fitchburg woman on Friday night, January 13 after a hit & run crash on Route 9. Police arrested at 6:56 p.m. Ashley Landry, 34, of 86 Sheridan Street in Fitchburg. “Landry was involved in a hit/run accident” on Route 9 at 6;11 p.m....
WMUR.com
Salem man pleads guilty to unlawful possession of machine guns
SALEM, N.H. — A Salem man pleaded guilty on federal charges after he was caught with machine guns. Last February, law enforcement searched the home of Kyle Morris, 23, in Salem. Prosecutors said multiple guns were found including two rifles that had been converted into machine guns. Officials said...
NHPR
Police involved in killing of 17-year-old Gilford boy had no previous disciplinary findings
Two police officers involved in a New Year's Day encounter that left a teenager in Gilford dead have no previous formal disciplinary actions in their personnel files, according to records obtained by NHPR. Sergeant Douglas Wall and Officer Nathan Ayotte of the Gilford Police Department responded to the home of...
bpdnews.com
BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department Seeks the Public’s Help to Identify Suspect and Motor Vehicle Wanted in Connection to a Shots Fired Incident in Roxbury
BPD Community Alert: Detectives assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the suspect and vehicle in the images in connection to a shots fired incident that occurred at about 6:53 PM on Wednesday January 11, 2023, in the area of 1620 Tremont Street. The...
caughtindot.com
BPD make arrest in connection with 2007 murder of Dorchester woman
The Boston Globe is reporting that BPD made an arrest over the weekend in connection with the 2007 murder of 32-year-old Felicia McGuyer. David Pena, 33, was flown from Florida on an outstanding warrant from Dorchester District Court on a murder charge stemming from McGuyer’s death. BPD officials also learned that Pena was wanted on an outstanding warrant from Suffolk Superior Court on cocaine trafficking charges.
Arlington police arrest 3 men for alleged home improvement scam
Police said the scam is commonly used to target elderly people. Arlington police arrested three men Friday for allegedly scamming an elderly resident using a common home improvement scheme. Peter Gilheny, 21, of Quincy, was charged with malicious destruction of property over $1,200, larceny by false pretenses over $250, unlicensed...
$5,000 Worth Of Items Taken From Stoughton Ulta; Police Seeking Suspect IDs
Stoughton Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects who took almost $5,000 worth of products from an Ulta store. The suspected thieves did not pay for the items at Ulta's Taunton and Cranston, RI locations in addition to the Stoughton store, police said on Facebook.Th…
manchesterinklink.com
Packing up: City workers, police on site at encampment to enforce vacate order
MANCHESTER, NH – The city’s Department of Public works has delivered totes at the encampment as police begin the process of moving people from Manchester and Pine streets. The city on Tuesday learned that it had prevailed in a court challenge to its vacate order by the ACLU, which allowed the city to follow through with dismantling the makeshift campsite of some 40 tents at the intersection of Manchester and Pine streets.
Mass State Police Serious About Drunk Drivers With ANOTHER Sobriety Checkpoint
Just a heads-up, Berkshire County residents. If you're planning on having a few beers(or any other alcoholic beverages) this weekend, perhaps while you're watching some playoff football games, make sure you've secured yourself a ride. I happened to mention in a post last week that it seemed like the Massachusetts...
WMUR.com
Portsmouth police look for new K-9 to join its force
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Portsmouth Police Department is teaming up with Hero Pups, based out of Exeter, to have a dog earn its spot on the force. Instead of tracking down suspects, the dog will focus on officer wellness and victim support and help those who need it in times of trouble.
thisweekinworcester.com
Worcester Police Seek to Identify Man in Connection with Main Street Incident
WORCESTER - The Worcester Police Department is asking the public to help identify a man wanted for questioning in connection with an incident on Main Street. The man wanted for questioning is in the photo above. The photo is taken in front of the Denholm building at 484-500 Main St.
2 Worcester residents sentenced for roles in drug trafficking conspiracy
Two Worcester residents who previously pleaded guilty for their role in a drug-trafficking conspiracy were both sentenced on Saturday. Antonio “Animal” Rosario Garcia was sentenced to 80 months in prison and four years of supervised release, while Cintia Franco was sentenced to two years in prison followed by three years of supervised release, according to U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins’ office. Both were sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Timothy Hillman.
After 15 years, arrest made in connection with alleged murder of missing Dorchester mother
BOSTON — After more than a decade, authorities announced on Monday they’ve made an arrest in connection with the 2007 murder of a missing Dorchester mother. 33-year-old David Pena arrived at a Macclenny, Florida jail on Saturday for rendition. He was wanted on an outstanding warrant for a murder charge related to the death of Felicia McGuyer, according to Boston Police.
WHAV
Haverhill, MA
97.9 WHAV FM—on-air, online, over cable television and in social media—is the only Haverhill-based news source. The nonprofit, public news organization provides more local news, more news that matter and more often than all other sources combined.
