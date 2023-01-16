ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Daily Cardinal

Badgers get back in win column with close victory over Penn State at home

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. But if it is broken, then something has to change. For Wisconsin (12-5, 4-3 Big Ten), changes finally came in the form of uniforms, lineups and availability. Although not easily, these changes resulted in an outcome fans have not seen in almost three weeks — a win. In a close, highly-competitive affair, the Badgers ultimately beat Penn State (12-6, 3-4), 63-60.
MADISON, WI
Daily Cardinal

Madison to lead over 100 communities in National Women’s March for abortion rights

Madison abortion rights activists will lead demonstrators in over 100 communities nationwide during the flagship 2023 National Women’s March event this Sunday at the Wisconsin State Capitol. Feminist activist group Women’s March is one of two groups leading Sunday’s “Bigger than Roe” march for abortion rights. The organization rose...
MADISON, WI

