MANCHESTER, NH – The city’s Department of Public works has delivered totes at the encampment as police begin the process of moving people from Manchester and Pine streets. The city on Tuesday learned that it had prevailed in a court challenge to its vacate order by the ACLU, which allowed the city to follow through with dismantling the makeshift campsite of some 40 tents at the intersection of Manchester and Pine streets.

MANCHESTER, NH ・ 21 HOURS AGO