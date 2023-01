It’s reported that Jamea Harris was shot & killed immediately after rejecting a man’s flirtatious advances. It came as a shock to learn that University of Alabama basketball star Darius Miles was arrested for murder. Videos of the 21-year-old in handcuffs being escorted by police have stormed the internet, and new reports are detailing developing information provided by police.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO