Oklahoma Announces Details for Spring Game
Last year the Sooners led the nation and set a school record by packing 75,360 fans into Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
Changes in Football, Volleyball on Oklahoma Board of Regents Agenda This Week
Special teams analyst Jay Nunez is expected to get a new title and significant pay raise, and the hiring of new volleyball coach Aaron Mansfield is expected to be approved.
Report: Oklahoma OC Jeff Lebby Could Become a Candidate if Alabama Job Opens
ESPN's Pete Thamel told Paul Finebaum on Wednesday that if Nick Saban needs an offensive coordinator, one potential candidate currently resides in Norman.
CBS Sports
Watch Oklahoma State vs. Oklahoma: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NCAAB game
Current Records: Oklahoma 11-6; Oklahoma State 9-8 After two games on the road, the Oklahoma State Cowboys are heading back home. Oklahoma State and the Oklahoma Sooners will face off in a Big 12 battle at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday at Gallagher-Iba Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Cowboys winning the first 64-55 at home and Oklahoma taking the second 66-62.
Oklahoma Ranked No. 1 in D1 Softball's Preseason Top 25
Who else? Two-time defending national champion Oklahoma is ranked No. 1 in Tuesday’s D1 Softball preseason Top 25, a sign of the Sooners’ expected dominance again this year. Hall of Fame coach Patty Gasso returns eight position starters, two pitchers, several impact stars in the transfer portal and ...
big12sports.com
Big 12 Places Three Teams in D1Softball Preseason Top 25
Oklahoma (No. 1), Oklahoma State (No. 3) and Texas (No. 14) were announced in the 2023 D1Softball Preseason Top 25 rankings. The 42.9% of the league’s teams in the top 14 marks the highest percentage of any conference. The Sooners are looking to become just the second program to...
stormininnorman.com
Oklahoma football down to 3rd in all-time Associated Press Top-25 rankings
In the long history of the Associated Press Top 25 college football poll — which now spans 87 seasons — only one school (Alabama) has been ranked in the top five more often than the Oklahoma football team. Since 1936, when the first AP college-football poll was issued,...
Dale Basketball Star Earns Multiple D1 Offers After Winning Tournament
A Pottawatomie County high school basketball team is putting their town on the map after a stunning win in a statewide tournament. The win is thanks, in part to a standout player and college coaches across the country are taking note. In the town of 350 people, you won’t find...
Former Oklahoma Defensive Lineman Announces Transfer Destination
One of Oklahoma's defensive stoppers found a new home in the transfer portal Monday morning.
Oklahoma Adds Another Tight End out of the Transfer Portal
OU tight ends coach Joe Jon Finley made his second portal addition of the offseason on Monday morning.
TMZ.com
Gunshots Go Off At Oklahoma H.S. Basketball Game, Horrifying Video
Multiple gunshots rang out at the end of a high school basketball game in Oklahoma on Tuesday ... sending fans scrambling for their lives -- and the horrifying incident was all captured on video. It happened at Del City H.S. after the school's boy's basketball team beat Millwood High, 62-58.
news9.com
Shots Fired After Basketball Game Between Del City & Millwood
Gunshots were fired during a fight after a high school basketball game between Del City and Millwood Tuesday night. The school confirmed the shooting and said Del City Police are investigating the incident. Police say there is one victim who was taken to the hospital by private vehicle, but it's...
The Moore American
Oklahoma County making play for Griffin Memorial Hospital
Plans to move Griffin Memorial Hospital to Oklahoma City are in the works, and stakeholders are courting the state’s mental health agency with land and cash to make that happen, The Transcript has learned. Oklahoma County Commissioners on Tuesday approved $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for...
KOCO
At least one person shot after basketball game in Del City, officials confirm
DEL CITY, Okla. — Officials have confirmed at least one person was shot after a basketball game in Del City. On Tuesday, police said there was one adult male who was shot and was taken to a hospital. Officials said shots were fired both inside and outside the fieldhouse....
A license plate mix up has OKC man seeking help
“It's very frustrating,” said Lucky Lofton. “I don't want to be put in collections for something we didn't do.”
Unconventional food chain opens new location in Oklahoma
A unique cafe chain recently celebrated the grand opening of its new location in Oklahoma City. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 14, 2023, the fun and unique cafe chain Tiger Sugar celebrated the grand opening of its newest location in Oklahoma City, according to the event post on its Facebook page.
abc17news.com
Searchers for missing Oklahoma girl find remains of child
Authorities searching for the body of a missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl say a child’s remains have been found, but not yet identified. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday the remains were found near the Oklahoma town of Rush Springs, about 15 miles from where Athena Brownfield was reported missing Jan. 10. Court documents say the girl’s caretaker, Ivon Adams, reportedly told his wife he buried the girl on property the couple once owned near the town. Adams is charged with murder and his wife, Alysia Adams, is charged with child neglect. The girl was reported missing after a postal carrier discovered her 5-year-old sister alone.
fox7austin.com
Athena Brownfield: Search for Oklahoma 4-year-old now a 'recovery operation'
CADDO COUNTY, Okla. - The disappearance of a 4-year-old girl in Oklahoma took a grim turn on Monday, as authorities announced they are now looking for her remains as the search transitions to a "recovery operation." Athena Brownfield was first reported missing on Jan. 10 in Cyril, a small town...
Oklahoma woman having never ending problems after buying tiny home
They say retirement should be the reward for a lifetime of work, but for one Oklahoma woman, she says it isn't all that it is cracked up to be.
Search for Oklahoma girl, 4, turns to looking for her body
CYRIL, Oklahoma (AP) — An effort to locate a missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl who authorities believe was killed by a caretaker has become a search for her remains, officials said Monday. The search for Athena Brownfield, missing since last week, is now considered a “recovery operation,” the Oklahoma State...
