Three Traverse City planning commission goals for 2022 are carrying over into 2023, with commissioners expressing a desire Wednesday to move forward with zoning changes that will create more residential density and remove barriers to building housing, to finish a years-long effort to create a riparian buffer zone ordinance to protect local waterways, and to complete the city’s new master plan and mobility action plan this year.
Concerns about traffic, pedestrian safety, and other issues are bringing residents at the base of Old Mission Peninsula together in an effort to form BOOM (Base of Old Mission), Traverse City’s ninth neighborhood association. Nikki VanderKolk-Rine is one of the individuals behind the fledgling association; since moving to the...
Comments / 0