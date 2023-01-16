Read full article on original website
Housing-Friendly Zoning, Riparian Rules, Mobility/Master Plans Top 2023 City Planning Goals
Three Traverse City planning commission goals for 2022 are carrying over into 2023, with commissioners expressing a desire Wednesday to move forward with zoning changes that will create more residential density and remove barriers to building housing, to finish a years-long effort to create a riparian buffer zone ordinance to protect local waterways, and to complete the city’s new master plan and mobility action plan this year.
Traverse City Film Festival Violates Contract, Commissioners Raise Concerns
A Traverse City commissioner is raising concerns with the Traverse City Film Festival after they violated their contract with the city. Commissioners met Tuesday to discuss their concerns and talk about what they’d like to see moving forward. Mayor Pro Tem Amy Shamroe brought the issue for the board to discuss.
BOOM Set To Become Traverse City's Newest Neighborhood Association
Concerns about traffic, pedestrian safety, and other issues are bringing residents at the base of Old Mission Peninsula together in an effort to form BOOM (Base of Old Mission), Traverse City’s ninth neighborhood association. Nikki VanderKolk-Rine is one of the individuals behind the fledgling association; since moving to the...
Biking Community ‘Bummed’ About McLain Closing in Cadillac
As McLain Cycle & Fitness prepares to close, fans of the popular bike shop showed up Tuesday to visit the store or help out. Dustin Webb, former organizer of the Bear Claw Epic Mountain Bike Race, said he came in Tuesday to help pack up. “I don’t know if I...
Lake Michigan shipwreck fragment emerges on Leelanau coast
LELAND, MI — Shifting sandbars along the Leelanau County coast have uncovered a piece of wreckage which a northern Michigan diver believes is the remains of a schooner that sank in the treacherous Manitou Passage 150 years ago. Chris Roxburgh, a Traverse City scuba diver, is convinced the wreckage...
Hot Dog, the Wienermobile is Coming to Traverse City!
Sizzlin’ Shelby and Queso Dog Keila are riding into town on the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile!. The copilots of the 27-foot-long hotdog on wheels are expected to be in the Traverse City with the famous mobile from Jan. 16- Jan. 22. The Wienermobile travels the United States and stops in...
Northern Michigan A-Frame House For Sale is a DIY Dream
Cheap and old. That's a combination of words that might deter some people. However, in this instance, just think of it as inexpensive and classic. That's how I would describe this awesome-looking A-frame house for sale in Northern Michigan. Being a fan of looking through interesting real estate listings, of...
Sheriff's office urges people stay safe ahead of Tip-Up Town festival
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Roscommon County Sheriff's Office is asking that people play it safe ahead of this year's Tip-Up Town festival. The sheriff's office posted aerial photos of Houghton Lake on Monday, urging people to stay off the ice due to mild winter conditions. Another story: Tip-Up...
Winter Weather Advisories posted due the possibility of slick travel
Winter Weather Advisories have been posted for counties north of I-96 due to a wintry mix of rain, snow, and freezing rain. Ice accumulation is possible.
Birth Announcement: Harvey Rhys Kaskinen – Jan. 10, 2023
Harvey Rhys Kaskinen was born January 10, 2023 at 6:20 a.m. at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, Mich. He weighed 7 lbs 3 oz. Parents are Annie and Josh Kaskinen. Paternal grandparents are Mike and Lisa Kaskinen of Beulah, Mich. Maternal grandparents are Kevin and Kelly Saeger of Los Alamos, NM.
Otsego County unanimously votes to reject Camp Grayling expansion
Another group has come out against the National Guard’s request to expand Camp Grayling in Northern Michigan.
Winter weather advisory for some northern Michigan counties
(WPBN/WGTU) -- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY this morning for Emmet, Cheboygan, Presque Isle, Antrim, Otsego, Montmorency, Alpena, Kalkaska, Crawford, Oscoda, Wexford, Missaukee, Roscommon, Chippewa, Mackinac, and Charlevoix Counties. Slippery roads and slower than normal traffic is expected. Be careful of ice on roads and sidewalks. Scattered showers Tuesday. Mostly rain, but...
23-year-old Traverse City man dies in crash
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A 23-year-old man died in a crash early Monday morning in Peninsula Township, according to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office. At 2:24 a.m., central dispatch received a report of a fire in the woods near Center Road near Rue De Vin, the sheriff's...
Search ends for missing Traverse City woman
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- UPDATE: The Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office has provided an update on a missing Traverse City woman. Tristan Dostal has been found and the search has ended, according to the sheriff's office. The Brown Bridge Quiet Area has been reopened to the public. No...
Man, 23, dies after Jeep crashes, catches fire on Old Mission Peninsula
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI – A 23-year-old man died in a crash on Old Mission Peninsula in Grand Traverse County. UpNorthLive reports the crash occurred when the driver of a Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling south on Center Road near Ru Devin, lost control, left the roadway and struck an embankment.
Child falls from chairlift at Boyne Mountain Resort
BOYNE FALLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A child was rushed to a hospital after falling from a chairlift at the Boyne Mountain Resort over the weekend.Officials at the resort say at about 5 p.m. on Jan. 14, the child was with family when they fell between towers seven and eight. The chairlift is a triple that services beginner terrain.A bystander who witnessed the incident informed ski patrol, who responded to the scene and began assessment and treatment. The child was taken to McLaren North Michigan Hospital in Petosky before being transported to Helen DeVos Children's Hospital in Grand Rapids.Officials did not release details on the child's condition but said they were wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.Resort officials say they inspected the chair and restraint bar and found it to be working in order."This was a scary incident for all involved," Jason Perl, general manager of Boyne Mountain Resort, said in a press release. "We have been in regular contact with the family and our thoughts will remain with them as this child recovers. The safety of our guests is a top concern and we're grateful that a helmet was being worn."
Traverse City Man Dies In Jeep Rollover Crash
The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office says a 23-year-old Traverse City man died in a crash on Monday morning. Deputies got a call after 2 in the morning that there was a fire in the woods in Peninsula Township. When Peninsula Township Fire and EMS responded, they found a...
Michigan State Police Respond to Armed Barricade in Manistee County
Michigan State Police responded to an armed barricade in Wellston on Saturday morning. According to the State Police, their Emergency Support Team responded to the scene on Lily Road, located in Manistee County. Troopers say they took the man into custody without incident. 9&10 will update this article as we...
Police: Michigan man arrested after taking 2 women hostage
A Michigan man was arrested after holding two women hostage, state police said Sunday.
Two Interlochen women arrested in connection with catalytic converter thefts
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Two Interlochen women have been arrested for allegedly stealing catalytic converters, according to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office. Shortly after 1 a.m. on Jan. 17, a patrol sergeant was completing a property check at an auto shop in Garfield Township where recent thefts...
