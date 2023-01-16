ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Watch Oklahoma State vs. Oklahoma: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NCAAB game

Current Records: Oklahoma 11-6; Oklahoma State 9-8 After two games on the road, the Oklahoma State Cowboys are heading back home. Oklahoma State and the Oklahoma Sooners will face off in a Big 12 battle at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday at Gallagher-Iba Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Cowboys winning the first 64-55 at home and Oklahoma taking the second 66-62.
Oklahoma Ranked No. 1 in D1 Softball's Preseason Top 25

Who else? Two-time defending national champion Oklahoma is ranked No. 1 in Tuesday’s D1 Softball preseason Top 25, a sign of the Sooners’ expected dominance again this year. Hall of Fame coach Patty Gasso returns eight position starters, two pitchers, several impact stars in the transfer portal and ...
Big 12 Places Three Teams in D1Softball Preseason Top 25

Oklahoma (No. 1), Oklahoma State (No. 3) and Texas (No. 14) were announced in the 2023 D1Softball Preseason Top 25 rankings. The 42.9% of the league’s teams in the top 14 marks the highest percentage of any conference. The Sooners are looking to become just the second program to...
Gunshots Go Off At Oklahoma H.S. Basketball Game, Horrifying Video

Multiple gunshots rang out at the end of a high school basketball game in Oklahoma on Tuesday ... sending fans scrambling for their lives -- and the horrifying incident was all captured on video. It happened at Del City H.S. after the school's boy's basketball team beat Millwood High, 62-58.
Shots Fired After Basketball Game Between Del City & Millwood

Gunshots were fired during a fight after a high school basketball game between Del City and Millwood Tuesday night. The school confirmed the shooting and said Del City Police are investigating the incident. Police say there is one victim who was taken to the hospital by private vehicle, but it's...
Oklahoma County making play for Griffin Memorial Hospital

Plans to move Griffin Memorial Hospital to Oklahoma City are in the works, and stakeholders are courting the state’s mental health agency with land and cash to make that happen, The Transcript has learned. Oklahoma County Commissioners on Tuesday approved $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for...
Searchers for missing Oklahoma girl find remains of child

Authorities searching for the body of a missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl say a child’s remains have been found, but not yet identified. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday the remains were found near the Oklahoma town of Rush Springs, about 15 miles from where Athena Brownfield was reported missing Jan. 10. Court documents say the girl’s caretaker, Ivon Adams, reportedly told his wife he buried the girl on property the couple once owned near the town. Adams is charged with murder and his wife, Alysia Adams, is charged with child neglect. The girl was reported missing after a postal carrier discovered her 5-year-old sister alone.
