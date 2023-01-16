ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
traverseticker.com

Housing-Friendly Zoning, Riparian Rules, Mobility/Master Plans Top 2023 City Planning Goals

Three Traverse City planning commission goals for 2022 are carrying over into 2023, with commissioners expressing a desire Wednesday to move forward with zoning changes that will create more residential density and remove barriers to building housing, to finish a years-long effort to create a riparian buffer zone ordinance to protect local waterways, and to complete the city’s new master plan and mobility action plan this year.
traverseticker.com

BOOM Set To Become Traverse City's Newest Neighborhood Association

Concerns about traffic, pedestrian safety, and other issues are bringing residents at the base of Old Mission Peninsula together in an effort to form BOOM (Base of Old Mission), Traverse City’s ninth neighborhood association. Nikki VanderKolk-Rine is one of the individuals behind the fledgling association; since moving to the...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
MLive

Lake Michigan shipwreck fragment emerges on Leelanau coast

LELAND, MI — Shifting sandbars along the Leelanau County coast have uncovered a piece of wreckage which a northern Michigan diver believes is the remains of a schooner that sank in the treacherous Manitou Passage 150 years ago. Chris Roxburgh, a Traverse City scuba diver, is convinced the wreckage...
LELAND, MI
losalamosreporter.com

Birth Announcement: Harvey Rhys Kaskinen – Jan. 10, 2023

Harvey Rhys Kaskinen was born January 10, 2023 at 6:20 a.m. at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, Mich. He weighed 7 lbs 3 oz. Parents are Annie and Josh Kaskinen. Paternal grandparents are Mike and Lisa Kaskinen of Beulah, Mich. Maternal grandparents are Kevin and Kelly Saeger of Los Alamos, NM.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Winter weather advisory for some northern Michigan counties

(WPBN/WGTU) -- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY this morning for Emmet, Cheboygan, Presque Isle, Antrim, Otsego, Montmorency, Alpena, Kalkaska, Crawford, Oscoda, Wexford, Missaukee, Roscommon, Chippewa, Mackinac, and Charlevoix Counties. Slippery roads and slower than normal traffic is expected. Be careful of ice on roads and sidewalks. Scattered showers Tuesday. Mostly rain, but...
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

23-year-old Traverse City man dies in crash

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A 23-year-old man died in a crash early Monday morning in Peninsula Township, according to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office. At 2:24 a.m., central dispatch received a report of a fire in the woods near Center Road near Rue De Vin, the sheriff's...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Search ends for missing Traverse City woman

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- UPDATE: The Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office has provided an update on a missing Traverse City woman. Tristan Dostal has been found and the search has ended, according to the sheriff's office. The Brown Bridge Quiet Area has been reopened to the public. No...
CBS Detroit

Child falls from chairlift at Boyne Mountain Resort

BOYNE FALLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A child was rushed to a hospital after falling from a chairlift at the Boyne Mountain Resort over the weekend.Officials at the resort say at about 5 p.m. on Jan. 14, the child was with family when they fell between towers seven and eight. The chairlift is a triple that services beginner terrain.A bystander who witnessed the incident informed ski patrol, who responded to the scene and began assessment and treatment. The child was taken to McLaren North Michigan Hospital in Petosky before being transported to Helen DeVos Children's Hospital in Grand Rapids.Officials did not release details on the child's condition but said they were wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.Resort officials say they inspected the chair and restraint bar and found it to be working in order."This was a scary incident for all involved," Jason Perl, general manager of Boyne Mountain Resort, said in a press release. "We have been in regular contact with the family and our thoughts will remain with them as this child recovers. The safety of our guests is a top concern and we're grateful that a helmet was being worn."  
BOYNE FALLS, MI
9&10 News

Traverse City Man Dies In Jeep Rollover Crash

The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office says a 23-year-old Traverse City man died in a crash on Monday morning. Deputies got a call after 2 in the morning that there was a fire in the woods in Peninsula Township. When Peninsula Township Fire and EMS responded, they found a...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Two Interlochen women arrested in connection with catalytic converter thefts

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Two Interlochen women have been arrested for allegedly stealing catalytic converters, according to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office. Shortly after 1 a.m. on Jan. 17, a patrol sergeant was completing a property check at an auto shop in Garfield Township where recent thefts...
INTERLOCHEN, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy